Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?FlurrySportsSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
Related
markerzone.com
FULL WAIVERS LIST - OCTOBER 8
Teams are cutting their rosters down to size in preparation for the 2022-23 season, which means we have players getting cut and placed on waivers. Most waived players thus far have cleared with a select few getting scooped up by competitors. All but one player cleared yesterday's waivers. Full waivers...
NHL
Denver now 'Hockey Capital, USA' after Avalanche of championships
NHL team, University of Denver, Denver East High School, PeeWee Jr. Avs all took titles. Move over, every other town in America. Denver, Colorado is officially now Hockey Capital, USA. How did they get here? By winning pretty much every hockey tournament put in front of them. The Colorado Avalanche...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 115, Toronto 98
CHICAGO (115) DeRozan 7-12 7-7 21, Jones Jr. 2-5 2-2 6, Vucevic 6-10 0-0 13, Dosunmu 5-10 2-2 14, LaVine 3-9 1-2 9, Williams 1-8 3-4 6, Drummond 3-5 0-0 9, Caruso 4-5 0-0 8, Green 7-8 1-2 17, Terry 2-3 0-0 5, White 3-10 0-0 7. Totals 43-85 16-19 115.
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 126, Portland 94
PORTLAND (94) Grant 5-8 5-5 17, Hart 1-4 1-2 3, Nurkic 4-10 6-6 14, Lillard 2-10 4-4 8, Simons 5-9 2-2 16, Brown III 0-2 3-4 3, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Watford 2-4 0-0 4, Eubanks 0-1 2-2 2, Little 3-4 1-2 7, Sarr 1-4 2-2 5, Johnson 2-6 0-2 5, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Sharpe 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 29-72 26-31 94.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blackhawks trade Riley Stillman to Vancouver
The Blackhawks have traded defenseman Riley Stillman to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick in 2024, the team announced late Friday night. Dickinson has a $2.65 million cap hit for the next two seasons while Stillman has a $1.35 million cap hit over...
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Transactions
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Spencer Strider on a six-year contract. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with manager Rob Thompson on a two-year contract. ATLANTA FALCONS — Traded LB Deion Jones and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Where Klim Kostin Fits in the Oilers Organization
The defensive depth on the left side for the Oilers was deep, seeing how Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak, Philip Broberg, Ryan Murray, and Markus Niemelainen were all ahead of Samorukov. Both general managers Ken Holland and Doug Armstrong gave one of their most NHL-ready prospects a fresh start and a better opportunity on a different team.
NHL
Dickinson traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Forward had 11 points last season; Chicago also gets second-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft for Stillman. Jason Dickinson was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Canucks received defenseman Riley Stillman. Dickinson had 11...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porterville Recorder
Gazdag's hat trick leads Union to top seed in MLS East
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Gazdag scored three goals and the Philadelphia Union wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference, defeating FC Toronto 4-0 on Sunday. The Union came into Decision Day needing a victory to assure themselves of the No. 1 seed, homefield advantage and a bye in the first round of the playoffs. A tie or a loss could have left the door open for Montreal to take first place.
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 22, L.A. Rams 10
Dal_Lawrence 19 fumble return (run failed), 13:27. LAR_Kupp 75 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 9:31. Dal_Pollard 57 run (Maher kick), 7:59. RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 8-86, Elliott 22-78, Rush 4-(minus 1). L.A. Rams, Akers 13-33, Kupp 1-4, Powell 1-1. PASSING_Dallas, Rush 10-16-0-102. L.A. Rams, Stafford 28-42-1-308, Dixon 1-1-0-12, Kupp 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb...
markerzone.com
JOSH MAHURA AMONG FIVE CLAIMED OFF WAIVERS ON MONDAY
Sunday's waiver wire was filled with some quality depth players, along with some younger guys who got squeezed out as teams prepare their rosters for the upcoming season. In total, 64 players were put on the wire yesterday, five were claimed on Monday afternoon and 59 were assigned to their respective American Hockey League teams.
Porterville Recorder
Austin, Colorado draw 1-1; Driussi one shy of Golden Boot
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Diego Rubio scored the tying goal for the Colorado Rapids in a 1-1 draw with Austin on Sunday. Rubio’s goal, with an assist from Lalas Abubaker, came in the third minute of second-half stoppage time for the Rapids. Lalas Abubakar got an assist on the goal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Porterville Recorder
Arriola's goal sends Dallas past Sporting KC 2-1
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Paul Arriola scored in the 65th minute to send FC Dallas to a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Dallas (15-9-11) had already qualified for the playoffs before going out and earning its 53rd point — 20 more than last season. Dallas snapped a two-game home skid against Sporting KC (11-17-7).
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames opening roster becomes clearer with waiver moves
The Calgary Flames began Saturday with 25 players on their training camp roster, plus a quartet of unavailable players due to injuries and personal reasons. After placing three players on waivers, their opening night roster has become a lot clearer. Placed on waivers were active players Juuso Valimaki and Radim...
markerzone.com
COYOTES CLAIM FORMER 1ST ROUND PICK OFF WAIVERS FROM CALGARY
According to Chris Johnston of TSN, the Arizona Coyotes have claimed former first round pick Juuso Valimaki off waivers from the Calgary Flames. Valimaki, 24, would have had a tough time making the Flames roster out of training camp and the team needed to place him on waivers in order to send him to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League. Now, Valimaki has a new opportunity with a young team and will more than likely get playing time in the NHL with Arizona, instead of spending another year in the AHL.
Comments / 0