thecomeback.com

NFL insider provides injury update on Dolphins’ star wide receivers

The Miami Dolphins have had two star wide receivers listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s Week 5 game against the New York Jets, but there’s an encouraging update on that injury front. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports on Saturday night that Miami wide receivers Tyreek Hill (quad injury)...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Buccaneers Wide Receiver Added To Injury Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is still pretty banged up heading into Week 5. On Friday, the Buccaneers listed wide receivers Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman as questionable. Roughly 24 hours later, they added another wideout to their injury report. Russell Gage is now being listed as questionable for...
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Alvin Kamara (ribs) active for Saints in Week 5

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. After missing time due to a ribs injury, the superstar running back will suit up versus the surprisingly competetive Seahawks led by Geno Smith. It's unclear if Kamara will be on a pitch count, but in any case, his return will mean less work for Mark Ingram and Latavius Murray.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

