UNDER THE LIGHTS: Tatum tops Gladewater 28-22
TATUM, Texas — The Gladewater Bears went head-to-head with the Tatum Eagles in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Tatum came away with the win, defeating Gladewater, 28-22. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Lancaster tops Tyler High 55-9
TYLER, Texas — The Lancaster Tigers went head-to-head with the Tyler High Lions in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Lancaster came away with the win, defeating Tyler High, 55-9. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Kilgore gets by Lindale 49-35
LINDALE, Texas — The Kilgore Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Lindale Eagles in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Kilgore came away with the win, defeating Lindale, 49-35. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Atlanta tramples Sabine 42-7
LIBERTY CITY, Texas — The Atlanta Rabbits went head-to-head with the Sabine Cardinals in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Atlanta came away with the win, defeating Sabine, 42-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Jefferson rolls over White Oak 42-13
WHITE OAK, Texas — The Jefferson Bulldogs went head-to-head with the White Oak Roughnecks in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Jefferson came away with the win, defeating White Oak, 42-13. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: West Rusk shuts out Winona 63-0
NEW LONDON, Texas — The Winona Wildcats went head-to-head with the West Rusk Raiders in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. West Rusk came away with the win, defeating Winona, 63-0. Click the video above for the highlights.
