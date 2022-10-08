ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watkins Glen, NY

Sheriffs’ Showdown returns to Watkins Glen

On Thursday, October 13, Sheriffs from 27 counties throughout New York State will compete in the Sheriffs’ Showdown 2 at Watkins Glen International racetrack. All proceeds from this friendly competition on wheels benefit the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute Summer Camp on the shores of Keuka Lake in Penn Yan. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. General admission is free and concessions will be available.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Closing ceremony held at The Wall that Heals

SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) -- Many gathered in Sayre on Sunday for the closing ceremony of the Walls that Heals. Dozens came out to pay their final respects to the wall at Riverfront Park. A closing ceremony was held before volunteers began taking down the wall on Sunday afternoon. The Penn...
SAYRE, PA
Owego’s farm winery is an all season get-away

Tucked away off Route 96 in Owego, N.Y., and nestled amongst beautiful dense trees in a park-like setting is Glen Park Vineyards, a farm winery. A stop along the Tioga Beverage Trail, the winery is located at 633 Allen Glen Rd. The business first opened its doors in 2014. New...
OWEGO, NY
P.E.A.C.E Music Festival at First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Local non-profits gave peace a chance at First Arena, in Elmira. The City of Elmira, Program of P.E.A.C.E., and the arena benefited Catholic Charities and Meals on Wheels with a talent show. All proceeds from this event are going towards programs to help the homeless. Willie...
ELMIRA, NY
Pumpkin Express returns for 7th annual fundraising celebration

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- People from all over the Twin Tiers could enjoy a train ride and more on Saturday at the Pumpkin Express. Everyone who went got a free train ride with the Sullivan Railroad. Parents and kids could also enjoy live animals, entertainment, and a variety of vendors outside the Horseheads American Legion. The fundraising event was organized by The Rotary Sunrise Club of Chemung County, which plans to use the event in giving back to the community. The Express returned in 2022 after COVID canceled the event over the last two years.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
Local Public Libraries Awarded State Grants

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - State Senator Tom O'Mara and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano announced today that some public libraries in the counties of Schuyler, Steuben and Yates have been awarded state library construction grants. Set to be used on renovations and upgrades, including broadband internet, wheelchair accessible areas, and more, public...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
Gov. Hochul announces 27 towns to be part of clean water infrastructure program

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Friday, twenty-seven cities and towns were selected to participate in the second phase of a state program to help protect and improve local waste-water treatment systems. The state's Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program originated from the New York State Clean Water Infrastructure Act of 2017. Robert...
POLITICS
Lawrenceville Fire Department celebrates new firehouse

LAWRENCEVILLE, P.A. (WENY) -- The Lawrenceville Fire Department is celebrating moving into their new home Sunday morning with an open house for the community to enjoy. It was a typical Saturday evening at the Lawrenceville Fire Dept. on July 27th, 2019, until a rescue truck in the station caught fire that evening. The fire quickly spread and turned into a massive blaze that destroyed the Lawrenceville Firehouse and most of their gear.
LAWRENCEVILLE, PA
Hundreds gathered for Fall Fest at Windmill Farm

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People from all over New York came out to Penn Yan on Saturday for Fall Fest at the Windmill, one of the biggest fall celebrations in the area. Hundreds came out to celebrate the Fall season. Roughly 180 vendors sold a variety of products at the Windmill Farm and Craft Market, from food and furniture to crafts and toys. There was fun for the whole family as parents and kids enjoyed rides in addition to live animals and music.
PENN YAN, NY
Elmira City Hall lit up in purple to raise domestic violence awareness

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- The City of Elmira goes Purple! The Elmira Police Department and City hall building illuminate the city in purple to raise domestic violence awareness. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and purple is the symbolic color to raise awareness about domestic violence. Catholic Charities of Chemung...
ELMIRA, NY
NY Gov. Hochul makes statement on Sukkot

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday wished Jewish New Yorkers a happy Sukkot. In a statement, Hochul, D-New York, said, in part: “In backyards and on terraces across New York, Jewish New Yorkers are gathering with family and friends inside a Sukkah to share a festive meal in honor of the first night of Sukkot. After the solemnity of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the harvest festival of Sukkot is a time to joyously celebrate the bounties we have received and can share with others.”
POLITICS
Police: Girl, 13, rescued after falling down gorge in New York state park

CASTILE, N.Y. — A 13-year-old girl was rescued Saturday after she fell 150 feet into a gorge at a New York state park on Saturday, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the New York State Park Police, officers responded to a call received from Letchworth State Park about a patron who was injured after falling into the gorge.
CASTILE, NY
A Walk of Remembrance at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital hosted a walk of remembrance in Sayre, Pennsylvania, Sunday afternoon. The ceremony was held in loving memory of those who have experienced loss through miscarriage, still birth, or the death of a child. Mothers, families, and friends came together to share their...
SAYRE, PA
This Week in Wine Country: Oak + Stone

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're visiting Oak + Stone, a new gift shop in the Harbor Hotel in Watkins Glen. Oak + Stone is the second business of Dan Mitchell and Rachel Orlyk, who also own Staving Artist Woodwork in Penn Yan. Both of their businesses support local artisans, crafters and makers, focused on selling locally made home goods, personal care products, art, clothing, books and more. Dan is also an experienced woodworker, creating hand-designed, custom-made items from wine barrel staves.
WATKINS GLEN, NY

