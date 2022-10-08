ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

What we learned from Southern's dominant victory over Prairie View on Saturday

It took a few games for Eric Dooley’s offense to come together, and the timing couldn’t have been better against one of the best defenses in the SWAC. The Jaguars offense did some scuffling in the first half but dominated the final two quarters with four touchdowns while stopping the home team cold and scoring its sixth TD. Clearly there were some halftime adjustments that took hold, especially defensively, as the Jaguars did a better job of containing Panthers quarterback Trazon Connley.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Special teams carry Cecilia to win over arch-rival Breaux Bridge

Special teams sometimes get put on the back burner behind the offense and defense when it comes to the three phases of football. That wasn't the case Friday at Breaux Bridge, where the Cecilia Bulldogs made several big plays on special teams, and Ridge Collins scored four touchdowns in a 34-20 District 5-4A win against the Tigers.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Film review: Analyzing how LSU fell into an inescapable hole against Tennessee

There was clear excitement around Tiger Stadium for the first Top 25 matchup in three years Saturday, even with the 11 a.m. kickoff. But the feeling didn’t last long. LSU fell behind once again this season against a Power Five team. Only this time, it lacked the firepower to match Tennessee’s highly regarded offense in a deflating 40-13 loss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU football: Chad Ochocinco turns down Tigers’ coaching job

LSU football has had its fair share of offensive struggles this year. The Florida State loss way back in Week 1 was riddled with wasted possessions from Brian Kelly’s squad. The Tigers seemingly fixed this issue with a huge win over Mississippi State a couple of weeks ago, but the issues popped up again at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Even though the Bayou Bengals have continued to win football games—going 4-1 to start—the cracks were evident.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette Christian opens district play with runaway win over Northside

The Northside Vikings continued to show some progress in their District 4-4A opener against powerhouse Lafayette Christian, but the visiting Knights still proved far too powerful in a 56-21 win on Friday at Viking Stadium. As usual, LCA quarterback Ju’Juan Johnson led the Knights’ offense effort with 265 yards and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Catholic claims thrilling victory over Ascension after dramatic fourth quarter

NEW IBERIA - It may have been the play that saves Catholic High's season. Channeling Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl and the Miami Dolphins in the 1982 AFC playoffs, Catholic High pulled off a hook-and-ladder play late in the fourth quarter that led to the go ahead touchdown as the Panthers opened District 7-2A play with a 20-17 come-from-behind win over Ascension Episcopal on Friday.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern at Prairie View: Here are the top four storylines for this SWAC West showdown

Prairie View has won by playing defense and small-ball offense. The Panthers lead the SWAC in field goals which means teams are making them settle and it becomes a field position game. Southern’s defensive plan should include crowding the line of scrimmage and making QB Trazon Connely prove he can beat them throwing the ball. It’s likely other teams have used that strategy and the Panthers are still 3-0 in the league. He’s more dangerous as a runner so while keeping the pressure on, Southern needs sound tackling to prevent him breaking a big-play scramble.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary's Silman competes with the pros at Pebble Beach

Zachary High School senior golfer Drew Silman represented First Tee of East Baton Rouge Parish in the 19th annual Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach in Monterey County, California, on Sept. 23-25. The nationally televised tournament consists of 54 holes played by 78 teams comprised of Champions Tour professionals paired...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Teurlings defeats Westgate 30-22 to snap Tigers' 13-game winning streak

If you are a team with the state’s longest winning streak in high school football, beware of Teurlings Catholic. For the second time this season on Friday, ninth-ranked Teurling Catholichave faced a defending state champion who entered the game with 13 consecutive victories. And Teurlings ended it. First, it...
NEW IBERIA, LA
brproud.com

2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

At the table: Amy Martin makes Chicken and Dumplings in Lafayette

Dumplings shape shift according to culture and recipe — from the tiny striped barrel shape of Italian gnocchi to the large roundness of Chinese bao, with pot loads of stuffed and unstuffed variations in between. Southern-style chicken and dumplings tend to be either flat, pastalike strips or roundish doughy blobs dropped in boiling stock.
LAFAYETTE, LA

