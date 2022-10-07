ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

E! News

Broadway Actress Marva Hicks Dead at 66

Broadway has lost one of its biggest stars. Marva Hicks, the actress and singer who made her theatrical debut in Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music, died Sept. 16 in New York City. According to Playbill and The Hollywood Reporter, Hicks was 66 years old. "It is with heavy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Collider

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Are Mr. and Mrs. Country Music in 'George and Tammy' Images

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon are set to portray country music icons Tammy Wynette and George Jones in Paramount’s upcoming miniseries, George and Tammy, and now Vanity Fair has shared first-look images from the project. The feature will be helmed by Australian-Canadian filmmaker John Hillcoat and was conceived by creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye).
MUSIC
E! News

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey

Watch: Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel. On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Don’t Worry Darling: Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde got into a ‘screaming match’ on set, source says

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde allegedly broke into a “screaming match” on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, according to a source.The new development comes amid further reports of acrimony between filmmaker Wilde and star Pugh on the set of the new psychological thriller.In a recent interview with Vulture, an anonymous source who spent significant time on set, told the publication that tensions between 26-year-old Pugh and Wilde, 38, reached boiling point when the two got into a “screaming match”. The source alleges that news of the hostility eventually reached studio executives, with Toby Emmerich, the highest-ranking Warner Bros...
MOVIES
Deadline

Leslie Mann And Rebel Wilson To Star In Comedy ‘Rock The Boat’ From eOne And Luke Greenfield

EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson and Leslie Mann are set to star in the R-rated eOne comedy Rock the Boat with Luke Greenfield on board to direct sources tell Deadline. The project was originally written by Jacob Meszaros and Zach Taylor, with revisions by Sarah Rothschild, Greenfield & Jason Benoit. The project is produced by Jon Turteltaub, Jonathan Prince, Mark Ross, and Rebel Wilson with Josie Liang executive producing. Zev Foreman, Jen Gorton, and Steven Holster are overseeing for eOne.  Principal photography is set for January 2023.  The pic is a female-driven comedy inspired by the hilarious real-life phenomenon of boy bands such as Backstreet Boys and New Kids...
MOVIES
EW.com

Jamie Lee Curtis 'absolutely' wants another Freaky Friday with Lindsay Lohan

Jamie Lee Curtis' dream for a Freaky Friday revival with Lindsay Lohan is nowhere near fun-sucker status. Though she's busy promoting her upcoming (seemingly horrific) showdown with Michael Myers in Halloween Ends, Curtis told an audience on the film's Mexico City press tour that she's game for revisiting a lighthearted continuation of the 2003 family comedy.
MOVIES
E! News

Lindsay Lohan's Falling for Christmas Trailer Has a Mean Girls Easter Egg

Watch: Lindsay Lohan MARRIES Financier Bader Shammas. What a bright time, it's the right time for a Lindsay Lohan movie and music comeback. The actress returns to her comedy roots and brings the Mean Girls nostalgia with her new rom-com Falling for Christmas. The movie's trailer, released Oct. 7, includes a recording of her singing "Jingle Bell Rock," the classic holiday tune she famously performed on stage in the 2004 cult film that made her an international superstar.
MOVIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago, son Psalm adorably rap to Kanye West song

Kanye West’s little ones love his music. Kim Kardashian posted an adorable video on Sunday of the former couple’s daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3, rapping to “True Love,” their dad’s song with late rapper XXXTentacion, during a car ride. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” the “Kardashians” star captioned the Instagram post. Khloé Kardashian commented that her niece and nephew are the “cutest ever.” Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend Adrienne Bailon, meanwhile, gushed, “This is EVERYTHING! TOO CUTE!” In the video, Psalm sat in his car seat and sang, “Don’t make me complicated.” Chicago interrupted to correct her younger sibling’s word choice. “It’s...
HIP HOP
NPR

Fresh Air Weekend: Remembering Loretta Lynn; 'Reboot' star Rachel Bloom

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. 'Fresh Air' remembers country superstar Loretta Lynn:...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Best Of: Loretta Lynn / Rachel Bloom

Country music star Loretta Lynn died Oct. 4 at the age of 90. Her life story was made famous in the film Coal Miner's Daughter. She had 16 No. 1 hits, some controversial in their day because they were about drinking, divorce, wayward husbands, and birth control. She spoke with Terry Gross in 2010.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Chris Messina Joins Kaley Cuoco in Comedy Thriller Series 'Based on a True Story'

Chris Messina is set to star in Peacock's Based on a True Story. He joins Kaley Cuoco on the dark comedy thriller series, which was given a straight-to-series order in April. Variety reports that Messina has joined the streaming series, which is about "a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat". Cuoco will play Ava Bartlett, a married woman, while Messina will play Nathan; at the moment, further character details are being kept under wraps.
MOVIES

