Henderson, NC

WAND TV

Police conduct K-9 search at Mt. Zion Junior High and High School

Mt. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- Mt. Zion Police conducted a K-9 search of Mt. Zion High School and Mt. Zion Junior High, Tuesday afternoon. According to the school district, the search was in coordination with law enforcement. While the K-9's searched both facilities, students were not permitted to exit classrooms or transition to other classes.
MOUNT ZION, IL
Effingham Radio

Paul A. Miller, 55

Paul A. Miller, 55 of Effingham, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his home with his loved ones by his side. Per his request, Paul will be cremated with no services being held. Paul was born November 11, 1966 in Effingham, the son of Clarence A. and Charlotte...
EFFINGHAM, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Chief Yates: Learning on the Fly is Not a Good Idea

Just about every day statewide, we are hearing reports about another municipality passing a resolution, or a State’s Attorney filing a lawsuit concerning the Safe-T Act. As Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates reminded us, the Safe-T Act actually began early in 2021. But previous requirements concerning training hours or...
DANVILLE, IL
Local
Illinois Football
Henderson, NC
Sports
City
Tuscola, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Tuscola, IL
Sports
City
Henderson, NC
wmay.com

Woman Dies After Central Illinois House Explosion

An East Central Illinois woman has died at Springfield Memorial Hospital’s burn unit after a house explosion over the weekend. 51-year-old Shalonda Bailey sustained burns in that explosion and fire Sunday at her home in the town of Newman. Neighbors rushed to help, and she reportedly told them that she had just turned on her stove when the blast happened.
NEWMAN, IL
WCIA

House in Newman explodes, one injured

NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA)– Newman Fire Chief Wade Hales confirms a house explosion earlier today. When neighbor Melinda Labaume heard a blast around noon, she thought it happened in her own house. She jumped into action when she heard her neighbor yelling for help across the street on the 300 block of South Broadway. “She told […]
NEWMAN, IL
WCIA

State Police: Route 29 shut down by crash

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are actively responding to a crash on Illinois Route 29 east of Taylorville. Captain Jody Huffman, Commander of Districts 9 and 20, said the crash involved several vehicles, including a commercial one, and resulted in a lane blockage. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as troopers […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Eight Hurt In Route 29 Crash Near Taylorville

Eight people have been injured in a four-vehicle crash on Route 29 near Taylorville, but all are expected to recover. State police say it happened in the noon hour Thursday as traffic was slowing in a construction zone just east of Taylorville. A box truck failed to slow down in time, rear-ending one vehicle and then striking a second, which was pushed into a third car.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Coroner: Illinois teen dead from drowning

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old from Danville died on Thursday after the county coroner and sheriff’s deputies said he drowned at Kickapoo State Park. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the teen as Areno Woods of Oakwood. Sheriff’s deputies said Woods was fishing at a pond with his girlfriend and her three children at […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Head-on collision kills Danville man, injures another

Vermilion County, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Danville man has died and another injured following a two-vehicle head-on collision near Oakwood, Illinois. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 150 just east of Olmstead Road Wednesday at approximately 4:05 p.m. Investigating troopers found that a 2022 Dodge Charger was headed east on […]
DANVILLE, IL
97ZOK

Eek! This Illinois Cemetery is One of the Most Haunted in America

Some people can walk into a cemetery at night that they know is haunted and remain completely calm, but probably not this one. If that's not one of your life rules, then you just found the perfect destination for Halloween. This cemetery is among the most haunted places in Illinois and some will tell you it ranks among the scariest places in the United States.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Coroner identifies man killed in head-on crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a head-on crash, according to the Vermilion County Coroner. The coroner said, Thomas M. Ferraro, Jr., 68, of Danville died in a head-on crash that happened Wednesday in Oakwood. The crash happened on U.S. Route 150 at 4 p.m. According...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WITN

Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police recover stolen firearms from young boys after searching cars in a store parking lot. Rocky Mount Police officers responded to a call of stolen personal property at Dunham’s Sports at 100 North Wesleyan Blvd. They found Darntrell Council, 22, and a 16-year-old juvenile...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WCIA

Vermilion County airport manager placed on suspension

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion Regional Airport Authority has suspended their Airport Manager, Alexandra Gale. On Sept. 26, the VRAA held a special meeting to discuss personnel matters, while Alex attended a conference on behalf of the VRAA. Mr. Rodney Hightower, a friend of board member Craig Davidson, reportedly flew in on his […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL

