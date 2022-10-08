The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Oct. 7th): Methacton puts two doubles teams in PAC semifinals

It was an all-Conestoga championship final in the Central League doubles tournament Oct. 8, with freshman Isabelle Emmanuel and junior Kate Emmanuel defeating Jennifer He and Bella Chen in the final, 6-3, 6-1. During the season, Isabelle Emmanuel has been undefeated at first singles for Conestoga (13-0 as of Monday) and Kate Emmanuel has only one loss at second singles. Jennifer He has filled the third singles spot for Conestoga this fall, and Chen has played first doubles.

CONESTOGA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO