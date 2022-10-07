Read full article on original website
Terriers Top Northeastern in Overtime, 2-1
BOSTON - Junior Thalia Steenssens scored her first goal of the season in the sixth minute of overtime to lift the Boston University field hockey team to a 2-1 victory over crosstown rival Northeastern on Sunday afternoon at Dedham Field. Sophomore Payton Anderson opened the scoring on a first-quarter penalty...
Field Hockey Edges Colgate, 3-2
BOSTON - Freshman Martu Coulo scored a pair of goals and sophomore Ella Rottinghaus added her first of the season as the Boston University field hockey team moved into sole possession of first place in the Patriot League standings with a 3-2 home win over Colgate on Saturday afternoon at Berylson Field. The Terriers held their annual Senior Day and honored the Class of 2023 prior to the game.
Terriers Roll Past Bucknell, 2-0
BOSTON – Boosted by a pair of assists from senior Quinn Matulis and four saves by senior Francesco Montali, the Boston University men's soccer team rolled to a 2-0 win over Bucknell on Saturday afternoon at Nickerson Field. With their fifth shutout of the season, the Terriers improve to...
Terriers Capture Fourth Win in a Row with 1-0 Triumph at American
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sophomore Morgan Fagan found the back of the net in the 59th minute, and the Boston University women's soccer team posted another shutout in a 1-0 victory over American on Saturday afternoon at Reeves Field. BU (8-6, 4-1 PL) has won four-straight games, all by 1-0...
Terriers Fall to Union, 3-1
BOSTON – The Boston University women's hockey team dropped a 3-1 decision to Union on Saturday afternoon at Walter Brown Arena. The Dutchwomen got on the board in the first period, but senior Nadia Mattivi made it a 1-1 game a few minutes later. The visitors recorded the game-winner later in the first and added to their lead late in the third to create the 3-1 final. Freshman Sydney Healey and senior Julia Nearis tallied assists on the Mattivi goal.
Hutson's Hat Trick Takes No. 9/12 BU Past Waterloo, 7-1
BOSTON - Thanks to a hat trick from freshman Quinn Hutson, the No. 9/12 Boston University men's ice hockey team defeated the University of Waterloo, 7-1, in an exhibition contest on Saturday night at Agganis Arena. After defeating Bentley, 8-2, in their regular-season opener last weekend, the Terriers continued their...
