Nebraska Completes Michigan Swing With Wolverine Sweep
The Huskers are the last remaining undefeated team in Big Ten volleyball play
Nebraska WR Omar Manning leaves Rutgers game in 1st quarter
The Nebraska offense suffered the loss of one of its key offensive players on Friday. Omar Manning, one of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, went down holding his foot, limping off the field with assistance. He received medical attention in the tent, but came out badly limping per reports. A cart was then called to take Manning off the field.
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
Johnny Rodgers 50-Year Heisman Celebration
Eric Crouch will host the celebration and watch party in Kearney during the Nebraska-Purdue game on Oct. 15
News Channel Nebraska
Pioneers debut new turf
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City High School introduced the Wirth Foundation Friday at the debut night for the new field turf at Pioneer Field. The foundation, which donated to resurface the track in 2012, provided $400,000 for the new turf. Representing the foundation were Nancy Lutz, Paul Madsen, Gail...
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
Freeze warning expected to bring Omaha's first frost of the season Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. — The chilliest temperatures of the fall season so far will arrive for most of Nebraska and Iowa this weekend. A freeze warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Saturday morning, with temperatures as low as 29 degrees.
Enjoy fall in Nebraska at these weekend events
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend will feel like fall, and there’s not a much better time to celebrate the season with these events. » Today is the First Friday of October, so head downtown and wander from gallery to gallery to see all different types of art.
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered
Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
News Channel Nebraska
First frost of of the season
NEBRASKA CITY – Much of River Country experienced its first frost of the season Saturday morning. The Nebraska City band practices at Steinhart Park with frost on the ground at 8 a.m. The Nebraska City airport reports a low temperature of 33 degrees at 7:15 a.m. Falls City’s Brenner...
News Channel Nebraska
Name that Tune
KWBE along with Lauby Plumbing, Heating, Air and Hardware of Blue Springs, and United Fidelity Funding Express serving Beatrice, Fairbury and the surrounding area invite you to play Name That Tune weekday mornings at 7:25!. It’s easy to play. We will play a short bit of a song, and if...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
News Channel Nebraska
Mutual of Omaha tower to be its hometown's tallest building
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha will have a new tallest building once Mutual of Omaha completes its planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown in 2026. Mutual CEO James Blackledge told the Omaha World-Herald that it recently became clear that the insurance company's new skyscraper would eclipse the 45-story First National Bank tower to become the city's tallest building after Mutual finalized its plans.
KSNB Local4
Eagle man arrested after assault, multi-state pursuit
EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) -An Eagle man is in custody after an assault and multi-state pursuit on Thursday. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an assault in Eagle at 8:17 p.m. Deputies responded to the 700 block of S. Fifth Street and arrived within two minutes of the call for service.
News Channel Nebraska
Four men reportedly robbed in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Four men told the Lincoln Police Department they were robbed by two unknown men. LPD said police were sent to the 1900 block of SW 7th St. around 10 p.m. on Oct.7 for a reported robbery. Officers said they were in the garage in the residence and...
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
Marvin Neal Attebery
Marvin Neal Attebery, 88, of Nebraska City (formerly of Union and Clarinda) passed away on October 8th, 2022. Marvin and his wife Helen (McClane) were married for 67 years. Marvin is survived by his wife, Helen, his children Teresa (Kevin) Champ, Michael Attebery, Mark Attebery, Jerry (Martina) Attebery, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Violet Attebery, his sisters Geraldine Attebery and Virginia Muldrew, his grandchild Jake Champ, and his great-grandchild Ezra Attebery.
