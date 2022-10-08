ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Saline, TX

KDAF

$5 million won off of scratch ticket in East Texas

It sure is fun winning in sports, but have you ever tried your hand at winning millions of dollars? We don't have first-hand experience, but just the thought of watching that bank account increase by a couple of million is otherworldly.
GILMER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Kilgore, Texas is Home to This Week’s Dumb Crook Goodness

Thieves are the lowest of the low in my book. If its not yours, don't take it, simple as that. When a thief does something stupid and gets caught for it, that just makes my day. When a thief does something stupid, I think its fair game to make fun of them. This is Luis Sanchez of Henderson, Texas. He decided to go to Hallsville and steal a man's trailer used in his business and thought he could put it on Facebook marketplace to sell in Kilgore.
KILGORE, TX
KTBS

East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash

DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
BIVINS, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Library in Tyler, TX Is Great Except This One Issue

Let me start by saying that I am a big fan of the library in Tyler, Texas. This article isn’t to throw criticism toward the people that keep things running, because I am sure that is not an easy job but I do believe there is something that we could change about the library that would make it used by more people. The one change that I suggest for the library in Tyler, Texas is to get rid of the fee that it charges people if you live outside the city limits.
TYLER, TX
KICKS 105

It’s Time for the Pineywoods Fair in Nacogdoches, Texas

The biggest fair in Nacogdoches County is October 12-16 at the Nacogdoches Expo Center on Northwest Stallings Drive. The annual Pineywoods Fair will feature numerous events and exhibits for the entire family. The price of admission to the Pineywoods Fair is $5 per person. There is no charge for parking....
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

More East Texans hunting, fishing for food

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As hunting seasons start opening up in East Texas, many are looking at the necessity of hunting and fishing as opposed to just a past time, seeing where the economy and food prices are. Places like Sportsman’s Outfitters and Academy are seeing lots of business from...
TYLER, TX
High School Football PRO

Tyler, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists

Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer resident with an itch to scratch became a millionaire. The resident purchased a $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! scratch-off ticket at Tiger Express #5, located at 1418 U.S. Highway 271 North, and walked away with a $5,000,000 prize. The claimant has elected to remain anonymous. This...
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said the victim of an assault which occurred at a home on Baxley Lane has died. Police had been called to the home in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane at about 5:16 a.m. Monday. Officers discovered a victim had been assaulted inside a residence and the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Man’s death in Jacksonville believed to be from electrocution

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A 44-year-old man has died from what is believed to be an electrocution in Jacksonville. According to a city spokesman, Jacksonville firefighters responded to the call around 7 a.m. on Monday. The city is withholding the location of the incident in order to protect the identity...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gilmer man arrested in Longview fatal hit-and-run

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Longview motorcyclist last week, according to police. Officials said Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37 of Gilmer, was identified as the driver of the car that caused the crash and fled the scene. Frausto-Lopez was arrested by Longview police officers and […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Mark in Texas History: The Ramey House showcases turn-of-the-century architecture

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Created in 1903, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine Ramey sits on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and West Houston Street in Tyler. According to the verbiage on the historical marker, it is considered an important example of turn-of-the-century architecture, being made of virgin cypress and southern heart pine. It is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement.
TYLER, TX

