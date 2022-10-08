Read full article on original website
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His ActionTom HandyNew York City, NY
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
3 People Killed, 1 Seriously Injured In A Fatal Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal accident was reported in El Paso. Officials confirmed that 3 people died and 1 person was seriously injured due to [..]
elpasomatters.org
Lawsuit in BLM protest spurs change to city picketing ordinance
When Emma Bowar quickly organized a protest in El Paso against police brutality toward Black Americans days after George Floyd was murdered under the knee of a then-Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020, she didn’t anticipate it would garner much attention. On Friday, May 29, 2020, according to...
As Rio Grande Shrinks, El Paso Plans for Uncertain Water Future
Since before El Paso was founded by a Spanish missionary in the late 17th century, the Chihuahuan Desert region has been nourished by a steady supply of water: the Rio Bravo Del Norte, as the river is known in Mexico, or the Rio Grande, as it’s known in the United States.
cbs4local.com
El Paso shelters see relief after migrant surge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Shelters across El Paso appear to be less crowded with migrants despite more of them making their way through the borderland. "It's a bit calmer even though we are seeing a large number of individuals," said John Martin, Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the homeless.
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso launches online Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management launched an online dashboard to track information regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the El Paso region. The Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard includes weekly data on the number of encounters reported by federal agencies,...
KVIA
EPCSO: Head-on crash in far east El Paso leaves 4 people injured
UPDATE: (7:48 a.m.) - Four people are suffering serious injuries after a head-on crash in far east El Paso county, a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. A spokesperson could not confirm how many people were in each car, but could only confirm the crash was...
KVIA
Man arrested in connection to south-central El Paso fire identified
EL PASO, Texas -- A 52-year-old man has been identified as the person arrested in connection to a structure fire in south-central El Paso, according to fire officials. The fire was reported Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, around 4:35 a.m. Officials identify the man taken into custody as Mauricio Marmolejo. He's...
KVIA
EPCSO: 3 killed in head-on crash in far east El Paso, 1 person hospitalized
UPDATE: (9:30 a.m.) - Three people between 18 and 20 were killed in a head-on collision in far east El Paso County, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the three were from one car. The other driver was taken to the hospital with injuries and is reported in stable condition.
El Paso man killed when he veers off I-10, hits parked trailer in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old El Paso man was killed in a crash in Hudspeth County Monday, Oct. 10, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It happened about 7 p.m. near mile marker 116, which is about 8 miles east of the Sierra Blanca exit. Eric Gomez was driving westbound when […]
cbs4local.com
Judge grants state extension to review audios, transcripts in Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A second status hearing was held Tuesday to determine if the Hoffman family violated the gag order that is connected to the Walmart shooting trial. Judge Sam Medrano set the gag order in July. Medrano granted a 45-day extension so the El Paso Assistant...
2 People Severely Injured After A Car Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
On Saturday morning, authorities responded to a car crash in Northeast El Paso that injured two people. The crash happened on McCombs and Rheims near Dolphin Terrace [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
texasstandard.org
What is happening inside the El Paso District Attorney’s office?
Dismissed cases, a recall effort and clashes with a judge and victims’ families are raising questions about El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales’ ability to prosecute the alleged killer behind the 2019 mass-shooting at a local Walmart – one of the deadliest in Texas history. When Yvonne Rosales...
KVIA
Continuous rains worsen roof damage for some renters
EL PASO, Texas– The Borderland has seen a record-breaking eight consecutive days of rain. For some renters, this has caused trouble as they deal with apartment repairs. Don Parker, the renter of a central El Paso apartment complex, said he had had issues with his roof for some time, but with the recent rains, it’s worse.
cbs4local.com
El Paso ranks in top 5 US cities that swears the least
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Holy cow! Americans are definitely not shy when it comes to profanity. New research found that the average American swears 21 times each day. But El Paso ranked among the cities that swear the least. Preply surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S....
cbs4local.com
El Paso man dies after crashing into tractor on I-10 near Fort Hancock
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man died after a crash in Hudspeth County near Fort Hancock on Monday. Officials identified the man as 23-year-old Eric Gomez. The crash happened on Interstate 10 near milepost 116 around 6:56 p.m. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety...
Three people, age 18 to 20, killed in head-on crash near Horizon City
UPDATE: Three people were killed in a head-on collision in far east El Paso, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office that occurred at 12:00 am at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St. in El Paso, Texas. The vehicles involved were an F-150 truck which had one occupant who was transported to a local […]
cbs4local.com
El Paso police accepting applications for Citizen Police Academy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy (CPA). The CPA is a community policing program aimed at helping citizens learn about some of the different functions within the El Paso Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.
cbs4local.com
9th annual El Paso wine fest to be held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 9th annual El Paso wine fest will take place this weekend. El Paso Wine and Food Festival brings together the stars of El Paso's culinary scene with acclaimed local chefs and fine wines. Located in the heart of downtown El Paso, the Grand...
cbs4local.com
Flatbed truck causes train derailment in Fabens, Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a stuck tractor-trailer on North Fabens Road Sunday around noon. The tractor-trailer was carrying an oversized load when it got stuck on the railway tracks in Fabens, Tx. The call for the stuck semi came in...
cbs4local.com
Cabela's in El Paso looking to hire Santa's helpers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cabela's stores needs some help this holiday season, including the El Paso store. The store is anticipating a busy holiday shopping season. The El Paso store located in the northwest part of town is hiring 10 positions for its Santa's Wonderland. Cabela’s is hiring...
