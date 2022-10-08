ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

7-Eleven unveils new Slurpee flavor for fall

ORLANDO, Fla. — 7-Eleven announced a new Slurpee flavor for fall; and no, it’s not pumpkin. The new Green Apple Slurpee is available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. The company said the new flavor is a “combination of tart and sweet that tastes like a freshly...
ORLANDO, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

Free Weiner Dog Race event coming to Fun Spot America Orlando

It is time for the cutest race in Florida, the Fun Spot Hallo-Weiner Derby. This Weiner Dog Race is free to attend, and lets you and your family come watch dogs of numerous breeds and sizes show off their Halloween outfits and race for first place. Happening Saturday, October 15th...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Orlando senior spends retirement feeding community

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to impact many Central Florida families including increasing the number of residents in need of hunger relief. Tom Roderick, 65, said it motivates him to help out. What You Need To Know. 65-year-old Tom Roderick is spending his retirement volunteering with the Salvation...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond

When it comes to reasons why living in Central Florida is so great, there’s hardly a shortage. We live where others vacation! To help locals take advantage of these benefits, we have gathered a list of venues offering Florida resident... The post Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Residents get first look at damage in Kissimmee senior community

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – As floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village, some residents and their loved ones are getting a first look at the damage. Floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village. Residents, loved ones evacuated from flooded homes get first look at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Kristen Walters

Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida with giveaways this month

A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you consider yourself a "smart shopper" who loves to find great deals on brand-name items without paying full retail price, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in Florida. They are also offering some fun giveaways during the grand opening weekend.
SANFORD, FL
westorlandonews.com

Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Orlando

Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Orlando to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday and Tuesday next week, October 10th and 11th, hot meals will be served to Florida residents from 8am – 2pm at Lake Lorna Doone Park on Rio Grande Ave. (between W. Central Blvd. and W. Church Street) from the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner.
ORLANDO, FL

