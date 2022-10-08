ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens, NY
Queens, NY
The Spun

Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter

The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors

Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
QUEENS, NY
NESN

Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans

The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ken Rosenthal
Hot 99.1

Fans Boo New York Mets Iconic Voice For Slamming Buck

When you are a Major League Baseball play-by-play announcer/analyst, you are paid for your opinion. Ex-players and managers stack broadcast booths across the country to provide key insight. Mets play-by-play star, Gary Cohen grew up a New York Mets fan, not too far from Shea Stadium. Cohen along with former 1986 Mets Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez combine for one of the most popular broadcast booth trios in the game. On Sunday night, Cohen was part of the SNY postgame crew, as the game was on ESPN. The ever-popular Queens native got roundly booed by the live audience for his comments regarding Mets manager Buck Showalter.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Starting Game 1 of NLDS

Clevinger (illness) will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Clevinger landed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday but was able to travel with the team for the NL Wild Card Series after testing negative for the virus. The right-hander was kept off the team's wild-card roster but will take the mound to begin the NLDS on Tuesday. Over his final six starts of the regular season, Clevinger posted a 6.52 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 29 innings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jake Reed: Designated for assignment

Reed was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. After a 2022 season that saw Reed record a 7.02 ERA while bouncing between three different teams, he has now been cast off Baltimore's 40-man roster to make room for Jake Cave. Unless he is claimed by another team, Reed will almost certainly begin 2023 in Triple-A where he had a respectable 3.37 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 21.1 innings.
BALTIMORE, MD

