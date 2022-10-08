ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Park, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI

Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
WESTLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allen Park, MI
River Rouge, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
Allen Park, MI
Sports
City
River Rouge, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: Schostak Brothers & Co. marks centennial with million-dollar giveaway

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - It isn't often a company makes it to their 100th anniversary, which is why Schostak Brothers & Co. decided to celebrate it with a million-dollar give away to help the Motor City. The company – which began in Detroit – is giving away grants from $25,000 to $150,000 to non-profits making the Motor City stronger in various ways. David, Mark & Bobby Schostak appear in CBS Detroit's "Michigan Matters" to talk about it, and why they decided to do so as they are in process of giving away $1 million to Detroit charities. David Schostak told Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, how the family-run fourth-generation business decided to do something to help the community as they mark their big anniversary. Mark and Bobby Schostak talked about their employees, their role in building the company and how they helped decide which non-profits to support. Then the roundtable of Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Chris Holman, CEO of Michigan Business Network, and Bobby Schostak, former Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, appear to talk about the region and the red hot 2022 election. They also talked about the governor's race. Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS Detroit
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State football: Three things we learned against Ohio State

Three takeaways from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News following Michigan State's 49-20 loss to Ohio State in Week 6. For the first time this season, quarterback Payton Thorne looked like a beaten man. Let’s be clear: He’s been taking a beating most of the season, what, with no consistent running game and an offensive line that hasn’t exactly been lights out. But by late in the third quarter of Saturday’s 49-20 loss to Ohio State, the fourth straight for the Spartans, it was clear Thorne had probably had enough.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coney Island#American Football
ClickOnDetroit.com

Check out the 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show this weekend

WARREN, Mich. – Are you a fan of minerals, gems, rocks and fossils? Then you might dig this local event happening at Macomb Community College. The 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show is happening this weekend. There are over 35 display cases showcasing historical finds and over 60 vendors allowing you to choose the best gem for your home.
WARREN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
birchrestaurant.com

15 best restaurants in Southgate, MI

Looking for the best restaurants in Southgate, MI? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the 15 best restaurants in the area, based on customer feedback and reviews. Whether you’re looking for Italian food, Mexican food, or something else entirely, we’ve got you covered. Check out our list and see for yourself!
SOUTHGATE, MI
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Temperatures rise before falling again this week

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 68°. Slightly cooler north of Detroit. Winds: ESE 5 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 49°. Light south wind. Tuesday: Best day of the week with a high of 75° under mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase in the evening ahead of some rain overnight. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Drunken driver rolls over vehicle

WYANDOTTE — A speeding, highly intoxicated 40-year-old Detroit driver slammed into a vehicle stopped at a red light on northbound Fort Street at Oak Street the night of Oct. 3, causing his vehicle to flip over. The man did not have a valid driver’s license and was found to...
WYANDOTTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Royal Oak Schools puts varsity high school coach on administrative leave

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Royal Oak High School’s varsity football coach has been placed on administrative leave following accusations of inappropriate language, including swear words, when addressing players. Superintendent Mary Beth Fitzpatrick sent out a note to Royal Oak High School families at 5 p.m. Friday explaining allegations,...
ROYAL OAK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy