Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
WVU's Tucker targets weekly honors; Varsity Sports Update
After a season-best performance in the Mountaineers’ win over No. 5 Ole Miss, senior Mary Tucker of the West Virginia University rifle team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Tucker tallied an aggregate score of 1193 against the Rebels over the weekend, which included a 594...
WVNews
Pay attention to Zach Frazier vs Siaki "Apu" Aki on Thursday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Wv News) — It started with Gladiators against the Lions — although that was before the lions were listed with an upper-case L. The games in those days were played in a magnificent sports arena known as the Coliseum ... not the one in Morgantown, but the one in ancient Rome.
WVNews
Lincoln's Hilliard, RCB's Childers receive AOW honors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln's Antwan Hilliard and Robert C. Byrd's Avery Childers are the latest winners of the Truist/Exponent Telegram Athletes of the Week. Hilliard rushed 25 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars' 31-20 win over Robert C. Byrd.
WVNews
Kicking back: Acord's winning PAT earns Play of the Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) -- It's the life of a kicker. A week after missing a PAT in a tight loss to Lincoln, Lewis County's Owen Acord was the hero in the battle for the Pick, booting the winning extra point in the Minutemen's 35-34 overtime victory over rival Buckhannon-Upshur.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
WVU Rifle knocks off Ole Miss, competition remains strong
West Virginia's rifle team improved its aggregate score by 11 points in its second match of the season, a 4723-4696 win over Mississippi on Saturday, but the Mountaineers remain in arrears of a handful of scores recorded by its national competitors on the young season. Without question, the win over...
WVNews
Pair hospitalized following Meadowbrook (West Virginia) wreck
MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. (WV News) — U.S. 19 is closed for a portion in both directions between Clarksburg and Shinnston while emergency crews reconstruct a vehicle accident. According to a Harrison-Taylor 911 supervisor, two patients were transported via Harrison County EMS to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. The patients were injured in an accident of a motorcycle versus an SUV.
WVNews
Okey Samuel Snyder
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Okey Samuel Snyder, 64 of Bridgeport, passed away at the Rosewood Center in Grafton, WV. He was born in Frankfort, Germany on December 17, 1957, the son of the late Leonard and Luella Matheny Snyder.
WVNews
Leonard Keith Valentine
WESTON- Leonard Keith Valentine, 82, of Horner, WV went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Smithville, WV on May 3, 1940: son of the late Raymond Valentine and Vada (Scott) Valentine. On December 29, 1958, he married the love of his life, Doris Jean (Bush) Valentine, who survives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Keyser's Sadie Portillo moves towards the ball against Southern.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – Coach Brian Kesner’s Keyser volleyball squad has been on the move …
WVNews
Salem (West Virginia) Apple Butter Festival wraps up annual event
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Local residents and guests enjoyed carnival food and games, shopping and live music Sunday during the final day of this year's Salem Apple Butter Festival. Abby McDonough, a Doddridge High School senior, was crowned the festival queen Thursday but rode through the parade Saturday...
WVNews
Harrison West Virginia sheriff: Motorcyclist who was mortally injured in Sunday wreck crossed center line, striking SUV
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A female suffered mortal injuries and her male passenger was seriously injured when the motorcycle she was operating crossed the center line and struck an SUV head-on, Sheriff Robert Matheny said Monday. The wreck occurred just prior to 4:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 19...
WVNews
Virginia Mae Davis
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Virginia Mae Davis, 83, of Oceana, formerly of Shinnston, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her children. She was born September 14, 1939, in Bingamon to the late Wallace Franklin Hall, Sr. and Jessie Lorraine (Sharp) Hall. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, DHSEM, police departments hold active shooter training at FSHS, courthouse
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Over the three-day weekend, the Marion County Department of Homeland Security has partnered with the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Marion County Schools and more to provide a group of local law enforcement officers hands-on active shooter training. Throughout the weekend, 27 officers from nine...
WVNews
The Humane Society of Harrison County's cat room is full of great potential pets
Cats await adoption in the cat room at the Humane Society of Harrison County. In addition to almost 20 grown cats, the shelter also has kittens available for adoption. Some animals are also being returned by previous potential owners.
WVNews
New tax credits for movies get 2 thumbs up
More than 50 years ago, Columbia Pictures made a movie in Moundsville called “Fools’ Parade.” It was based on a novel by West Virginia native Davis Grubb. Its all-star cast included Jimmy Stewart, George Kennedy, Strother Martin, Ken Russell and Anne Baxter. It was a major motion...
Comments / 0