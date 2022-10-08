ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska WR Omar Manning leaves Rutgers game in 1st quarter

The Nebraska offense suffered the loss of one of its key offensive players on Friday. Omar Manning, one of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, went down holding his foot, limping off the field with assistance. He received medical attention in the tent, but came out badly limping per reports. A cart was then called to take Manning off the field.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
News Channel Nebraska

Pioneers debut new turf

NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City High School introduced the Wirth Foundation Friday at the debut night for the new field turf at Pioneer Field. The foundation, which donated to resurface the track in 2012, provided $400,000 for the new turf. Representing the foundation were Nancy Lutz, Paul Madsen, Gail...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Joseph
Person
Scott Frost
klkntv.com

Enjoy fall in Nebraska at these weekend events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend will feel like fall, and there’s not a much better time to celebrate the season with these events. » Today is the First Friday of October, so head downtown and wander from gallery to gallery to see all different types of art.
NEBRASKA STATE
lehsoracle.com

Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway

Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
NEBRASKA STATE
nebraskanewsservice.net

The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered

Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#On The Road#American Football#College Football
News Channel Nebraska

First frost of of the season

NEBRASKA CITY – Much of River Country experienced its first frost of the season Saturday morning. The Nebraska City band practices at Steinhart Park with frost on the ground at 8 a.m. The Nebraska City airport reports a low temperature of 33 degrees at 7:15 a.m. Falls City’s Brenner...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Name that Tune

KWBE along with Lauby Plumbing, Heating, Air and Hardware of Blue Springs, and United Fidelity Funding Express serving Beatrice, Fairbury and the surrounding area invite you to play Name That Tune weekday mornings at 7:25!. It’s easy to play. We will play a short bit of a song, and if...
FAIRBURY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Mutual of Omaha tower to be its hometown's tallest building

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha will have a new tallest building once Mutual of Omaha completes its planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown in 2026. Mutual CEO James Blackledge told the Omaha World-Herald that it recently became clear that the insurance company's new skyscraper would eclipse the 45-story First National Bank tower to become the city's tallest building after Mutual finalized its plans.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
KSNB Local4

Eagle man arrested after assault, multi-state pursuit

EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) -An Eagle man is in custody after an assault and multi-state pursuit on Thursday. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an assault in Eagle at 8:17 p.m. Deputies responded to the 700 block of S. Fifth Street and arrived within two minutes of the call for service.
EAGLE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Four men reportedly robbed in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Four men told the Lincoln Police Department they were robbed by two unknown men. LPD said police were sent to the 1900 block of SW 7th St. around 10 p.m. on Oct.7 for a reported robbery. Officers said they were in the garage in the residence and...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Marvin Neal Attebery

Marvin Neal Attebery, 88, of Nebraska City (formerly of Union and Clarinda) passed away on October 8th, 2022. Marvin and his wife Helen (McClane) were married for 67 years. Marvin is survived by his wife, Helen, his children Teresa (Kevin) Champ, Michael Attebery, Mark Attebery, Jerry (Martina) Attebery, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Violet Attebery, his sisters Geraldine Attebery and Virginia Muldrew, his grandchild Jake Champ, and his great-grandchild Ezra Attebery.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy