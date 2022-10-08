ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WVNews

Pair hospitalized following Meadowbrook (West Virginia) wreck

MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. (WV News) — U.S. 19 is closed for a portion in both directions between Clarksburg and Shinnston while emergency crews reconstruct a vehicle accident. According to a Harrison-Taylor 911 supervisor, two patients were transported via Harrison County EMS to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. The patients were injured in an accident of a motorcycle versus an SUV.
MEADOWBROOK, WV
WVNews

Kicking back: Acord's winning PAT earns Play of the Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) -- It's the life of a kicker. A week after missing a PAT in a tight loss to Lincoln, Lewis County's Owen Acord was the hero in the battle for the Pick, booting the winning extra point in the Minutemen's 35-34 overtime victory over rival Buckhannon-Upshur.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Lincoln's Hilliard, RCB's Childers receive AOW honors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln's Antwan Hilliard and Robert C. Byrd's Avery Childers are the latest winners of the Truist/Exponent Telegram Athletes of the Week. Hilliard rushed 25 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars' 31-20 win over Robert C. Byrd.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Kingwood, WV
Education
City
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Football
Bridgeport, WV
Education
City
Kingwood, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
Kingwood, WV
Sports
WVNews

Okey Samuel Snyder

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Okey Samuel Snyder, 64 of Bridgeport, passed away at the Rosewood Center in Grafton, WV. He was born in Frankfort, Germany on December 17, 1957, the son of the late Leonard and Luella Matheny Snyder.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Pay attention to Zach Frazier vs Siaki "Apu" Aki on Thursday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Wv News) — It started with Gladiators against the Lions — although that was before the lions were listed with an upper-case L. The games in those days were played in a magnificent sports arena known as the Coliseum ... not the one in Morgantown, but the one in ancient Rome.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Leonard Keith Valentine

WESTON- Leonard Keith Valentine, 82, of Horner, WV went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Smithville, WV on May 3, 1940: son of the late Raymond Valentine and Vada (Scott) Valentine. On December 29, 1958, he married the love of his life, Doris Jean (Bush) Valentine, who survives.
HORNER, WV
WVNews

WVU Rifle knocks off Ole Miss, competition remains strong

West Virginia's rifle team improved its aggregate score by 11 points in its second match of the season, a 4723-4696 win over Mississippi on Saturday, but the Mountaineers remain in arrears of a handful of scores recorded by its national competitors on the young season. Without question, the win over...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Salem (West Virginia) Apple Butter Festival wraps up annual event

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Local residents and guests enjoyed carnival food and games, shopping and live music Sunday during the final day of this year's Salem Apple Butter Festival. Abby McDonough, a Doddridge High School senior, was crowned the festival queen Thursday but rode through the parade Saturday...
SALEM, WV
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

WVU's Tucker targets weekly honors; Varsity Sports Update

After a season-best performance in the Mountaineers’ win over No. 5 Ole Miss, senior Mary Tucker of the West Virginia University rifle team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Tucker tallied an aggregate score of 1193 against the Rebels over the weekend, which included a 594...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

New tax credits for movies get 2 thumbs up

More than 50 years ago, Columbia Pictures made a movie in Moundsville called “Fools’ Parade.” It was based on a novel by West Virginia native Davis Grubb. Its all-star cast included Jimmy Stewart, George Kennedy, Strother Martin, Ken Russell and Anne Baxter. It was a major motion...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV

