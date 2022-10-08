Read full article on original website
Mia Yim Departs Impact Wrestling After End of Contract
Fightful Select reports that Mia Yim has officially ended her run with Impact Wrestling now that her contract has expired. Yim chose not to extend the deal and is now a free agent. She made her return to Impact in the spring, singing a short-term deal that ran through Bound...
ACTION Wrestling ACTION! Results 10.7.22: Adam Priest Defends ACTION Championship, More
ACTION Wrestling held its latest show ACTION! on Friday night, with the ACTION Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results from the Tyrone, Georgia show below, per Cagematch.net:. * Territory Tag Team Title Tournament First Round Match: Culture Inc def. Fly Def. * Alex Kane...
Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE Raw, Costs Bobby Lashley US Title
Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE TV on tonight’s Raw, attacking Bobby Lashley and costing him the United States Championship. The Beast came out on tonight’s episode of Raw while Lashley was awaiting his title defense against Seth Rollins and attacked the champion, hitting him with an F5 before hitting suplexes and locking in a Kimura Lock. Rollins came out after the commercial break and defeated Lashley to win the title.
WrestlePro Where Brooklyn At? Results: Interim Gold Title Rumble, More
WrestlePro’s latest show was Where Brooklyn At? and took place on Saturday night, with the results online. You can see the full results from the New York City show, which aired on FITE TV, below per Cagematch.net:. * Dan Maff def. LSG. * Hotdog Starkes def. J-Heru. * 907...
Lacey Evans on Her Dirt Bike, Dana Brooke, Ronda Rousey Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Ronda Rousey and Johnny Gargano sharing some baby photos, Lacey Evans taking a ride on her dirtbike, Dana Brook visiting Xcel Energy, Bianca Belair, Bayley hanging out with Seth Rollins, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
Nick Aldis vs. Odinson Added To NWA Hard Times 3
The NWA has announced a match between Nick Aldis and Odinson for Hard Times 3 on November 12. The event happens at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana. Odinson previously attacked Aldis at NWA 74.
Backstage Rumor of More Wrestlers Returning To WWE Soon
PWInsider reports that two wrestlers released from WWE are set to make their return soon, according to several different sources in the company. It was noted that Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson are believed to be on their way back after being released in 2020. They will likely be hitting the RAW brand as soon as this month for a reunion of the OC with AJ Styles.
WWE Releases Video Highlights From Extreme Rules
WWE Extreme Rules took place last night, and the company has shared several highlight videos online. You can check out the highlight videos below and see our own Steve Cook, Thomas Hall and Kevin Pantoja’s reviews of the show here, here, and here.
Bray Wyatt’s Extreme Rules Return Does Big Social Media Numbers
Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules last night has already done big numbers on social media. As noted, last night’s show saw Wyatt return after the main event as a culmination of the White Rabbit teases, and PWInsider has some metrics on Wyatt’s return in regards to WWE’s social media accounts.
Syuri Kondo Names Talent She Wants Matches Against
Speaking recently with MMAMania, World of STARDOM Champion Syuri Kondo shared her future goals and listed a few people she would like as opponents. Not only would she like to face down old rivals, but the wrestler has some new targets she’d like to test herself against. “I want...
PROGRESS Wrestling Deadly Viper Tour – Codename Sidewinder Results: Natural Progression Series 8 Bouts, More
PROGRESS Wrestling held its Deadly Viper Tour – Codename Sidewinder show on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling-News.net:. * Millie McKenzie defeated Alexxis Falcon. * ELIJAH defeated Tom Dawkins. * Natural Progression Series 8 First Round Match:...
JCW vs. The World Results 10.09.22: Jonathan Gresham, Tony Deppen, More in Action
– Jersey Championship Wrestling (JCW) returned today for JCW vs. The World. The event was held at The Carousel Room at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jerse. You can check out the livestream along with some results, courtesy of Fightful:. * Steve Scott beat Shota. * Scramble: Bam Sullivan...
Spoilers From Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling held its post-Bound For Glory tapings on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers for the show below, per PWInsider:. * Josh Alexander starts the show coming to to the ring and talks about his match with Eddie Edwards at Bound For Glory before calling out Bully Ray. Ray comes out and cuts a promo, followed by Steve Maclin who runs down Bully as a guy who is only out for himself. Moose then comes out and says he’s emulated Bully, who is a scumbag like him. Bobby Fish then comes out and runs everyone else down, then challenges Alexander for a World Championship match. Alexander accepts.
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.10.22 – Seth Rollins Celebrates His US Title Win and More!
-Well, that was an eventful RAW. Let’s get to it!. -We start with the DX hype video that played leading up to tonight’s RAW with the DX reunion that closed the show tied in. They have two words for us!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and...
Bayley Pays Tribute to Sara Lee at WWE Extreme Rules With Wrist Tape
– During her Raw Women’s Title Match last night at WWE Extreme Rules, Bayley paid tribute to the late Sara Lee, who tragically passed away last week at the age of 30. Bayley shared a photo of the wrist tape she wore during her match last night, which had Sara’s name written on it. You can see the tweet and photo she shared below.
RevPro Live In Southampton 20 Results: Undisputed British Heavyweight Title Match, More
RevPro held their Live In Southampton 20 on Sunday, and the results from the event are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, per Cagematch:. * RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Ricky Knight Jr. def. Gabriel Kidd.
WWE News: Roderick Strong Makes TV Return on NXT, Veer Lures Sanga Away From Match
– Roderick Strong made his first appearance on NXT TV since NXT Worlds Collide on this week’s episode. Tuesday night’s show featured the Diamond Mine leader being brought in a wheelchair by Ivy Nile to meet with the Creeds Brothers, who were visiting him in the hospital. Strong gave Julius a pep talk ahead of his match with Damon Kemp at Halloween Havoc:
MLW Announces Pro Wrestling TV as New Streaming Partner
– Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, MLW CEO Court Bauer announced that Major League Wrestling has signed a streaming television deal with Pro Wrestling TV. Pro Wrestling TV will begin its streaming partnership with MLW starting on November 3. Speaking on the news, Bauer stated, “Pro Wrestling TV...
Spoiler On Talents Reportedly Finishing Up With Impact
Several talents reportedly finished out their run with Impact Wrestling at this weekend’s taping. PWINsider reports that Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis and Vincent are all believed to have completed their current run in the company at Saturday’s post-Bound For Glory taping. The four entered Impact at...
WWE News: Candice LeRae Beats Bayley on Raw, Johnny Gargano Defeats Austin Theory
– Candice LeRae picked up a huge win on WWE Raw, defeating Bayley on the season premiere. LeRae faced the Damage CTRL leader on tonight’s show and countered a Rose Plant into an inside cradle for the win. Damage CTRL attacked LeRae after and then assaulted Bianca Belair when she came out for the save.
