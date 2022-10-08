ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
channel1450.com

Hamilton’s Goal Holds As Titans Clinch Share of CS8 Crown

Jake Hamilton scored the game’s only goal 90 seconds into the second half and that was the difference. Glenwood beat Springfield 1-0 to clinch at least a share of the Central State Eight title and remain unbeaten in conference play. Josh Jones got the shutout for Glenwood, who will play at Decatur on Thursday with the chance to win the conference outright.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
channel1450.com

Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: October 3-8

Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Peyton Woods (Springfield High Boys...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Sports
Springfield, IL
Education
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Football
Springfield, IL
Sports
wmay.com

Woman Dies After Central Illinois House Explosion

An East Central Illinois woman has died at Springfield Memorial Hospital’s burn unit after a house explosion over the weekend. 51-year-old Shalonda Bailey sustained burns in that explosion and fire Sunday at her home in the town of Newman. Neighbors rushed to help, and she reportedly told them that she had just turned on her stove when the blast happened.
NEWMAN, IL
channel1450.com

Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week: Oct. 10

The five best plays we caught on camera last week all in one place…the Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week! We’ve got girls tennis, football, boys soccer, and boys golf for you to choose the winner of the prize package by vote on Twitter.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Ne Springfield#American Football#Highschoolsports#City Title Game
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family said she was airlifted to Springfield […]
NEWMAN, IL
WCIA

Semi crashes into house in central Illinois

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi-truck driver drove off the side of the road and hit a power line and a house Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Illinois state troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said the semi went off the roadway and, for unknown reasons, […]
CERRO GORDO, IL
channel1450.com

The Orthopedic Center of Illinois Big Nasty: October 10

Big games, big rivalries, big hits. Big Nasty is big time this week as we dive in SHG Glenwood and Williamsville Maroa-Forsyth football, volleyball and CS8 soccer and then sprinkle in Rochester U-High volleyball and the West Washington Holy War and it’s a loaded edition that even includes tennis and golf.
ROCHESTER, IL
wmay.com

Labor Questions Surround Poplar Place Project

Springfield aldermen will consider an ordinance in the coming week to spend more than $2 million in TIF funds to improve roads and buildings in the Poplar Place neighborhood. But it’s still unclear if labor issues on the project will be a stumbling block. The owners of the property...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wmay.com

Eight Hurt In Route 29 Crash Near Taylorville

Eight people have been injured in a four-vehicle crash on Route 29 near Taylorville, but all are expected to recover. State police say it happened in the noon hour Thursday as traffic was slowing in a construction zone just east of Taylorville. A box truck failed to slow down in time, rear-ending one vehicle and then striking a second, which was pushed into a third car.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Langfelder Wants Another Push For Springfield Casino

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder isn’t giving up on the idea of landing a casino license for the Capital City. Langfelder says he will once again ask aldermen to approve a resolution stating the city’s interest in having a casino… which he hopes could spur state lawmakers to authorize a license in the spring legislative session.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Vehicle Winds Up In Lake Springfield; Driver Gets Out Safely

Nobody is hurt after a vehicle went into the water at the Lake Springfield Marina Friday afternoon. The Springfield Fire Department responded to the call, but the driver of the vehicle was able to get out safely before crews arrived. Fire department personnel remained on hand to assist with the process of getting the vehicle out of the lake.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Conn’s Hospitality Group to Open 7th Street Cidery

On Friday, October 14th, Conn’s Hospitality Group will open the doors to 7th Street Cidery. This property will be located inside the Isaac Lindsey House at the corner of Jackson and Seventh Street, in downtown Springfield, Illinois. Notably, the home was formerly located six blocks to the south on 7th Street and relocated in 2008 as part of Conn’s Hospitality Group’s mission of “Preserving History Through Hospitality.”
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Four-vehicle crash east of Taylorville causes injuries, no deaths

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police District 9 troopers responded to a four-vehicle crash on Route 129 at Kennedy Road around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. ISP confirmed that a box truck driver failed to stop and struck two other vehicles in an area where traffic was being reduced to one lane due to construction. One of the vehicles struck by the box truck hit a fourth vehicle.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Five Springfield Residents Charged With Pandemic Relief Fraud

Five Springfield residents have been indicted on charges accusing them of defrauding the government’s pandemic relief programs. All five are accused of getting fraudulent payments under the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to help small businesses maintain payrolls during the business slowdown caused by the COVID pandemic. The alleged fraud in the latest cases occurred in the spring of 2021.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy