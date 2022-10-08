Read full article on original website
Texting 911 in an emergency in Tri-Cities area. What you need to know
“Call if you can. Text if you can’t.”
Staff, first responders deal with emergency situation at Yakima hospital
YAKIMA, Wash.- Medical staff, security, and first responders addressed an emergency situation around 10 a.m. at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital on Monday, October, 10. According to a press release, a patient smoked an unknown substance in their room. Staff quickly checked all rooms to confirm that no patients were affected...
Walla Walla high activates crisis response plan after student dies in crash
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- According to a social media report, the Walla Walla School District was notified by the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning, October, 8, that a student had died in a car crash. The student was a freshman at Walla Walla High School (WWHS). As part...
Public health officials have not reported this for months about COVID in the Tri-Cities
COVID vaccine and booster shots could be saving more lives, say public health officials.
YCSO deputy witnesses drive-by shooting
YAKIMA, Wash.- According to a press release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a Deputy witnessed a drive-by shooting on S. 1st Street and E. Nob Hill Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, October, 9. Deputy Chumley with the YCSO was driving south on 1st when he heard gunshots and...
On the ballot: Yakima County school districts ask voters to approve funds for construction projects
Three Yakima Valley school districts will ask voters to approve bonds or levies for construction projects in November. Voters in the East Valley School District will be asked to approve a capital levy for a building expansion at the middle school. Union Gap and Mabton school districts will have safety and construction bonds on the ballot.
RPD stops, impounds multiple vehicles for reckless driving
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is warning drivers that if they drive recklessly, their vehicles will be impounded. Over the weekend, officers stopped several vehicles for reckless driving. In one instance, police say a car was racing another vehicle at over 80 miles per hour on Keene...
2022 election: Here’s what’s on the ballot in Yakima County
It’s almost time to cast votes in the 2022 general election, the first to elect officials under new voting boundaries. Congressional and state legislative candidates are all running in districts with new boundaries after routine redistricting done each decade. “I really think the federal contests drive turnout in these...
New Details Emerge in Eviction Efforts and Arrest of Man Accused of Shooting State Patrol Trooper
Investigators say that in the days and weeks before a Washington State Patrol trooper was shot, local police, a neighbor and a property management company were concerned about the potential for violence if Brandon D. O'Neel was evicted. O'Neel, 37, was not home Sept. 22 when deputies arrived to evict...
Walla Walla teen identified in fatal crash
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen who died in a crash early Saturday morning. Zaley Blocklinger, 14, of Walla Walla, was a passenger in the single-car crash. Authorities said Blonklinger died at the scene. The driver of the car, another 17-year-old Walla Walla resident, was hurt in the crash and was taken to the hospital. Their condition has not yet been released.
Man arrested for drive by shooting, unlawful possession of gun in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A 27-year-old man was arrested in Yakima early Sunday morning after allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle window. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Chumley was travelling south of S. 1st Street just south of Nob Hill Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, October 9. He heard shots being fired, then saw a red sedan pull out from a parking lot nearby.
A man suspected of burglary is missing after jumping in the Yakima River to escape arrest
SELAH -- A man suspected of burglary in East Selah is missing after deputies say he jumped into the Yakima River to escape arrest. On Thursday, authorities responded to a burglary in progress in East Selah. Shortly after, deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office released photos on social media...
Fred Meyer workers in Richland vote to unionize, ratify contract
RICHLAND, Wash. — Workers at the Fred Meyer in Richland voted to ratify their first union contract, according to UFCW3000, in a process that took over three years. The contract includes a new wage scale with annual raises, workplace safety language, avenues to escalate unaddressed concerns, protections from discipline without reason, health care access and union security.
Crash shuts down intersection in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 7:33 a.m. According to the Yakima Police Department, the intersection at 40th Avenue and Summitview is reopen for traffic. According to the Yakima Police Department (YPD) a crash has shut down the 40th Avenue and Summitview Avenue intersection. A Honda Civic driving westbound on Summitview was reportedly...
Tri-Cities walk to help end Alzheimers in Kennewick helps raise money and awareness for a cause
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Columbia Park had a lot more than just the usual activities over the weekend. The community came together at the Tri-Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's Event. The event had a goal of raising money to help those directly affected. The goal, $160,000. The goal is to come together and donate to find a solutions.
2nd Harvest holding three mobile markets this week
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- 2nd Harvest is helping local families experiencing food insecurity by holding three mobile markets across the region this week. Volunteers will be handing out free food boxes to those who need them in College Place, Richland, and Grandview. College Place Wal-Mart. Tuesday, October, 11, 10 a.m. to 12...
Wapato School District sued over student assault, disability discrimination
WAPATO, Wash. — Parents of a former Wapato Middle School student are suing the school district over claims school officials failed to protect their son, Drake Martin, from an assault targeted at him because of his disabilities. The lawsuit argues that the school district may have been able to...
Goat Rocks Fire handed over to special incident command team Saturday night
The Goat Rocks Fire burning west of Yakima near U.S. Highway 12 in the Gifford National Forest was handed over to a Type 3 incident command team Saturday night. Evacuation notices, road closures and flight restrictions over the area remain in place. Information and a map of road closures can be viewed online.
Pedestrian hit after running onto Interstate 182 in the Tri-Cities in the dark
The Pasco driver is not expected to charged.
KPD investigating case of woman found in river as homicide
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department is now investigating the case of Brandy Ebanez, the 34 year old woman found in the Columbia River on September, 27, as a homicide. According to a press release the KPD has confirmed that Ebanez was a Kennewick resident. Evidence collected so far indicates...
