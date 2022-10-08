Cardinal Newman football shuts out Glades Central to complete 'Muck Sweep'

BELLE GLADE — Cardinal Newman High School's football team can check off two more boxes in what is shaping up to be a historic season.

With a 45-0 victory over Glades Central on Friday night, the Crusaders posted their first shutout of the season and completed the "Muck Sweep" — winning road games against Pahokee, Clewiston and Glades Central in the same season.

The Crusaders improved to 7-0 and scored at least 40 points for the sixth time this season, but head coach Jack Daniels still saw room for improvement.

"We need to correct a bunch of mistakes," he said.

Palm Beach County's top-ranked team scored in almost every way possible. Luke Warnock passed for two touchdowns, Henry Bennett ran for one, Nae'shaun Montgomery returned a punt 55 yards for a score and the defense had two pick-sixes.

Conversely, the Raiders (1-5) never came close to scoring on Senior Night, dropping their fourth straight game.

Here are three takeaways from the non-district game:

Defense takes center stage

The Crusaders' explosive offense has been largely responsible for their 42.5-point scoring average, and they jumped on the Raiders early, with Warnock throwing a 66-yard scoring pass to Max Redmon on the second play from scrimmage.

From that point on, however, the defense took control.

Linebacker Chris Presto returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown on the next series, making it 14-0. The defense then forced a quick three-and-out, setting up a short touchdown drive for a 21-0 lead less than six minutes into the game.

Cardinal Newman forced five turnovers in all — two fumble recoveries and three interceptions — with Redmon adding a 30-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter. The Crusaders had eight tackles for losses.

"We've been looking for a shutout all year," Presto said. "We finally got it."

The defense has been making steady improvement since a 52-31 victory over Doral Academy last month. The Crusaders gave up one touchdown in each of their next two games before Friday night's blanking.

Presto, a senior co-captain, said the defense's goal every game is to give up "negative rushing yards and negative total yards." His unit didn't quite accomplish that, but the Raiders managed only 25 net rushing yards and 80 passing yards.

Ready for the closing stretch

The Crusaders appear to be in good position with the playoffs only a month away.

Their next two opponents, St. John Paul II Academy and SLAM Academy, aren't likely to offer much resistance. With a victory over SLAM (1-5), a first-year program, on Oct. 20, the Crusaders will clinch the Class 1M-District 5 title and an automatic playoff berth.

Cardinal Newman will close the regular season against Miami-Gulliver Prep, which should provide a stiff test before the postseason.

Daniels will be looking to get players healthy — the Crusaders were down to one fully healthy running back for most of Friday's game — and get more consistency out of his offense.

"The next two weeks, we have to get better in practice," he said. "The rest will take care of itself."

Even though the Crusaders scored six touchdowns against the Raiders, only three were generated by the offense. After the long TD pass on the opening drive, Warnock was inconsistent, finishing 9-of-19 for 163 yards with one interception.

Raiders' slump continues

Travis Moore, Glades Central's first-year coach, summed up the loss in simple terms: "They were bigger, faster, stronger."

The Raiders were competitive in narrow losses to Palm Beach Gardens and Dwyer the previous two weeks, but they could do little against the Crusaders.

"You can't change what just happened," Moore said. "We just have to focus on what we can control. The playoffs are still within our reach."

He's right. Even though the Raiders are 1-5 overall, they are 1-0 in Class 2M-District 9, tied for first with Inlet Grove. The district title could be decided Thursday when the two teams meet in Riviera Beach.

Moore praised quarterback Taj Barnes, who was elevated to the starting job this week and played most of the game. Under heavy pressure all night, Barnes was 9-of-22 for 72 yards with three interceptions and ran twice for 11 yards.

"He's a freshman but he wants the pressure of playing quarterback at Glades Central," Moore said. "There will be growing pains, but as he matures and cuts down on mistakes, he's going to get better."

