Gaslamp erupts with cheers as Padres win Wild Card series
Gaslamp erupted with cheers on Sunday night as the Padres won their Wild Card series, defeating the New York Mets 6-0.
Joe Musgrove will try to pitch Padres into next round of Postseason
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Padres will get a second and final chance to advance to a National League Division Series Sunday when they face the New York Mets in the decisive third game of their wild-card series in New York. Joe Musgrove will pitch for the Padres,...
Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium South must be tired of being taken over by Dodgers fans every time they play one another. But shouldn't they be more worried about getting to the NLDS first? They're currently playing an elimination game with the New York Mets so the possibility of them ending their season in the Wild Card series is quite likely.
San Diego Padres' Joe Musgrove Becomes First Pitcher to Accomplish This Feat
San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is the first pitcher in postseason history to allow two hits or fewer, pitching seven or more innings in a winner-take-all game. The Padres defeated the New York Mets 6-0 Sunday night, advancing to the National League Division Series to play the Los Angeles Dodgers. The NLDS begins Tuesday.
San Diego 6, N.Y. Mets 0
LOB_San Diego 8, New York 2. 2B_Machado (1). RBIs_Nola 2 (2), Grisham (3), Machado (3), Soto 2 (2). SB_Kim (1). CS_Soto (1). S_Soto, Nola. Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Profar 2, Myers 2); New York 1 (McNeil). RISP_San Diego 4 for 11; New York 0 for 2. Runners...
Dave Roberts: Dodgers Benefit From Mets & Padres Playing All 3 Games Of Wild Card Series
The 2022 MLB postseason is underway, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are still waiting to find out who they will be facing in the National League Division Series. The Dodgers will host the winner of the Wild Card Series between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, beginning on Oct. 11. Of the four Wild Card Series, three were decided in two games.
Weekend Sports In Brief
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
Now Ear This! San Diego Padres Beat Mets to Win NL Wild Card Series
Friends, Romans, countrymen ... lend me your ears. The Padres came to bury the Mets, not praise them. Oh, and you won't find anything on Joe Musgrove's ears except a whole lot of champagne and beer after the San Diego native dominated New York in a 6-0 win, ending the Mets season and sending the Padres to the National League Division Series against the Dodgers (starting in L.A. on Tuesday).
San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets to move on to the NLDS
San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 thanks in part to Joe Musgrove's great performance. Musgrove went seven innings , struck out five and allowed just one hit.
Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS
Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
This Date in Baseball-Bob Welch fans Reggie Jackson.
1906 — Ed Walsh of the Chicago White Sox pitched a two-hitter over the Chicago Cubs for a 3-0 win and a 2-1 lead in the World Series. 1913 — Eddie Plank tossed a two-hitter against the New York Giants to give the Philadelphia Athletics a 3-1 victory and the World Series in five games.
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: San Diego (+160) Los Angeles (-190) The San Diego Padres (89-73) are hitting the road to Dodger Stadium on Tuesday where they will try to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51). The line on this matchup has San Diego at +160 and Los Angeles is sitting at -190. The total is set at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers are Mike Clevinger and Clayton Kershaw.
Héber's goal key as third-place NYCFC turns back Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — Héber scored a key goal in the second half and New York City FC clinched third place in the Eastern Conference, defeating Atlanta United 2-1 on Sunday's Decision Day in the MLS. Héber's goal in the 60th minute gave NYCFC a 2-0 lead, which held...
Today in Sports History: Favre throws his 500th TD pass
1890 — The first 100-yard dash under 10 seconds is run by John Owens at 9.8 in an AAU track and field meet in Washington. 1902 — Laurie Auchterlonie beats Stewart Gardner with a 307-total to win the U.S. Open golf title. 1925 — The New York Giants...
Los Angeles Galaxy 3, Houston 1
Houston10—1 First Half_1, Houston, Ferreira, 13 (Baird), 8th minute; 2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Puig, 3 (Grandsir), 31st; 3, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 18 (Brugman), 32nd. Second Half_4, Los Angeles Galaxy, Joveljic, 11 (Alvarez), 70th. Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann; Houston, Steve Clark, Michael Nelson. Yellow Cards_Chicharito, Los...
