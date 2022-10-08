Read full article on original website
Now Ear This! San Diego Padres Beat Mets to Win NL Wild Card Series
Friends, Romans, countrymen ... lend me your ears. The Padres came to bury the Mets, not praise them. Oh, and you won't find anything on Joe Musgrove's ears except a whole lot of champagne and beer after the San Diego native dominated New York in a 6-0 win, ending the Mets season and sending the Padres to the National League Division Series against the Dodgers (starting in L.A. on Tuesday).
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers NLDS Start Times If Playing Mets Or Padres
UPDATE (October 9, 7:15 p.m. PT): The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet in the 2022 National League Division Series. The schedule begins Tuesday, with a 6:37 p.m. PT first pitch for Game 1 at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded the regular season knowing their...
San Diego Padres' Joe Musgrove Becomes First Pitcher to Accomplish This Feat
San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is the first pitcher in postseason history to allow two hits or fewer, pitching seven or more innings in a winner-take-all game. The Padres defeated the New York Mets 6-0 Sunday night, advancing to the National League Division Series to play the Los Angeles Dodgers. The NLDS begins Tuesday.
FOX Sports
Padres try to sweep 2-game series against the Mets
San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Mets (101-61, second in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-4, 3.08 ERA, .73 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
NFL・
FOX Sports
MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres advance, shut out Mets in Game 3
The San Diego Padres pulled off a Game 3 shutout over the New York Mets, winning 6-0 on Sunday to advance and face the Los Angeles Dodges in the divisional round. The other National League matchup will see the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Over in the American League, the New York Yankees will face the Cleveland Guardians, and the Houston Astros will line it up with the Seattle Mariners.
theScore
Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS
Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
MLB・
Are Mets’ Buck Showalter, Billy Eppler in trouble after Wild Card Series loss?
Buck Showalter and Billy Eppler won’t be one-and-done with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Both Billy Eppler’s and Buck Showalter’s jobs are safe, according to a high-ranking Mets source. The team may still look to hire a president of baseball ops, but that is considered a long-term initiative that doesn’t necessarily need to be implemented this offseason.”
New York Mets, San Diego Padres Announce Game 3 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and New York Mets will line up for game three of the National League Wild Card Series. The winner will advance to the National League Division Series to play the Los Angeles Dodgers, beginning Tuesday. The loser goes home.
Padres-Dodgers NLDS Betting Preview
After upsetting Mets in the Wild Card round, San Diego takes on the NL’s No. 1 seed.
NFL・
