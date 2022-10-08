ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KTVZ

Neighbor of NE Bend home burned in arson speaks

NewsChannel 21 spoke Monday with the neighbor of a home that burned in one of two northeast Bend arson fires in recent days.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Too many cats

The Humane Society of Central Oregon has taken in 14 cats from Hurricane Ian in Florida. They need loving homes. So too do the 11 cats taken in from La Pine recently on a forfeit.
LA PINE, OR
KTVZ

People gather at Bend’s Peace Corner for women’s rights rally

Several peopled gathered Sunday for a women's rights rally at the Peace Corner on Wall Street in downtown Bend. The rally, one of many around the country this weekend, was intended to support a woman's right to choose in light of the overturn of Roe vs. Wade and stir up greater activism.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Indigenous People’s Day observed

The Museum at Warm Springs Executive Director Elizabeth Woody says everyone should think about the contributions made by Indigenous people every day. Here is her statement on the special day.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
