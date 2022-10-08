Read full article on original website
$5 million won off of scratch ticket in East Texas
It sure is fun winning in sports, but have you ever tried your hand at winning millions of dollars? We don't have first-hand experience, but just the thought of watching that bank account increase by a couple of million is otherworldly.
This Texas Based Tea Room Will Be Opening Soon In Nacogdoches
It's tea time in Nacogdoches again and this time it's an Amarillo-based chain that already has shops all over Texas. It's called HTeaO and it will soon add the oldest town to its list of locations. They will be located at 123 East Austin Street off of North Street down...
Kilgore, Texas is Home to This Week’s Dumb Crook Goodness
Thieves are the lowest of the low in my book. If its not yours, don't take it, simple as that. When a thief does something stupid and gets caught for it, that just makes my day. When a thief does something stupid, I think its fair game to make fun of them. This is Luis Sanchez of Henderson, Texas. He decided to go to Hallsville and steal a man's trailer used in his business and thought he could put it on Facebook marketplace to sell in Kilgore.
KTBS
East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash
DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
cbs19.tv
89th Texas Rose Festival begins this week celebrating Tyler's trademark industry
This year's theme for the 89th festival is "Empires of Enchantment." Events will run from Thursday through Sunday.
The Library in Tyler, TX Is Great Except This One Issue
Let me start by saying that I am a big fan of the library in Tyler, Texas. This article isn’t to throw criticism toward the people that keep things running, because I am sure that is not an easy job but I do believe there is something that we could change about the library that would make it used by more people. The one change that I suggest for the library in Tyler, Texas is to get rid of the fee that it charges people if you live outside the city limits.
It’s Time for the Pineywoods Fair in Nacogdoches, Texas
The biggest fair in Nacogdoches County is October 12-16 at the Nacogdoches Expo Center on Northwest Stallings Drive. The annual Pineywoods Fair will feature numerous events and exhibits for the entire family. The price of admission to the Pineywoods Fair is $5 per person. There is no charge for parking....
Low lake levels affecting safety, East Texas anglers
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Micah Wolfe is the owner of the Lake Palestine Resort and he says the low lake levels are impacting East Texans. “The biggest effect of course is the much higher presence of stumps, so there is a lot of safety to worry about or watch out for,” he said. Though it […]
84-Year-Old Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Jacksonville (Jacksonville, TX)
According to the Jacksonville Police, a fatal accident was reported on Monday in Jacksonville. Officials confirmed that an 84 year old man died due to the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KTRE
More East Texans hunting, fishing for food
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As hunting seasons start opening up in East Texas, many are looking at the necessity of hunting and fishing as opposed to just a past time, seeing where the economy and food prices are. Places like Sportsman’s Outfitters and Academy are seeing lots of business from...
Tyler, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
KLTV
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer resident with an itch to scratch became a millionaire. The resident purchased a $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! scratch-off ticket at Tiger Express #5, located at 1418 U.S. Highway 271 North, and walked away with a $5,000,000 prize. The claimant has elected to remain anonymous. This...
One of East Texas’ Most Popular BBQ Joints Celebrates National Pulled Pork Day & We All Win
It's true there is a National Day for seemingly everything. And while the schtick may get old, when it pays off like this I think we're all just fine with it -- guys, we're all getting half-off sandwiches in Tyler, TX this Wednesday thanks to National Pulled Pork Day. If...
POLICE: East Texas man could have died from ‘accidental electrocution’
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A 44-year-old man possibly died due to accidental electrocution in East Texas on Monday, said officials. The Jacksonville Fire Department received a call about the incident in the city around 7 a.m. Police said they are still investigating and will not release other details at this time.
KLTV
Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said the victim of an assault which occurred at a home on Baxley Lane has died. Police had been called to the home in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane at about 5:16 a.m. Monday. Officers discovered a victim had been assaulted inside a residence and the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.
KLTV
Man’s death in Jacksonville believed to be from electrocution
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A 44-year-old man has died from what is believed to be an electrocution in Jacksonville. According to a city spokesman, Jacksonville firefighters responded to the call around 7 a.m. on Monday. The city is withholding the location of the incident in order to protect the identity...
Gilmer man arrested in Longview fatal hit-and-run
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Longview motorcyclist last week, according to police. Officials said Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37 of Gilmer, was identified as the driver of the car that caused the crash and fled the scene. Frausto-Lopez was arrested by Longview police officers and […]
KTRE
Mark in Texas History: The Ramey House showcases turn-of-the-century architecture
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Created in 1903, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine Ramey sits on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and West Houston Street in Tyler. According to the verbiage on the historical marker, it is considered an important example of turn-of-the-century architecture, being made of virgin cypress and southern heart pine. It is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement.
Two Drug Crime Suspects Arrested in Gun Barrel City, Texas [PHOTOS]
Yesterday on Monday, October 10, two people were arrested in Gun Barrel City, TX in Henderson County on drug-related charges. It was around 9:35 p.m. on the evening of Monday, October 10, 2022 when a deputy with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office stopped the vehicle that led to the arrest.
