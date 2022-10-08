BOWLING GREEN – Ky. – A new event came to town on the evening of October 7, called “Boos and Brews”. Preston Green, who’s voice you may know from radio stations WUHU and The Beaver, gave birth to the idea through his love for horror, film, and the Capitol theater. Green said he is quite the movie buff and spends a lot of time at the Capitol watching movies, with his favorite genre being horror, he wanted to bring the community together to enjoy the same type of entertainment he does.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO