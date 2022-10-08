Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Becomes New SmackDown Women's Champion At Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey is the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new champion at Extreme Rules. It's interesting to note that their match was the only Extreme Rules Match scheduled for tonight's card. This is Rousey's second title reign. Her first title reign as the "SmackDown"...
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For October 7, 2022
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
stillrealtous.com
Alexa Bliss Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
After weeks of hype and speculation the White Rabbit was finally revealed when Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event on Saturday night. Prior to his release last year Bray Wyatt had been involved in an ongoing storyline with Alexa Bliss, and Bliss reacted to Wyatt’s return when she posted a simple tweet which said, “Hello, old friend.”
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Morgan tried to hit her with the bat, but Rousey stopped her and hit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
ComicBook
Watch WWE's Sami Zayn Make Roman Reigns Break Character on SmackDown
WWE's season premiere for Friday Night SmackDown featured a bevy of surprises, including big debuts, welcome returns, and more Bray Wyatt teases, but one of its best moments actually happened towards the beginning of the show. After Triple H introduced the show (and revealed a new QR code), it was time for The Bloodline to take the ring for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's face-to-face meeting. They had a war of words and things were moving along fine, but then Sami Zayn got on the mic. Zayn's promo had Paul laughing as expected, but it had Reigns breaking character and trying not to laugh as well, and you can watch it all unfold in the video below.
wrestlingrumors.net
Important Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Status
That would be a big one. Injuries can change everything about a wrestler’s career in a hurry, often derailing all plans for them. Those injuries can come out of nowhere and happen with no warning, which was the case earlier this year with one of the top stars in all of WWE. Now we have some good news about her status and things might be going a bit better than they seemed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Drops Cryptic Tweet After Ronda Rousey Win at WWE Extreme Rules
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She also dropped a cryptic tweet recently. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing their...
ewrestlingnews.com
Finn Balor Feels The Finish Of His Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns Was “Left Open-Ended”
During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for “Superstar Crossover,” The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor discussed the controversial finish of his match with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021. Near the end of the match, Balor was about to deliver the Coup de Grace when the top turnbuckle snapped. Balor fell and hurt his knee, allowing Reigns to take advantage and deliver a sphere for the win.
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Still Have Real Heat Years After Becky Lynch Controversy
As Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle get ready to square off at Extreme Rules, Rollins shared the genesis of the pair's real-life beef. The post Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Still Have Real Heat Years After Becky Lynch Controversy appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Issues between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
There is trouble brewing within The Bloodline. Logan Paul and Roman Reigns cut promos on each other to promote their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul implied that the real Tribal Chief of The Bloodline is Jey Uso. Reigns seemed bothered by that statement and he stood face to...
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Extreme Rules live stream, how to watch online, start time, card, matches
WWE Extreme Rules will be living up to its namesake on Saturday as the company descends on Philadelphia -- home base of the now-defunct cult classic wrestling promotion Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) -- with six hard-hitting matches slated for the card. Extreme Rules has drifted away from its name in recent years; however, WWE returns to form with a card loaded with special stipulations.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rob Van Dam At WWE Extreme Rules
Seth Rollins is one of the most gifted superstars in recent memory. He can do any character with ease, whether it be The Visionary or the character of Rob Van Dam. The Visionary rocked in an RVD gear backstage and even did a frog splash in the fight pit match off the cage. The tribute to the living wrestling legend is an exemplary one.
wrestlingrumors.net
Multiple Title Changes Take Place In One Night
Hand them over. Titles are some of the most important things in all of wrestling as they tell any fan who matters most on the show. Wrestlers with a large shiny title in their hands are going to be treated as a bigger deal than others and it can mean a lot when a title changes hands. That is what happened on one night, as multiple championships changed hands on a single show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/10/22)
WWE invades the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins. – Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory. –...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar’s Return Changed Plan For Finn Balor Universal Title Match
WWE is going extreme these days, and while those days are behind us, it’s time to find the next jewel for the crown, before we can find a survivor. It may seem like a riddle to a lot, but this is exactly Finn Balor’s story. Finn Balor was...
ESPN
WWE Extreme Rules: Riddle stuns Rollins, Belair retains and Bray Wyatt returns
Matt Riddle's feud with Seth Rollins has grown personal and bitter, so WWE unveiled a new steel structure to settle the score with The Fight Pit, modeled after an MMA cage, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special-guest referee. Riddle is a former UFC fighter, so he...
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
ewrestlingnews.com
Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
We have two matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. We’ll see Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn, as well as the returning LA Knight facing off against Mansoor. WWE SmackDown will air live next Friday night on FOX. * Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn. * LA...
Comments / 0