Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Trendy Bar and Lounge in Downtown San Diego - Salvatore's CucinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartSan Diego, CA
Related
Now Ear This! San Diego Padres Beat Mets to Win NL Wild Card Series
Friends, Romans, countrymen ... lend me your ears. The Padres came to bury the Mets, not praise them. Oh, and you won't find anything on Joe Musgrove's ears except a whole lot of champagne and beer after the San Diego native dominated New York in a 6-0 win, ending the Mets season and sending the Padres to the National League Division Series against the Dodgers (starting in L.A. on Tuesday).
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers NLDS Start Times If Playing Mets Or Padres
UPDATE (October 9, 7:15 p.m. PT): The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet in the 2022 National League Division Series. The schedule begins Tuesday, with a 6:37 p.m. PT first pitch for Game 1 at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded the regular season knowing their...
San Diego Padres' Joe Musgrove Becomes First Pitcher to Accomplish This Feat
San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is the first pitcher in postseason history to allow two hits or fewer, pitching seven or more innings in a winner-take-all game. The Padres defeated the New York Mets 6-0 Sunday night, advancing to the National League Division Series to play the Los Angeles Dodgers. The NLDS begins Tuesday.
FOX Sports
San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets to move on to the NLDS
San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 thanks in part to Joe Musgrove's great performance. Musgrove went seven innings , struck out five and allowed just one hit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts: Dodgers Benefit From Mets & Padres Playing All 3 Games Of Wild Card Series
The 2022 MLB postseason is underway, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are still waiting to find out who they will be facing in the National League Division Series. The Dodgers will host the winner of the Wild Card Series between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, beginning on Oct. 11. Of the four Wild Card Series, three were decided in two games.
Porterville Recorder
This Date in Baseball-Bob Welch fans Reggie Jackson.
1906 — Ed Walsh of the Chicago White Sox pitched a two-hitter over the Chicago Cubs for a 3-0 win and a 2-1 lead in the World Series. 1913 — Eddie Plank tossed a two-hitter against the New York Giants to give the Philadelphia Athletics a 3-1 victory and the World Series in five games.
MLB・
theScore
Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS
Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
FOX Sports
MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres advance, shut out Mets in Game 3
The San Diego Padres pulled off a Game 3 shutout over the New York Mets, winning 6-0 on Sunday to advance and face the Los Angeles Dodges in the divisional round. The other National League matchup will see the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Over in the American League, the New York Yankees will face the Cleveland Guardians, and the Houston Astros will line it up with the Seattle Mariners.
RELATED PEOPLE
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove Checked for Foreign Substance as Team Bounces Mets From Playoffs
San Diego Padres pitcher trended on Twitter for a glossy ear. Baseball fans worldwide wondered what substance was on his ear; apparently, officials did too, as umpires visited the mound to check his ear. Mets manager Buck Showalter requested a substance check for the $100 million pitcher in the sixth...
Are Mets’ Buck Showalter, Billy Eppler in trouble after Wild Card Series loss?
Buck Showalter and Billy Eppler won’t be one-and-done with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Both Billy Eppler’s and Buck Showalter’s jobs are safe, according to a high-ranking Mets source. The team may still look to hire a president of baseball ops, but that is considered a long-term initiative that doesn’t necessarily need to be implemented this offseason.”
Doc's Sports Service
San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: San Diego (+160) Los Angeles (-190) The San Diego Padres (89-73) are hitting the road to Dodger Stadium on Tuesday where they will try to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51). The line on this matchup has San Diego at +160 and Los Angeles is sitting at -190. The total is set at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers are Mike Clevinger and Clayton Kershaw.
Porterville Recorder
Finally, The HBA Championship First for The Less Fortunate, The Privileged, And the Hopeful
Hanetball360, a new sport with a unique approach: The game was created to develop natural talents and empower minds. BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DMIL360, a Florida-born company, is proud to announce its action plan to launch the new and revolutionary sport of the 21st century. HANETBALL360 FIRST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL EVER is scheduled to play at Nova Southeastern University, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 16, 2022, Sunday at 5 p.m. (ET).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History: Favre throws his 500th TD pass
1890 — The first 100-yard dash under 10 seconds is run by John Owens at 9.8 in an AAU track and field meet in Washington. 1902 — Laurie Auchterlonie beats Stewart Gardner with a 307-total to win the U.S. Open golf title. 1925 — The New York Giants...
NFL・
ESPN
MLB Wild Card Series Day 3 takeaways: Padres steamroll Mets to advance to LDS
MLB's first-ever wild-card series weekend concluded with just one Game 3: the San Diego Padres at New York Mets. And unfortunately for New York's postseason hopes, the Padres of Game 1 showed up. San Diego shut out the Mets 6-0 to move on to a date with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the next round.
Comments / 0