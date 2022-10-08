Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Fowler's five TDs push Hallsville past Southern Boone
Harrison Fowler led Hallsville's rushing attack Friday, allowing them to dominate Southern Boone 48-27. Fowler ran for 364 yards and five touchdowns against the Eagles. Fowler credited his offensive line for allowing him to have space to run.
Columbia Missourian
Harrisburg wins big on senior night
Harrisburg (4-2) hosted Westran (3-3) in what was a 28-18 win for the Bulldogs on senior night. Harrisburg started the game off on the wrong foot, fumbling on the first play. However, its defense, which played stellar all night, backed them up by stopping Westran on fourth down.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman football overpowered by Grain Valley
Hickman was never able to recover after a tough start Friday in its 52-20 road loss to Grain Valley. The Kewpies' first offensive play resulted in a fumble that the Eagles jumped on in Hickman territory. Grain Valley running back DJ Harris took advantage with a 15-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the game.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge softball ends regular season with 31st straight win
Rock Bridge softball won both matchups, against Webb City and Kickapoo, on Saturday in Springfield. In its first game of the doubleheader, Rock Bridge won 15-5 against Webb City.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball target Jordan McCullum takes official visit to Columbia
Missouri men’s basketball target Jordan McCullum took an official visit to Columbia last weekend. The three-star forward has an offer from the Tigers. Ranked No. 130 in the Class of 2024, McCullum is set to begin his junior season at Huntington Prep in West Virginia, where he moved in August from Harriman, Tennessee.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri’s finishing woes continue in 24-17 loss to Florida
It was difficult not to overhear the boisterous celebrations emanating from Florida’s locker room deep in the bowels of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz addressed reporters following his team’s 24-17 loss to the Gators on Saturday in Gainesville, Florida. In a linebackers meeting room...
Columbia Missourian
Gators chomp Missouri football
Oming off a devastating loss to Georgia in Columbia last week, Missouri looked to rebound against Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. However, following a turnover on downs in the final three minutes, Missouri took their third straight loss in conference play, as the Florida Gators won 24-17. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw for over 200 yards, but had two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. The Missouri defense allowed just three points in the first half, but Florida's halftime adjustments got the better of them, as Florida scored 14 in the second. Missouri moves to 2-4 on the season and next play on Saturday, Oct. 22, when they host Vanderbilt for homecoming in Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge holds off Battle to clinch CMAC crown
As its done since Week 2, Rock Bridge got into a rhythm offensively and did enough on defense to earn another win. But Friday night’s victory was extra sweet.
Columbia Missourian
Helias defeats Jefferson City to pick up its fifth win of the season
Helias football's Drew Miller scored five total touchdowns to lead the Crusaders to a 38-21 win over Jefferson City on Friday. Helias set the tone with a 17-yard touchdown run by Miller and set the tone for a big first half for its passing game.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College volleyball sweeps William Penn to extend winning streak to 14
Though No. 24 Columbia College volleyball didn't have its most flawless performance Friday against William Penn, the Cougars did have one of their gutsiest performances of the season. Columbia persevered through times of offensive struggle to win 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22) at the Southwell Complex. The victory was Columbia's 14th...
Columbia Missourian
Osage routs Boonville 40-13 at home
Osage earned a big win over Boonville on Friday, beating the Pirates 40-13. Osage found itself heading into this week's matchup against Boonville sitting right at .500 with a 3-3 record. Coming off a 33-22 victory over Hallsville last week, Osage was red hot with a 3-game win streak after a slow 0-3 start to the season. Meanwhile, Boonville entered 4-2 after defeating California 28-12 last week at home.
Columbia Missourian
Florida 24, Missouri 17
11 a.m., Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla. | TV: ESPNU | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 5:58: Missouri, Nathaniel Peat 18-yard touchdown run (Harrison Mevis PAT is good). Florida 24, Missouri 17. 11:10: Florida, Anthony Richardson 9-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Pearsall (Adam Mihalek...
Columbia Missourian
Reba Nelson Cassin April 17, 1928 – Sept. 30, 2022
Reba Mae Nelson Cassin, 94, of Columbia, died September 30, peacefully at home with her family members at her side. She was born April 17, 1928, in Liberal, Missouri, to Chester A. and Blanche Runyan Nelson. She graduated from high school in Ottawa, Illinois, and earned a BA in English at the University of Missouri. She married her college sweetheart, Eugene Paul Cassin on February 1, 1950. They lived in various cities on the East Coast until moving back to Columbia in 1966.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
What Foods Are Missouri Best Known For? Perhaps These 11 Items
When I first arrived in Sedalia, I was encouraged to try as many local restaurants as I could. That is usually a safe bet to gauge what foods are best and what a town is known for. It got me to thinking, what foods are Missouri known for? To compare, my own state of Illinois, I would say Deep Dish pizza, Italian beef, Polish sausage and Chicago Hot Dogs. From a little research, these 11 items would be mentioned for Missouri. See if you agree.
mykdkd.com
Shooting in Benton County, MO
Early Friday morning, October 7th, the FBI conducted a search warrant for a residence on 65 Highway South of Warsaw as part of an ongoing investigation. Upon announcement of their presence, an individual fired on them hitting their armored vehicle. Law enforcement did not return fire and no one was injured. Three individuals were taken into custody without further incident. This is an isolated incident with no further threat to our citizens.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia mobile home catches fire, causes mass damage on North Wyatt Lane
A structure fire at North Wyatt Lane and East Leisure Drive is creating a traffic hazard, according to a tweet from Boone County Joint Communications (BCJC) posted at 2:54 p.m.
Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best
Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
Family loses home to fire in Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home fire on Wyatt and Leisure Hills Road. Black smoke was visible from Highway 63 due to the size of the fire. Boone County Fire said no people were hurt, but the mobile home was completely destroyed. The total damage The post Family loses home to fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
