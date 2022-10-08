Oming off a devastating loss to Georgia in Columbia last week, Missouri looked to rebound against Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. However, following a turnover on downs in the final three minutes, Missouri took their third straight loss in conference play, as the Florida Gators won 24-17. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw for over 200 yards, but had two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. The Missouri defense allowed just three points in the first half, but Florida's halftime adjustments got the better of them, as Florida scored 14 in the second. Missouri moves to 2-4 on the season and next play on Saturday, Oct. 22, when they host Vanderbilt for homecoming in Columbia.

