ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Schools Foundation Receives Grant from Florida Power & Light Company to EmPOWER STEM Educators

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Power & Light Company recently awarded more than $13,100 to Brevard Schools Foundation as part of its statewide EmPOWERing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Educators Program. The program’s goal is to increase teacher knowledge of effective math and science instructional practices that align...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Eastern Florida State College Cosmetology Salon Open to the Public

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Cosmetology Salon located on Eastern Florida’s Cocoa Campus will be open to the public beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All services are performed by EFSC Cosmetology and Facial Program students and include haircuts,...
COCOA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Titusville, FL
Titusville, FL
Society
Titusville, FL
Education
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
wmfe.org

Need food benefits after Ian? D-SNAP can help

Food assistance is coming for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Residents can apply for those benefits starting this week. Central Floridians who don’t receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or SNAP benefits, but lost income after Hurricane Ian, are now eligible to receive those benefits. The money that is loaded onto...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet School#Volunteers#Linus K12#Linus Middle School#Linus High School#Junior Achievement#Glow#Brevard Public Schools#Johnson Middle School#Jefferson Middle School
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Central Florida residents work their way through Ian's aftermath

More than a week ago, Hurricane Ian swept through the state of Florida, leaving many homes flooded or without power. Some Central Florida residents were lucky and saw no damage, while other neighborhoods flooded causing them to evacuate their homes. The City of Orlando said on Facebook it saw historic amounts of flooding, with some places reaching 2 feet of water. The city, as well as surrounding areas, put out announcements on Oct. 2 for residents to restrict their water usage to help constrain the flooding.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
spacecoastdaily.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces FEMA Approval to Include Brevard, Orange, and Osceola Counties in Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request on Monday to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all...
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

Fran Cosmo, Former Lead Singer of BOSTON, to Perform in Concert at 36th Annual Space Coast State Fair Nov. 19

BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Do you love all the great songs from the band BOSTON? A little bit of Boston is coming to the Space Coast this fall. Fran Cosmo, former lead singer of the famous classic rock band BOSTON and his band, will bring all those great BOSTON hits to the Space Coast State Fair on Saturday, November 18, at 8 p.m. Fair gates open from 1 p.m. until midnight.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Construction Set to Begin Monday On City of Melbourne’s Margaritaville Multiplex On U.S. 1

WATCH: Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey details the city’s planned Margaritaville complex that will include a hotel, marina, two restaurants, and an outdoor event venue along the Indian River Lagoon in Melbourne in the former Shooters, Coral Bay, and Intracoastal Marina location on U.S. 1. Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall is with Mayor Alfrey on location, introducing what is to become the “Premier Destination” resort on the Space Coast.
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Portion of flooded Kissimmee neighborhood may be condemned

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The bad news keeps coming for residents of a Kissimmee senior living community, which is flooded under several feet of water. Hurricane Ian left Good Samaritan Society almost uninhabitable, and now at least a portion of the property may be condemned. "The ones on this side...
KISSIMMEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy