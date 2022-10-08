Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman: Stunning reason he’s off the ALDS roster
NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman lost the strike zone and then his welcome at Yankee Stadium. Manager Aaron Boone told Chapman to stay home in Miami after Chapman no-showed Friday’s mandatory workout, ending any chance the 34-year-old reliever could be on the roster for the American League Division Series.
Padres star Joe Musgrove gets brutally honest on Mets’ ear inspection mistake
After leading the San Diego Padres to a crucial Game 3 win against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs, Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on the “desperate” move their opponents made that ended up being a huge mistake. To recall before the start of the sixth...
3 Mets who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
3 New York Mets players who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go. The New York Mets, owners of one of the best records in the majors this season at 101-61, had high expectations going into the 2022 postseason. While the Mets were able to push...
Brian Cashman: Aaron Judge turning down contract was 'The all-time best bet'
Brian Cashman said Aaron Judge betting on himself in a contract year was “the all-time best bet,” as Judge will now command much more than the $230 million the Yankees offered preseason.
Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter
The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
Decisions from Adam Wainwright, Nolan Arenado loom for Cardinals
Following Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Phillies, the Cardinals’ magical 2022 season has drawn to a close. Pivoting towards the 2023 season, the Cardinals have two key players with decisions to make, and two players who are expected to formally announce their retirements. One of the most important free...
Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans
The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
Aaron Boone kicks Aroldis Chapman off Yankees playoff roster after unprofessional move
Yankees fans have longed to hear it. The Aroldis Chapman Era is officially over in the Bronx, and it didn’t even take another playoff meltdown in 2022 to exile him into free agency. In fact, Chapman prevented postseason fireworks by taking matters into his own hands and taking himself...
Yankees’ Brian Cashman makes admission that’s music to Aaron Judge’s wallet
NEW YORK — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced the contract extension terms Aaron Judge turned down on Opening Day: Seven years, $213.5 million. Cashman admitted Sunday that Judge will make more than that this offseason, saying, “There’s a pot of gold there” waiting for the star right fielder this offseason.
Dodgers: Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
The Padres recently announced that they will be limiting tickets to certain fans, AKA Dodgers fans, for the NLDS.
Fans Boo New York Mets Iconic Voice For Slamming Buck
When you are a Major League Baseball play-by-play announcer/analyst, you are paid for your opinion. Ex-players and managers stack broadcast booths across the country to provide key insight. Mets play-by-play star, Gary Cohen grew up a New York Mets fan, not too far from Shea Stadium. Cohen along with former 1986 Mets Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez combine for one of the most popular broadcast booth trios in the game. On Sunday night, Cohen was part of the SNY postgame crew, as the game was on ESPN. The ever-popular Queens native got roundly booed by the live audience for his comments regarding Mets manager Buck Showalter.
Mets’ Buck Showalter’s ear check of Padres’ Joe Musgrove is ‘water under the bridge’
Bob Melvin is willing to let bygones be bygones. The San Diego Padres manager says he’s moving on from the bizarre scene in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series, when New York Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpire to check the ears of starter Joe Musgrove for an illegal substance.
MLB announces start times for Guardians vs. Yankees AL Division Series games 1 and 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Major League Baseball has announced start times for games 1 and 2 of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees based on the winner of Sunday’s Mets vs. Padres wild card final. If the Mets win. Guardians vs. Yankees Game 1: 6:38...
Chicago claims Tinordi; Rangers announce 4 alternate captains
In an objectively hilarious move, Chicago claimed Jarred Tinordi off waivers. The good news is this eliminates Tinordi possibly playing for the Rangers if the injury bug hits. The bad news is the Rangers don’t have an 8D at the moment, but that will rectify itself later on. The...
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Starting Game 1 of NLDS
Clevinger (illness) will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Clevinger landed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday but was able to travel with the team for the NL Wild Card Series after testing negative for the virus. The right-hander was kept off the team's wild-card roster but will take the mound to begin the NLDS on Tuesday. Over his final six starts of the regular season, Clevinger posted a 6.52 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 29 innings.
Packers, stunned by Giants, already talking about losing to Jets next week
It appears the Giants did more than rally to shock the NFL on Sunday with a 27-22 victory in London: They sent the Green Bay Packers back to the states with a 3-2 record and lots of doubt — already worried about another loss to the Jets next week at Lambeau Field. Make room on those analysts’ couches.
Orioles' Jake Reed: Designated for assignment
Reed was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. After a 2022 season that saw Reed record a 7.02 ERA while bouncing between three different teams, he has now been cast off Baltimore's 40-man roster to make room for Jake Cave. Unless he is claimed by another team, Reed will almost certainly begin 2023 in Triple-A where he had a respectable 3.37 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 21.1 innings.
