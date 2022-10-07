Read full article on original website
Broadway Actress Marva Hicks Dead at 66
Broadway has lost one of its biggest stars. Marva Hicks, the actress and singer who made her theatrical debut in Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music, died Sept. 16 in New York City. According to Playbill and The Hollywood Reporter, Hicks was 66 years old. "It is with heavy...
Jennifer Aniston Cruises Around NYC With Jon Hamm In A Porsche Filming ‘The Morning Show’
Jennifer Aniston has a handsome new co-star on The Morning Show! The 53-year-old actress filmed scenes for season 3 of the show with Jon Hamm in New York City on Monday, September 26. Jennifer, 53, and Jon, 51, were all smiles as they drove in a silver Porsche, while surrounded by camera crew and producers of the Apple TV+ series.
Look: Hilary Swank expecting twins with Philip Schneider
"Alaska Daily" actress Hilary Swank announced she's pregnant with twins on "Good Morning America."
Collider
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Are Mr. and Mrs. Country Music in 'George and Tammy' Images
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon are set to portray country music icons Tammy Wynette and George Jones in Paramount’s upcoming miniseries, George and Tammy, and now Vanity Fair has shared first-look images from the project. The feature will be helmed by Australian-Canadian filmmaker John Hillcoat and was conceived by creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye).
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey
Watch: Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel. On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.
Don’t Worry Darling: Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde got into a ‘screaming match’ on set, source says
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde allegedly broke into a “screaming match” on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, according to a source.The new development comes amid further reports of acrimony between filmmaker Wilde and star Pugh on the set of the new psychological thriller.In a recent interview with Vulture, an anonymous source who spent significant time on set, told the publication that tensions between 26-year-old Pugh and Wilde, 38, reached boiling point when the two got into a “screaming match”. The source alleges that news of the hostility eventually reached studio executives, with Toby Emmerich, the highest-ranking Warner Bros...
Florence Pugh Posted A Photo With Olivia Wilde And Penned An Open Letter Amid The "Don't Worry Darling" Release
"This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful."
Leslie Mann And Rebel Wilson To Star In Comedy ‘Rock The Boat’ From eOne And Luke Greenfield
EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson and Leslie Mann are set to star in the R-rated eOne comedy Rock the Boat with Luke Greenfield on board to direct sources tell Deadline. The project was originally written by Jacob Meszaros and Zach Taylor, with revisions by Sarah Rothschild, Greenfield & Jason Benoit. The project is produced by Jon Turteltaub, Jonathan Prince, Mark Ross, and Rebel Wilson with Josie Liang executive producing. Zev Foreman, Jen Gorton, and Steven Holster are overseeing for eOne. Principal photography is set for January 2023. The pic is a female-driven comedy inspired by the hilarious real-life phenomenon of boy bands such as Backstreet Boys and New Kids...
EW.com
Jamie Lee Curtis 'absolutely' wants another Freaky Friday with Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis' dream for a Freaky Friday revival with Lindsay Lohan is nowhere near fun-sucker status. Though she's busy promoting her upcoming (seemingly horrific) showdown with Michael Myers in Halloween Ends, Curtis told an audience on the film's Mexico City press tour that she's game for revisiting a lighthearted continuation of the 2003 family comedy.
Lindsay Lohan's Falling for Christmas Trailer Has a Mean Girls Easter Egg
Watch: Lindsay Lohan MARRIES Financier Bader Shammas. What a bright time, it's the right time for a Lindsay Lohan movie and music comeback. The actress returns to her comedy roots and brings the Mean Girls nostalgia with her new rom-com Falling for Christmas. The movie's trailer, released Oct. 7, includes a recording of her singing "Jingle Bell Rock," the classic holiday tune she famously performed on stage in the 2004 cult film that made her an international superstar.
Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago, son Psalm adorably rap to Kanye West song
Kanye West’s little ones love his music. Kim Kardashian posted an adorable video on Sunday of the former couple’s daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3, rapping to “True Love,” their dad’s song with late rapper XXXTentacion, during a car ride. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” the “Kardashians” star captioned the Instagram post. Khloé Kardashian commented that her niece and nephew are the “cutest ever.” Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend Adrienne Bailon, meanwhile, gushed, “This is EVERYTHING! TOO CUTE!” In the video, Psalm sat in his car seat and sang, “Don’t make me complicated.” Chicago interrupted to correct her younger sibling’s word choice. “It’s...
Mila Kunis slams standing ovation for Will Smith at Oscars after slap: 'Insane to me'
Mila Kunis slammed the standing ovation that Will Smith got at the 2022 Oscars ceremony following his slapping of Chris Rock, calling it "insane."
‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Premiere Date, Cast, and More About the Kumail Nanjiani Show
Kumail Nanjiani stars in 'Welcome to Chippendales,' a Hulu miniseries focused on the founder of the show. Here's what you need to know about it.
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special starring Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell is coming to HBO Max in February 2023
HBO Max announced an upcoming special on Friday. They will give a new spin to the critically acclaimed Max Original adult animated series, Harley Quinn. A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special starring Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell is coming to HBO Max in February 2023. That special will feature Harley...
NPR
Fresh Air Weekend: Remembering Loretta Lynn; 'Reboot' star Rachel Bloom
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. 'Fresh Air' remembers country superstar Loretta Lynn:...
EW.com
'Of course' Geena Davis would do a Beetlejuice sequel. Okay! We believe her.
Beetlejuice... Beetlejuice... Beet... Say it one more time and a reboot happens. If that reboot gives us more Geena Davis, that might not be so bad. Well, good news! The Oscar-winner is ready to jump back in the line and rock her body in time for a Beetlejuice sequel. In...
EW.com
Funny Girl star Lea Michele and Darren Criss have a Glee reunion on Broadway
Lea Michele and Darren Criss' recent reunion is bound to fill fans with glee. The former castmates, who starred on Fox's hit musical comedy Glee, met up after one of Michele's performances in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. The actress posted a snap of the sweet moment on her...
NPR
Best Of: Loretta Lynn / Rachel Bloom
Country music star Loretta Lynn died Oct. 4 at the age of 90. Her life story was made famous in the film Coal Miner's Daughter. She had 16 No. 1 hits, some controversial in their day because they were about drinking, divorce, wayward husbands, and birth control. She spoke with Terry Gross in 2010.
Collider
Chris Messina Joins Kaley Cuoco in Comedy Thriller Series 'Based on a True Story'
Chris Messina is set to star in Peacock's Based on a True Story. He joins Kaley Cuoco on the dark comedy thriller series, which was given a straight-to-series order in April. Variety reports that Messina has joined the streaming series, which is about "a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat". Cuoco will play Ava Bartlett, a married woman, while Messina will play Nathan; at the moment, further character details are being kept under wraps.
