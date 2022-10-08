Read full article on original website
click orlando
Here’s when Central Florida schools will have Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORLANDO, Fla. – Students and teachers throughout Central Florida have all returned to school after Hurricane Ian barreled through the state nearly two weeks ago. Now, Central Florida districts are working to determine when students will make up the school days missed due to the hurricane. [TRENDING: Video game...
7-Eleven unveils new Slurpee flavor for fall
ORLANDO, Fla. — 7-Eleven announced a new Slurpee flavor for fall; and no, it’s not pumpkin. The new Green Apple Slurpee is available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. The company said the new flavor is a “combination of tart and sweet that tastes like a freshly...
Paris Baguette to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The chain serves primarily cakes, sandwiches, breads, salads and other baked goods such as croissants.
attractionsmagazine.com
Free Weiner Dog Race event coming to Fun Spot America Orlando
It is time for the cutest race in Florida, the Fun Spot Hallo-Weiner Derby. This Weiner Dog Race is free to attend, and lets you and your family come watch dogs of numerous breeds and sizes show off their Halloween outfits and race for first place. Happening Saturday, October 15th...
spacecoastdaily.com
Champions’ Round: Health First Golf Classic Tops Old Record, Aging Services is Beneficiary of Historic Fundraiser
The Health First Golf Classic raised a record amount at this year’s event on Monday at the Suntree Country Club: $384,000. All proceeds go to Health First’s Aging Services, which began and operates the area’s only Memory Disorders Clinic and Center for Family Caregivers, among other innovative programs.
westorlandonews.com
Goodwill Launches ‘Hurricane Ian Relief Roundup’ at All Central Florida Stores
While it may still take days, weeks or even months to get a full picture of the destruction Hurricane Ian left in its path across Florida’s peninsula, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida stands ready to help the community. Starting Monday, October 10th, the nonprofit will host a special roundup...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens to remain closed as crews clean up after Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. - The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford is closed until further notice as staff members work to clean up after Hurricane Ian. Officials are continuing to assess the property and will make a decision to reopen it as soon as they can. A spokesperson for...
spacecoastdaily.com
Boys & Girls Clubs’ ‘Faces of the Future’ Breakfast is Back Live and In Person, Set For Oct. 19 in Cocoa
Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida’s Brevard County Branches’ most meaningful annual event, the Faces of the Future breakfast, takes place at 8 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Space Coast Convention Center. This event is FREE to attendees and includes 200 key community and business leaders from around Brevard County.
click orlando
Kennedy Space Center offers limited-time ticket deal for Brevard County residents
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will soon offer Brevard County residents discounted tickets during its 2022 Salute to Brevard event. Beginning Oct. 17, residents who show proof of residency can purchase one-day admission for a reduced rate of $19 plus tax for adults, and $14 plus tax for children ages 3 to 11.
click orlando
Some Good Samaritan Society residents in Kissimmee asked to find other housing indefinitely
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Some residents of Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village are being asked to find other housing arrangements indefinitely. A Facebook post made on Monday said a mandatory evacuation order is still in place for the Kissimmee Village campus. [TRENDING: Video game leads Orlando man on 200-mile...
mynews13.com
Orlando senior spends retirement feeding community
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to impact many Central Florida families including increasing the number of residents in need of hunger relief. Tom Roderick, 65, said it motivates him to help out. What You Need To Know. 65-year-old Tom Roderick is spending his retirement volunteering with the Salvation...
Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond
When it comes to reasons why living in Central Florida is so great, there’s hardly a shortage. We live where others vacation! To help locals take advantage of these benefits, we have gathered a list of venues offering Florida resident... The post Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
New redevelopment plans for Flea World site in Seminole County take shape
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A Dallas-based developer is pitching a new vision for the 110-acre site that was once home to Seminole County’s iconic Flea World marketplace. Lantower...
BB.Q Chicken to Open Second Orlando Location
The brand offers a variety of fried chicken flavors and heat levels such as Gang-Jeong, Spicy Golden Original, and Wings of Fire.
mynews13.com
Residents get first look at damage in Kissimmee senior community
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – As floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village, some residents and their loved ones are getting a first look at the damage. Floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village. Residents, loved ones evacuated from flooded homes get first look at...
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida with giveaways this month
A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you consider yourself a "smart shopper" who loves to find great deals on brand-name items without paying full retail price, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in Florida. They are also offering some fun giveaways during the grand opening weekend.
westorlandonews.com
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Orlando
Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Orlando to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday and Tuesday next week, October 10th and 11th, hot meals will be served to Florida residents from 8am – 2pm at Lake Lorna Doone Park on Rio Grande Ave. (between W. Central Blvd. and W. Church Street) from the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner.
fox35orlando.com
75-year-old Orange County man dies after falling off ladder trying to clean Hurricane Ian debris
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County is reporting its first Hurricane Ian-related death. Mayor Jerry Demings made the announcement on Monday that a 75-year-old man fell off a ladder while cleaning storm debris from his roof. "He later succumbed to his injuries and so to that family, our prayers certainly...
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Donna Rae Daniel, 87, of Titusville, Passed away Monday, Oct. 3 at Parrish Medical Center
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Donna Rae Daniel, 87, of Titusville, formally Pineville, Missouri, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at Parrish Medical Center in Titusville Florida. She was surrounded the last week of her life by all five of her children and many of her grandchildren who loved her immensely.
FEMA Approves Brevard, Orange, And Osceola Counties In Major Disaster Declaration For Public Assistance
Today, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all counties
