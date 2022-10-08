Read full article on original website
KTVZ
La Pine house fire spreads, prompting DCSO to issue Level 3 evacuations in area
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A house fire in La Pine Tuesday afternoon was spreading to nearby homes and the wilderness, prompting Level 3 evacuation notices for residents in the immediate area, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. Several neighbors in the area called 911 dispatchers to report...
KTVZ
Oregon DHS seeks public comment on change in funding formula for programs serving older adults
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking public comment by Monday, Nov. 7, on the formula used to determine funding levels for some programs serving older adults. The formula is used by the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities to allocate federal...
KTVZ
Bend man walks around the country to scout the route for American Perimeter Trail
Rue McKenrick of Bend created the American Perimeter Trail Conference. It's a conservation nonprofit that sent him on a three-year, 14,000-mile trek around the nation, concluding back in Bend's Drake Park last Saturday, after scouting out a new connected path that circles America.
KTVZ
Neighbor of NE Bend home burned in arson speaks
NewsChannel 21 spoke Monday with the neighbor of a home that burned in one of two northeast Bend arson fires in recent days. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
KTVZ
Too many cats
The Humane Society of Central Oregon has taken in 14 cats from Hurricane Ian in Florida. They need loving homes. So too do the 11 cats taken in from La Pine recently on a forfeit. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
KTVZ
Suspicious death investigation underway east of Bend, DCSO says; possible shooting reported
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A suspicious death investigation was underway Sunday on Los Serranos Drive east of Bend and nearby residents were advised to make sure their homes, outbuildings and vehicles were secured and report anything suspicious in the area. Deschutes County sheriff’s Sergeant Jayson Janes released few initial...
KTVZ
People gather at Bend’s Peace Corner for women’s rights rally
Several peopled gathered Sunday for a women's rights rally at the Peace Corner on Wall Street in downtown Bend. The rally, one of many around the country this weekend, was intended to support a woman's right to choose in light of the overturn of Roe vs. Wade and stir up greater activism.
KTVZ
Indigenous People’s Day observed
The Museum at Warm Springs Executive Director Elizabeth Woody says everyone should think about the contributions made by Indigenous people every day. Here is her statement on the special day. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please...
KTVZ
Massachusetts bakery owner builds successful business one ‘heavenly’ cake at a time
LAWRENCE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Seven years ago Daenerys Mazara opened up her bakery, Sweet Grace Heavenly Cakes, named after her daughter. But getting here was a rocky path. She originally moved to Puerto Rico from the Dominican Republic when she was 5, eventually moving to Lawrence, living in an attic and not knowing any English and working temporary jobs.
