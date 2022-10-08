Read full article on original website
Semi crashes into house in Central Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi drove off the side of the road and hit a house. Around 1:30 p.m. Illinois State Troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said that the semi went off the roadway and for unknown reasons hit the house. No one is […]
WAND TV
Police conduct K-9 search at Mt. Zion Junior High and High School
Mt. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- Mt. Zion Police conducted a K-9 search of Mt. Zion High School and Mt. Zion Junior High, Tuesday afternoon. According to the school district, the search was in coordination with law enforcement. While the K-9's searched both facilities, students were not permitted to exit classrooms or transition to other classes.
Effingham Radio
Paul A. Miller, 55
Paul A. Miller, 55 of Effingham, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his home with his loved ones by his side. Per his request, Paul will be cremated with no services being held. Paul was born November 11, 1966 in Effingham, the son of Clarence A. and Charlotte...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Chief Yates: Learning on the Fly is Not a Good Idea
Just about every day statewide, we are hearing reports about another municipality passing a resolution, or a State’s Attorney filing a lawsuit concerning the Safe-T Act. As Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates reminded us, the Safe-T Act actually began early in 2021. But previous requirements concerning training hours or...
wmay.com
Woman Dies After Central Illinois House Explosion
An East Central Illinois woman has died at Springfield Memorial Hospital’s burn unit after a house explosion over the weekend. 51-year-old Shalonda Bailey sustained burns in that explosion and fire Sunday at her home in the town of Newman. Neighbors rushed to help, and she reportedly told them that she had just turned on her stove when the blast happened.
WAND TV
Police: Construction truck lost part of its load under train trestle
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cleanup efforts will get underway after a construction truck lost a portion of its load under the train trestle on South Side Drive in Decatur. Part of the load spilled out onto the road in the 600 block of W. South Side Drive around 10:30 a.m.
Popular discount retail store opening another new location in North Carolina this month
If you like to find great deals on name-brand clothing, shoes, and home decor without paying full retail prices, then you may be excited to learn that a popular off-price retail store chain will be opening another new location in North Carolina this month. Read on to learn more.
House in Newman explodes, one injured
NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA)– Newman Fire Chief Wade Hales confirms a house explosion earlier today. When neighbor Melinda Labaume heard a blast around noon, she thought it happened in her own house. She jumped into action when she heard her neighbor yelling for help across the street on the 300 block of South Broadway. “She told […]
State Police: Route 29 shut down by crash
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are actively responding to a crash on Illinois Route 29 east of Taylorville. Captain Jody Huffman, Commander of Districts 9 and 20, said the crash involved several vehicles, including a commercial one, and resulted in a lane blockage. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as troopers […]
wmay.com
Eight Hurt In Route 29 Crash Near Taylorville
Eight people have been injured in a four-vehicle crash on Route 29 near Taylorville, but all are expected to recover. State police say it happened in the noon hour Thursday as traffic was slowing in a construction zone just east of Taylorville. A box truck failed to slow down in time, rear-ending one vehicle and then striking a second, which was pushed into a third car.
985theriver.com
Marshall man flown to hospital following motorcycle wreck on US 40 in Clark County
CLARK CO, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has been flown to a hospital following a motorcycle wreck on US 40. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 40, just east of Sanders Lane and west of the town of Marshall at approximately 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, October 9.
‘You could hear her’: neighbor rushes to help after house explosion
NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA) – “The explosion was so bad that it felt like somebody hit us,” Melinda Labaume said. Labaume was at work Sunday when a house exploded just down the street in Newman. “We went outside, and then I saw the smoke… It looked like it was coming from my house,” she said. As […]
Coroner: Illinois teen dead from drowning
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old from Danville died on Thursday after the county coroner and sheriff’s deputies said he drowned at Kickapoo State Park. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the teen as Areno Woods of Oakwood. Sheriff’s deputies said Woods was fishing at a pond with his girlfriend and her three children at […]
Head-on collision kills Danville man, injures another
Vermilion County, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Danville man has died and another injured following a two-vehicle head-on collision near Oakwood, Illinois. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 150 just east of Olmstead Road Wednesday at approximately 4:05 p.m. Investigating troopers found that a 2022 Dodge Charger was headed east on […]
Eek! This Illinois Cemetery is One of the Most Haunted in America
Some people can walk into a cemetery at night that they know is haunted and remain completely calm, but probably not this one. If that's not one of your life rules, then you just found the perfect destination for Halloween. This cemetery is among the most haunted places in Illinois and some will tell you it ranks among the scariest places in the United States.
WAND TV
Coroner identifies man killed in head-on crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a head-on crash, according to the Vermilion County Coroner. The coroner said, Thomas M. Ferraro, Jr., 68, of Danville died in a head-on crash that happened Wednesday in Oakwood. The crash happened on U.S. Route 150 at 4 p.m. According...
WITN
Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police recover stolen firearms from young boys after searching cars in a store parking lot. Rocky Mount Police officers responded to a call of stolen personal property at Dunham’s Sports at 100 North Wesleyan Blvd. They found Darntrell Council, 22, and a 16-year-old juvenile...
cbs17
Woman dies in shooting at Durham gas station; 2nd active police scene at nearby car wash
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said a woman died after she was shot at a gas station Friday night, where there were more than 10 evidence markers on the ground. The incident was reported just after 8:55 p.m. at a gas station in the 1900 block of Cheek Road, according to Durham police.
Vermilion County airport manager placed on suspension
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion Regional Airport Authority has suspended their Airport Manager, Alexandra Gale. On Sept. 26, the VRAA held a special meeting to discuss personnel matters, while Alex attended a conference on behalf of the VRAA. Mr. Rodney Hightower, a friend of board member Craig Davidson, reportedly flew in on his […]
Former Macon County Sheriff appears in political advertisement with uniform shirt
Tony Brown hasn't held the office since last year. The sheriff's office says people have reached out to them about this since Jim Root is the current sheriff.
