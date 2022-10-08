Read full article on original website
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
Phillies-Braves position-by-position breakdown
The Braves won 11 of their 19 games against the Phillies this season, but the run differential -- Atlanta outscored Philadelphia, 88-85 -- shows how thin the margin was between the two National League East rivals. When they take the field Tuesday at Truist Park to open the best-of-five NL...
With WC heartbreak in rearview, where do Blue Jays go from here?
TORONTO -- There’s no softening what happened Saturday in Toronto. The Blue Jays’ 10-9 loss to the Mariners, which ended their season, is the type of loss that doesn’t fade with time. Up 8-1 in the fifth inning before one of the biggest collapses in postseason history, there’s a long list of questions facing this team once you can get past No. 1: What just happened?
Mariners know importance of quick start in ALDS
HOUSTON -- In the American League Wild Card Series, the Mariners looked right at home in front of 48,000 passionate fans as they pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in postseason history to stun the Blue Jays in their own building. Now, Seattle’s postseason path gets far more challenging...
Verlander on postseason: 'It's a different game'
HOUSTON -- Believe it or not, it’s been nearly three years since Astros ace Justin Verlander pitched in a postseason. That was in the 2019 World Series, when A.J. Hinch was still the manager, Gerrit Cole, George Springer and Carlos Correa were still his teammates, Verlander hadn’t yet undergone Tommy John surgery and the pandemic didn’t exist.
King of clutch: Altuve looking to add to postseason legend
HOUSTON -- Welcome to October, which around these parts is as much about Jose Altuve as it is about jack-o-lanterns and trick-or-treating. Simply put, this is the time of year when the Astros second baseman forges his status as one of baseball’s most clutch postseason performers in history. Not...
Mariners must conquer Minute Maid Park to move on
HOUSTON -- The Mariners’ road to a competitive resurrection was always going to weave through the walls of this band-boxed ballpark that sits on the Northeast edge of downtown Houston. The Mariners already returned to relevancy by ending the drought, and they boldly took it a step further by...
Gilbert draws dream matchup in G1 clash vs. Verlander
HOUSTON -- Days after Logan Gilbert was drafted by the Mariners in 2018, taken with their first-round pick, the cerebrally competitive, yet sheepishly unassuming, pitcher took in his first game at T-Mobile Park just behind the home dugout. The Mariners were a half-game ahead of the Astros for first place...
Phillies-Braves Game 2 FAQ (Today, 4:30 ET, FOX)
ATLANTA -- The Braves’ spirited ninth-inning rally on Tuesday afternoon might’ve scored a moral victory, if such things exist amid the pressure of a best-of-five playoff series. The Phillies scored the real victory. • NLDS Game 2: Today, 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Philly broke out to a...
Blakely, healthy, among Angels prospects in the AFL
Werner Blakely’s first season of affiliate ball in the Angels’ system was interrupted twice by injury and saw the 20-year-old shift over to third base, a relatively new position. Despite the stumbling blocks, Blakely, who played just 55 games for Single-A Inland Empire, earned a call to join...
'He's our guy': Braves confident with Fried on mound in Game 1
ATLANTA -- As Max Fried prepares to take the Braves into another postseason, his teammates are still impressed with the incredible willpower he showed after his right ankle was nearly fractured during Game 6 of last year’s World Series. "Sometimes it takes will," third-base coach Ron Washington said. "Sometimes...
Guardians pass torch to Quantrill for Game 1
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have one of the most powerful lineups in the Majors, which goes without saying when they boast a player who hit 62 long balls during the regular season. The Guardians, on the other hand, ranked second-to-last in home runs out of all 30 clubs this year.
'I love this place': Bohm's remarkable '22 turnaround
ATLANTA -- Alec Bohm didn’t hit the ground after he took a 100.8 mph fastball off his left shoulder on Friday. In fact, he looked at his dugout and gave three emphatic claps. Phillies fans have been witness to some of the highest highs and lowest lows during Bohm’s...
Padres silence Mets, move on to Division Series
NEW YORK -- They came to party on Sunday night in Queens, orange towels waving, in full voice for a decisive National League Wild Card Series Game 3. Austin Nola silenced them first. Then Trent Grisham did it (again). Joe Musgrove -- with a brief detour as he was inspected for sticky stuff -- did it all night.
There's never been a postseason game like Yordan's
You don’t necessarily need fancy numbers to know that Yordan Alvarez had an incredibly valuable game in Houston’s stunning Game 1 win, because it doesn’t exactly require a lot of science to say that “going 3-for-5 with a walk-off home run to help your club come back from a 7-3 deficit” is a very good thing to do.
Clevinger gets Game 1 nod for Padres; Darvish set for G2
LOS ANGELES -- For the second time in three years, Mike Clevinger is set to take the ball for the Padres in Game 1 of a National League Division Series against the Dodgers. The circumstances around this start are different, to say the least. "It's been a long time coming,"...
Hentges cemented his role and is ready for the Yankees
CLEVELAND -- Two years ago, Guardians reliever Sam Hentges was part of Cleveland’s alternate training site, after the Minor League season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he’s almost single-handedly responsible for getting his team into the American League Division Series. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday,...
Yordan's epic walk-off HR stuns M's in thriller
HOUSTON -- Everybody in the building knew the large shadow that was being cast from the on-deck circle in the ninth inning. For the Mariners, it was the last thing they wanted to see moving toward home plate. For the Astros, it meant they still had a glimmer of hope in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park.
Who's excited to play Phils right now? 'Nobody'
ST. LOUIS -- Rob Thomson used to be a catcher, so he sought out J.T. Realmuto in the visitors’ dugout on Saturday night at Busch Stadium. The Phillies had just beaten the Cardinals in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series, 2-0, to punch their ticket to the National League Division Series beginning Tuesday in Atlanta. After the Phillies clinched the third NL Wild Card spot and their first trip to the postseason since 2011 last Monday in Houston, Thomson told his players they were not finished. Thirteen more victories, he said, and they would be World Series champions.
Phils remove Thomson's interim tag, sign skipper through '24
ATLANTA -- Rob Thomson’s dreams came true Monday. But if you know him, then you know he preferred not to talk about it. But Thompson had no choice after the Phillies announced they'd signed him to a two-year contract extension, formally removing the interim tag from his title as manager. Thomson’s return became a formality once he replaced Joe Girardi on June 3 and turned a listless 22-29 team into a 65-46 finisher that made the postseason for the first time since 2011.
