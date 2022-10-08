Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
channel1450.com
Senators Claim Share of CS8 Title With Win Over Glenwood
Springfield High defeated Glenwood 25-14 and 25-20 to guarantee them at least a share of the CS8 title with just one loss in conference play. Rochester and U-High both have conference games next week to close out their slate.
channel1450.com
Hamilton’s Goal Holds As Titans Clinch Share of CS8 Crown
Jake Hamilton scored the game’s only goal 90 seconds into the second half and that was the difference. Glenwood beat Springfield 1-0 to clinch at least a share of the Central State Eight title and remain unbeaten in conference play. Josh Jones got the shutout for Glenwood, who will play at Decatur on Thursday with the chance to win the conference outright.
channel1450.com
Glenwood Hosts Springfield In CS8 Soccer Showdown Tuesday
Glenwood is looking for an outright Central State Eight conference title while the Springfield High Senators are looking to make the Titans share with SHG and themselves. Varsity will start around 6 pm on Tuesday night in Chatham.
channel1450.com
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: October 3-8
Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Peyton Woods (Springfield High Boys...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmay.com
Woman Dies After Central Illinois House Explosion
An East Central Illinois woman has died at Springfield Memorial Hospital’s burn unit after a house explosion over the weekend. 51-year-old Shalonda Bailey sustained burns in that explosion and fire Sunday at her home in the town of Newman. Neighbors rushed to help, and she reportedly told them that she had just turned on her stove when the blast happened.
channel1450.com
Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week: Oct. 10
The five best plays we caught on camera last week all in one place…the Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week! We’ve got girls tennis, football, boys soccer, and boys golf for you to choose the winner of the prize package by vote on Twitter.
WAND TV
Springfield firefighters respond to fire around 1400 block of Reservoir
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 have reported on their Facebook that they have responded to a structure fire around the 1400 block of Reservoir. The post went up around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. No injuries were reported at the scene. WAND is working to learn...
WAND TV
Police: Construction truck lost part of its load under train trestle
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cleanup efforts will get underway after a construction truck lost a portion of its load under the train trestle on South Side Drive in Decatur. Part of the load spilled out onto the road in the 600 block of W. South Side Drive around 10:30 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family said she was airlifted to Springfield […]
Semi crashes into house in central Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi-truck driver drove off the side of the road and hit a power line and a house Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Illinois state troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said the semi went off the roadway and, for unknown reasons, […]
channel1450.com
The Orthopedic Center of Illinois Big Nasty: October 10
Big games, big rivalries, big hits. Big Nasty is big time this week as we dive in SHG Glenwood and Williamsville Maroa-Forsyth football, volleyball and CS8 soccer and then sprinkle in Rochester U-High volleyball and the West Washington Holy War and it’s a loaded edition that even includes tennis and golf.
wmay.com
Labor Questions Surround Poplar Place Project
Springfield aldermen will consider an ordinance in the coming week to spend more than $2 million in TIF funds to improve roads and buildings in the Poplar Place neighborhood. But it’s still unclear if labor issues on the project will be a stumbling block. The owners of the property...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wmay.com
Eight Hurt In Route 29 Crash Near Taylorville
Eight people have been injured in a four-vehicle crash on Route 29 near Taylorville, but all are expected to recover. State police say it happened in the noon hour Thursday as traffic was slowing in a construction zone just east of Taylorville. A box truck failed to slow down in time, rear-ending one vehicle and then striking a second, which was pushed into a third car.
wmay.com
Langfelder Wants Another Push For Springfield Casino
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder isn’t giving up on the idea of landing a casino license for the Capital City. Langfelder says he will once again ask aldermen to approve a resolution stating the city’s interest in having a casino… which he hopes could spur state lawmakers to authorize a license in the spring legislative session.
wmay.com
Vehicle Winds Up In Lake Springfield; Driver Gets Out Safely
Nobody is hurt after a vehicle went into the water at the Lake Springfield Marina Friday afternoon. The Springfield Fire Department responded to the call, but the driver of the vehicle was able to get out safely before crews arrived. Fire department personnel remained on hand to assist with the process of getting the vehicle out of the lake.
wmay.com
Conn’s Hospitality Group to Open 7th Street Cidery
On Friday, October 14th, Conn’s Hospitality Group will open the doors to 7th Street Cidery. This property will be located inside the Isaac Lindsey House at the corner of Jackson and Seventh Street, in downtown Springfield, Illinois. Notably, the home was formerly located six blocks to the south on 7th Street and relocated in 2008 as part of Conn’s Hospitality Group’s mission of “Preserving History Through Hospitality.”
WAND TV
Four-vehicle crash east of Taylorville causes injuries, no deaths
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police District 9 troopers responded to a four-vehicle crash on Route 129 at Kennedy Road around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. ISP confirmed that a box truck driver failed to stop and struck two other vehicles in an area where traffic was being reduced to one lane due to construction. One of the vehicles struck by the box truck hit a fourth vehicle.
thebengilpost.com
Granite City woman receives 46-year sentence for Macoupin County murder
A 32-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury in August and now has been sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by the Honorable Joshua Meyer. The conviction and sentencing stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left...
wmay.com
Five Springfield Residents Charged With Pandemic Relief Fraud
Five Springfield residents have been indicted on charges accusing them of defrauding the government’s pandemic relief programs. All five are accused of getting fraudulent payments under the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to help small businesses maintain payrolls during the business slowdown caused by the COVID pandemic. The alleged fraud in the latest cases occurred in the spring of 2021.
wlds.com
Former Springfield School Board President and Financial Adviser Released Early from Jacksonville Correctional Center
A former Springfield school district president and financial adviser were released from the Jacksonville Correctional Center on Tuesday. 39-year-old Adam Lopez was sentenced in Sangamon County Court in June of 2021, to serve 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to theft. Lopez, who ran...
Comments / 0