Benton County, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Staff, first responders deal with emergency situation at Yakima hospital

YAKIMA, Wash.- Medical staff, security, and first responders addressed an emergency situation around 10 a.m. at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital on Monday, October, 10. According to a press release, a patient smoked an unknown substance in their room. Staff quickly checked all rooms to confirm that no patients were affected...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YCSO deputy witnesses drive-by shooting

YAKIMA, Wash.- According to a press release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a Deputy witnessed a drive-by shooting on S. 1st Street and E. Nob Hill Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, October, 9. Deputy Chumley with the YCSO was driving south on 1st when he heard gunshots and...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

On the ballot: Yakima County school districts ask voters to approve funds for construction projects

Three Yakima Valley school districts will ask voters to approve bonds or levies for construction projects in November. Voters in the East Valley School District will be asked to approve a capital levy for a building expansion at the middle school. Union Gap and Mabton school districts will have safety and construction bonds on the ballot.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
yaktrinews.com

RPD stops, impounds multiple vehicles for reckless driving

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is warning drivers that if they drive recklessly, their vehicles will be impounded. Over the weekend, officers stopped several vehicles for reckless driving. In one instance, police say a car was racing another vehicle at over 80 miles per hour on Keene...
RICHLAND, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

2022 election: Here’s what’s on the ballot in Yakima County

It’s almost time to cast votes in the 2022 general election, the first to elect officials under new voting boundaries. Congressional and state legislative candidates are all running in districts with new boundaries after routine redistricting done each decade. “I really think the federal contests drive turnout in these...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Walla Walla teen identified in fatal crash

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen who died in a crash early Saturday morning. Zaley Blocklinger, 14, of Walla Walla, was a passenger in the single-car crash. Authorities said Blonklinger died at the scene. The driver of the car, another 17-year-old Walla Walla resident, was hurt in the crash and was taken to the hospital. Their condition has not yet been released.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Man arrested for drive by shooting, unlawful possession of gun in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 27-year-old man was arrested in Yakima early Sunday morning after allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle window. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Chumley was travelling south of S. 1st Street just south of Nob Hill Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, October 9. He heard shots being fired, then saw a red sedan pull out from a parking lot nearby.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fred Meyer workers in Richland vote to unionize, ratify contract

RICHLAND, Wash. — Workers at the Fred Meyer in Richland voted to ratify their first union contract, according to UFCW3000, in a process that took over three years. The contract includes a new wage scale with annual raises, workplace safety language, avenues to escalate unaddressed concerns, protections from discipline without reason, health care access and union security.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash shuts down intersection in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 7:33 a.m. According to the Yakima Police Department, the intersection at 40th Avenue and Summitview is reopen for traffic. According to the Yakima Police Department (YPD) a crash has shut down the 40th Avenue and Summitview Avenue intersection. A Honda Civic driving westbound on Summitview was reportedly...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

2nd Harvest holding three mobile markets this week

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- 2nd Harvest is helping local families experiencing food insecurity by holding three mobile markets across the region this week. Volunteers will be handing out free food boxes to those who need them in College Place, Richland, and Grandview. College Place Wal-Mart. Tuesday, October, 11, 10 a.m. to 12...
COLLEGE PLACE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD investigating case of woman found in river as homicide

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department is now investigating the case of Brandy Ebanez, the 34 year old woman found in the Columbia River on September, 27, as a homicide. According to a press release the KPD has confirmed that Ebanez was a Kennewick resident. Evidence collected so far indicates...
KENNEWICK, WA

