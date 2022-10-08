ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park

Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium South must be tired of being taken over by Dodgers fans every time they play one another. But shouldn't they be more worried about getting to the NLDS first? They're currently playing an elimination game with the New York Mets so the possibility of them ending their season in the Wild Card series is quite likely.
Porterville Recorder

San Diego 6, N.Y. Mets 0

LOB_San Diego 8, New York 2. 2B_Machado (1). RBIs_Nola 2 (2), Grisham (3), Machado (3), Soto 2 (2). SB_Kim (1). CS_Soto (1). S_Soto, Nola. Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Profar 2, Myers 2); New York 1 (McNeil). RISP_San Diego 4 for 11; New York 0 for 2. Runners...
Porterville Recorder

Weekend Sports In Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Now Ear This! San Diego Padres Beat Mets to Win NL Wild Card Series

Friends, Romans, countrymen ... lend me your ears. The Padres came to bury the Mets, not praise them. Oh, and you won't find anything on Joe Musgrove's ears except a whole lot of champagne and beer after the San Diego native dominated New York in a 6-0 win, ending the Mets season and sending the Padres to the National League Division Series against the Dodgers (starting in L.A. on Tuesday).
theScore

Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS

Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
Porterville Recorder

This Date in Baseball-Bob Welch fans Reggie Jackson.

1906 — Ed Walsh of the Chicago White Sox pitched a two-hitter over the Chicago Cubs for a 3-0 win and a 2-1 lead in the World Series. 1913 — Eddie Plank tossed a two-hitter against the New York Giants to give the Philadelphia Athletics a 3-1 victory and the World Series in five games.
Porterville Recorder

MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Doc's Sports Service

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: San Diego (+160) Los Angeles (-190) The San Diego Padres (89-73) are hitting the road to Dodger Stadium on Tuesday where they will try to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51). The line on this matchup has San Diego at +160 and Los Angeles is sitting at -190. The total is set at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers are Mike Clevinger and Clayton Kershaw.
Porterville Recorder

Héber's goal key as third-place NYCFC turns back Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Héber scored a key goal in the second half and New York City FC clinched third place in the Eastern Conference, defeating Atlanta United 2-1 on Sunday's Decision Day in the MLS. Héber's goal in the 60th minute gave NYCFC a 2-0 lead, which held...
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History: Favre throws his 500th TD pass

1890 — The first 100-yard dash under 10 seconds is run by John Owens at 9.8 in an AAU track and field meet in Washington. 1902 — Laurie Auchterlonie beats Stewart Gardner with a 307-total to win the U.S. Open golf title. 1925 — The New York Giants...
Porterville Recorder

Los Angeles Galaxy 3, Houston 1

Houston10—1 First Half_1, Houston, Ferreira, 13 (Baird), 8th minute; 2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Puig, 3 (Grandsir), 31st; 3, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 18 (Brugman), 32nd. Second Half_4, Los Angeles Galaxy, Joveljic, 11 (Alvarez), 70th. Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann; Houston, Steve Clark, Michael Nelson. Yellow Cards_Chicharito, Los...
