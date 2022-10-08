The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Oct. 7th): Methacton puts two doubles teams in PAC semifinals

Read full article on original website
Mercury Roundup (Oct. 11): Upper Perkiomen girls, Phoenixville boys cap unbeaten PAC soccer regular seasons
Upper Perkiomen scored nine first-half goals in a 9-0 win over Pottstown that capped the Tribe’s perfect run through the PAC Frontier and earned them the No. 1 seed in the PAC playoffs. Sarah Fisher (one assist), Kylee Casola and Sara Edwards all scored twice. Lauren Powers, Alex Cronk and Sarah Straup (one assist) also scored. Jada Roderick, Mary Kate Sitko, Erin Edwards added an assist each while Megan Cairns had two assists.
Main Line roundup (Oct. 5-10): Conestoga captures top two spots in Central League doubles tournament
It was an all-Conestoga championship final in the Central League doubles tournament Oct. 8, with freshman Isabelle Emmanuel and junior Kate Emmanuel defeating Jennifer He and Bella Chen in the final, 6-3, 6-1. During the season, Isabelle Emmanuel has been undefeated at first singles for Conestoga (13-0 as of Monday) and Kate Emmanuel has only one loss at second singles. Jennifer He has filled the third singles spot for Conestoga this fall, and Chen has played first doubles.
Upper Dublin gets wake up call in win over CR South
UPPER DUBLIN >> Upper Dublin entered Friday night’s game against Council Rock South with a 6-0 record. The Cardinals had wins against Kennett by 24, CB West by 28, North Penn by four, Bensalem by 26, Wissahickon by 47 and Council Rock North by 28. A 26.16 average margin...
DLN Roundup: D-West’s Gross leads district golf after first round
Ches-Mont League golfers occupy the top two spots after the first day of the District 1 Class AAA Boys Golf Individual Championships at Turtle Creek Golf Course. Junior Nick Gross of Downingtown West has a three-shot lead after a six-under-par 66. Ches-Mont League champion Sam Feeney of West Chester Rustin is second with a 3-under 69.
