Sheriffs’ Showdown returns to Watkins Glen
On Thursday, October 13, Sheriffs from 27 counties throughout New York State will compete in the Sheriffs’ Showdown 2 at Watkins Glen International racetrack. All proceeds from this friendly competition on wheels benefit the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute Summer Camp on the shores of Keuka Lake in Penn Yan. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. General admission is free and concessions will be available.
Broome County considers bonuses for its employees
Broome County is making plans to provide county workers with a retention bonus.
Closing ceremony held at The Wall that Heals
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) -- Many gathered in Sayre on Sunday for the closing ceremony of the Walls that Heals. Dozens came out to pay their final respects to the wall at Riverfront Park. A closing ceremony was held before volunteers began taking down the wall on Sunday afternoon. The Penn...
Owego’s farm winery is an all season get-away
Tucked away off Route 96 in Owego, N.Y., and nestled amongst beautiful dense trees in a park-like setting is Glen Park Vineyards, a farm winery. A stop along the Tioga Beverage Trail, the winery is located at 633 Allen Glen Rd. The business first opened its doors in 2014. New...
P.E.A.C.E Music Festival at First Arena
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Local non-profits gave peace a chance at First Arena, in Elmira. The City of Elmira, Program of P.E.A.C.E., and the arena benefited Catholic Charities and Meals on Wheels with a talent show. All proceeds from this event are going towards programs to help the homeless. Willie...
Pumpkin Express returns for 7th annual fundraising celebration
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- People from all over the Twin Tiers could enjoy a train ride and more on Saturday at the Pumpkin Express. Everyone who went got a free train ride with the Sullivan Railroad. Parents and kids could also enjoy live animals, entertainment, and a variety of vendors outside the Horseheads American Legion. The fundraising event was organized by The Rotary Sunrise Club of Chemung County, which plans to use the event in giving back to the community. The Express returned in 2022 after COVID canceled the event over the last two years.
Local Public Libraries Awarded State Grants
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - State Senator Tom O'Mara and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano announced today that some public libraries in the counties of Schuyler, Steuben and Yates have been awarded state library construction grants. Set to be used on renovations and upgrades, including broadband internet, wheelchair accessible areas, and more, public...
Gov. Hochul announces 27 towns to be part of clean water infrastructure program
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Friday, twenty-seven cities and towns were selected to participate in the second phase of a state program to help protect and improve local waste-water treatment systems. The state's Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program originated from the New York State Clean Water Infrastructure Act of 2017. Robert...
Confirmed Wolf Spotted In New York State For Just 3rd Time In 25 Years
New York State officials were shocked to discover a wolf roaming the Empire State. Officials now want the public to report sightings of any unusually large animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed an animal taken by a New York hunter was a wolf. Wolf Confirmed...
Lawrenceville Fire Department celebrates new firehouse
LAWRENCEVILLE, P.A. (WENY) -- The Lawrenceville Fire Department is celebrating moving into their new home Sunday morning with an open house for the community to enjoy. It was a typical Saturday evening at the Lawrenceville Fire Dept. on July 27th, 2019, until a rescue truck in the station caught fire that evening. The fire quickly spread and turned into a massive blaze that destroyed the Lawrenceville Firehouse and most of their gear.
How A New York Man Caught A Record-Breaking ‘Monster’ Fish
A young New York fisherman reeled in a "monster" catfish which broke a New York State record. Here's how he caught it. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced that the New York State catfish record was broken. "New York has an abundance...
Did You Know New York State Is Home To The Oldest Winery In America?
Here's a smooth delicious fact- Did you know that New York State is home to the oldest winery in all of America?. For a state that's well known for the Finger Lakes and classic wine, we are also well known for historic winery. Brotherhood Winery was founded before the American Civil War. It's been going strong since 1839.
Hundreds gathered for Fall Fest at Windmill Farm
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People from all over New York came out to Penn Yan on Saturday for Fall Fest at the Windmill, one of the biggest fall celebrations in the area. Hundreds came out to celebrate the Fall season. Roughly 180 vendors sold a variety of products at the Windmill Farm and Craft Market, from food and furniture to crafts and toys. There was fun for the whole family as parents and kids enjoyed rides in addition to live animals and music.
Elmira City Hall lit up in purple to raise domestic violence awareness
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- The City of Elmira goes Purple! The Elmira Police Department and City hall building illuminate the city in purple to raise domestic violence awareness. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and purple is the symbolic color to raise awareness about domestic violence. Catholic Charities of Chemung...
NY Gov. Hochul makes statement on Sukkot
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday wished Jewish New Yorkers a happy Sukkot. In a statement, Hochul, D-New York, said, in part: “In backyards and on terraces across New York, Jewish New Yorkers are gathering with family and friends inside a Sukkah to share a festive meal in honor of the first night of Sukkot. After the solemnity of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the harvest festival of Sukkot is a time to joyously celebrate the bounties we have received and can share with others.”
Police: Girl, 13, rescued after falling down gorge in New York state park
CASTILE, N.Y. — A 13-year-old girl was rescued Saturday after she fell 150 feet into a gorge at a New York state park on Saturday, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the New York State Park Police, officers responded to a call received from Letchworth State Park about a patron who was injured after falling into the gorge.
A Walk of Remembrance at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital hosted a walk of remembrance in Sayre, Pennsylvania, Sunday afternoon. The ceremony was held in loving memory of those who have experienced loss through miscarriage, still birth, or the death of a child. Mothers, families, and friends came together to share their...
Former Elmira couple describes horror and hope of Hurricane Ian
One couple that used to live in Elmira and now lives in North Port, Fla. described to 18 News the horrors of waiting out the hurricane for hours in their home.
This Week in Wine Country: Oak + Stone
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're visiting Oak + Stone, a new gift shop in the Harbor Hotel in Watkins Glen. Oak + Stone is the second business of Dan Mitchell and Rachel Orlyk, who also own Staving Artist Woodwork in Penn Yan. Both of their businesses support local artisans, crafters and makers, focused on selling locally made home goods, personal care products, art, clothing, books and more. Dan is also an experienced woodworker, creating hand-designed, custom-made items from wine barrel staves.
Who Can Legally Operate a ATV in New York State?
Do you want to get outside and head off road? Do you own an ATV (All Terrain Vehicle) or are thinking about getting one? Have you stopped to think if you can legally own one, or ride one?. New York State has some specific laws regarding ATV use, when was...
