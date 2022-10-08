Read full article on original website
wnky.com
WKU’s Hammer In: Smashing success
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over on the hill, WKU’s weekend metal working demonstration was a smash hit!. At the Hammer-In presentation, people got to enjoy the free community event celebrating the metal workers’ trade, sanctioned by the Appalachian Area Chapter of Blacksmiths. Sparks were flying as people...
whvoradio.com
Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall
Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
wnky.com
Railroad underpass near WKU to have nightly closures
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University is temporarily closing the underpass near U.S. 68-X Russellville Road in Bowling Green. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the railroad underpass, located near WKU’s campus, will close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 14, pending weather. The closure is due to maintenance for painting on the railroad underpass.
wnky.com
Sky Arts Film Festival to take place in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Sky Arts Film Festival is coming up to showcase films created locally and around the world!. From Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16, you can stop by the Capitol Theater downtown to catch movies at various showtimes. Some of the films will include...
WBKO
BGFD responds to a field fire off Campbell Lane with potential fire-nado
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Today, if you were driving through Bowling Green around noon, you may have noticed a lot of smoke coming from somewhere off of Campbell Lane. Well, so did we, along with many others. Captain of the Bowling Green Fire Department, Phillip Tarrance, says they received a...
wnky.com
Chasing weekend fun? Car Show, comics, wielding and more!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – When it comes to weekend plans – local car lovers have hit the jackpot. Saturday, you can head to Woodburn to check out Antique Tractor & Engine Club’s car show. You’ll get to glimpse some newer model tractors, but the biggest draw by far will be the show’s tractors dating back to the great depression days.
wnky.com
“Boos and Brews” comes to downtown Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN – Ky. – A new event came to town on the evening of October 7, called “Boos and Brews”. Preston Green, who’s voice you may know from radio stations WUHU and The Beaver, gave birth to the idea through his love for horror, film, and the Capitol theater. Green said he is quite the movie buff and spends a lot of time at the Capitol watching movies, with his favorite genre being horror, he wanted to bring the community together to enjoy the same type of entertainment he does.
Massive blaze seriously injures Leitchfield firefighter
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — According to K105 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, an area home was completely destroyed and a firefighter was seriously injured after a massive blaze erupted early Saturday morning. Leitchfield, a community roughly 50 miles southeast of Owensboro, was home to many residents who were woken up by the fire around 12:45 that morning. […]
wnky.com
Duncan Hines Days returns to town
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-An old tradition is making its way back to Bowling Green with a new modern twist. The city has announced the revival of Duncan Hines days, a long-time Bowling Green tradition. Next summer the city will celebrate restaurant week by highlighting its best eats and drinks. There will...
WBKO
Duncan Hines’ family member reacts to exhibit in Kentucky Museum
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When people hear the name Duncan Hines, they probably think of those boxes of cake mix in the grocery stores. Some even thought he was a fictional character like Betty Crocker or the Pillsbury Doughboy. “He was a real person, unlike some other trademark icons...
WBKO
Warming Trend Getting Underway!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After our coldest morning of the young Fall season, readings are set to rebound!. Heading into this week, sunshine continues with another warming trend in store. Rain is becoming badly-needed, with numerous counties now under outdoor burn bans. We do have a decent chance for showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Another cooldown comes our way at the end of next week.
WBKO
Home a total loss after field fire in Smiths Grove
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A field fire at a farm on Hayes Lodge Road swept over a Smiths Grove farm on Thursday. According to the Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Chief, it began after the owner started a “controlled burn” in a field, but the wind got up and embers of the blaze caught some straw on fire at the back corner of the home.
wnky.com
BG’s Out of the Darkness Walk raises funds for suicide prevention
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Sunday, Bowling Green’s 10th annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk saw so many of you out there walking to stand up to suicide. The walk at Ephram White Park has already raised close to $13,000 to assist in suicide prevention. You can help...
k105.com
Submerged truck pulled from Green River in Morgantown
A submerged vehicle has been pulled from Green River in Butler County. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said that Tuesday evening at approximately 6:00, Morgantown officers and the Butler County Rescue Squad responded to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown on the report of a submerged vehicle being identified by “boat mounted sonar.”
whopam.com
Habitat for Humanity to dedicate local house
Habitat for Humanity will dedicate a home it constructed in partnership with Hopkinsville Community College in a ceremony Saturday morning on Starling Street. It will be at 10 a.m. at 2212 Starling and Habitat for Humanity of the Pennyrile Director Heath Duncan says students going to HCC to learn construction help them build one home a year.
whopam.com
Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments
Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
wevv.com
Kids found living in poor conditions with no power or water in Muhlenberg County, police say
The Central City Police Department in Central City, Kentucky, says two people are facing felony abuse charges after two kids were found living in poor conditions with no power or water. CCPD says it started on Tuesday, when officers went to a home to check on the welfare and living...
k105.com
Leitchfield man with warrants arrested after running from Grayson Co. deputies at house fire
A Leitchfield man with warrants is facing multiple additional charges after running from deputies at a house fire. K105 reported Sunday night on an early Saturday morning residential fire on Butler Road. Three fire departments, the Leitchfield, Clarkson and McDaniels Fire Departments, responded to the scene at approximately 12:45 Saturday morning. Additionally, Breckinridge County Deputy Donovan Barnes also arrived at the residence.
wnky.com
3 arrested in Glasgow on drug charges
GLASGOW, Ky. – A shoplifting complaint led to drug charges Wednesday when police responded to a Walmart in Glasgow. Upon arrival, The Glasgow Police Department says officers made contact with Rosemary Fattaruso, 65, of Edmonton. Officials say Rosemary Fattaruso was eating items she had taken off the shelf. In addition, Dianna Fattaruso, 36, of Edmonton was taking tags off items before passing them to Rosemary Fattaruso, who allegedly passed through the checkout without paying for them.
k105.com
Morgantown woman charged after DUI crash results in ejection of passenger
A Morgantown woman has been charged after a rollover DUI crash that seriously injured her passenger. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said officers responded to the crash Wednesday night on South Main Street. The crash, “a single-vehicle rollover with multiple injuries,” resulted in the ejection of the passenger, who Taylor did not identify.
