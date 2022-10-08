ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elpasomatters.org

Lawsuit in BLM protest spurs change to city picketing ordinance

When Emma Bowar quickly organized a protest in El Paso against police brutality toward Black Americans days after George Floyd was murdered under the knee of a then-Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020, she didn’t anticipate it would garner much attention. On Friday, May 29, 2020, according to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso shelters see relief after migrant surge

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Shelters across El Paso appear to be less crowded with migrants despite more of them making their way through the borderland. "It's a bit calmer even though we are seeing a large number of individuals," said John Martin, Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the homeless.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
State
Montana State
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso launches online Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management launched an online dashboard to track information regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the El Paso region. The Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard includes weekly data on the number of encounters reported by federal agencies,...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man arrested in connection to south-central El Paso fire identified

EL PASO, Texas -- A 52-year-old man has been identified as the person arrested in connection to a structure fire in south-central El Paso, according to fire officials. The fire was reported Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, around 4:35 a.m. Officials identify the man taken into custody as Mauricio Marmolejo. He's...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Far East#City Council#Edward Jones
texasstandard.org

What is happening inside the El Paso District Attorney’s office?

Dismissed cases, a recall effort and clashes with a judge and victims’ families are raising questions about El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales’ ability to prosecute the alleged killer behind the 2019 mass-shooting at a local Walmart – one of the deadliest in Texas history. When Yvonne Rosales...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KVIA

Continuous rains worsen roof damage for some renters

EL PASO, Texas– The Borderland has seen a record-breaking eight consecutive days of rain. For some renters, this has caused trouble as they deal with apartment repairs. Don Parker, the renter of a central El Paso apartment complex, said he had had issues with his roof for some time, but with the recent rains, it’s worse.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso ranks in top 5 US cities that swears the least

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Holy cow! Americans are definitely not shy when it comes to profanity. New research found that the average American swears 21 times each day. But El Paso ranked among the cities that swear the least. Preply surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S....
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso man dies after crashing into tractor on I-10 near Fort Hancock

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man died after a crash in Hudspeth County near Fort Hancock on Monday. Officials identified the man as 23-year-old Eric Gomez. The crash happened on Interstate 10 near milepost 116 around 6:56 p.m. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso police accepting applications for Citizen Police Academy

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy (CPA). The CPA is a community policing program aimed at helping citizens learn about some of the different functions within the El Paso Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

9th annual El Paso wine fest to be held this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 9th annual El Paso wine fest will take place this weekend. El Paso Wine and Food Festival brings together the stars of El Paso's culinary scene with acclaimed local chefs and fine wines. Located in the heart of downtown El Paso, the Grand...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Flatbed truck causes train derailment in Fabens, Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a stuck tractor-trailer on North Fabens Road Sunday around noon. The tractor-trailer was carrying an oversized load when it got stuck on the railway tracks in Fabens, Tx. The call for the stuck semi came in...
FABENS, TX
cbs4local.com

Cabela's in El Paso looking to hire Santa's helpers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cabela's stores needs some help this holiday season, including the El Paso store. The store is anticipating a busy holiday shopping season. The El Paso store located in the northwest part of town is hiring 10 positions for its Santa's Wonderland. Cabela’s is hiring...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy