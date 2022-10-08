Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
'FOX NFL Kickoff' crew explains why the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated as they face off against the Arizona Cardinals who are 2-2 this season. The crew discusses why the Eagles are the best team in the NFL.
WWL-TV
Winston and Thomas out, Kamara active as Saints face retooled Seahawks
NEW ORLEANS — For the second straight week, Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas will not be available for the Saints as they host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, meaning that Andy Dalton will once again run the offense on Sunday in the Caesar's Superdome. Dalton was effective as a...
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
Ravens in first place, safeties need to 'step up' in Marcus Williams' absence
Safety Marcus Williams is headed to injured reserve with a dislocated wrist, Harbaugh says injury not season-ending
thecomeback.com
NFL insider provides injury update on Dolphins’ star wide receivers
The Miami Dolphins have had two star wide receivers listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s Week 5 game against the New York Jets, but there’s an encouraging update on that injury front. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports on Saturday night that Miami wide receivers Tyreek Hill (quad injury)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buccaneers Wide Receiver Added To Injury Report
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is still pretty banged up heading into Week 5. On Friday, the Buccaneers listed wide receivers Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman as questionable. Roughly 24 hours later, they added another wideout to their injury report. Russell Gage is now being listed as questionable for...
Alabama CB says Jimbo Fisher tipped final play call in crushing Texas A&M loss
Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Terrion Arnold says he read the lips of Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher while he made the final play call that resulted in an Aggies loss.
numberfire.com
Alvin Kamara (ribs) active for Saints in Week 5
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. After missing time due to a ribs injury, the superstar running back will suit up versus the surprisingly competetive Seahawks led by Geno Smith. It's unclear if Kamara will be on a pitch count, but in any case, his return will mean less work for Mark Ingram and Latavius Murray.
Ron Rivera: 'Quarterback' is reason why Commanders haven't kept up with rest of NFC East
Commanders coach Ron Rivera said the rebuilding processes of fellow NFC East teams, all of whom are ahead of Washington in standings, start with QB.
Comments / 0