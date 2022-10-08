Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elon Musk's SpaceX Just Carried A Russian Cosmonaut W/The Long-Term Space Station Crew, Raising Understandable QuestionsDOPE Quick ReadsCape Canaveral, FL
Chickens at the Oviedo LibraryJoAnn RyanOviedo, FL
St. John's River, alligators and the plight of cows: Exploring beautiful FloridaJoAnn RyanChristmas, FL
SpaceX Spotted Over the East Coast Saturday EveningThe Maine WriterMaine State
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaEvie M.Chuluota, FL
Brevard Schools Foundation Receives Grant from Florida Power & Light Company to EmPOWER STEM Educators
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Power & Light Company recently awarded more than $13,100 to Brevard Schools Foundation as part of its statewide EmPOWERing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Educators Program. The program’s goal is to increase teacher knowledge of effective math and science instructional practices that align...
Boys & Girls Clubs’ ‘Faces of the Future’ Breakfast is Back Live and In Person, Set For Oct. 19 in Cocoa
Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida’s Brevard County Branches’ most meaningful annual event, the Faces of the Future breakfast, takes place at 8 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Space Coast Convention Center. This event is FREE to attendees and includes 200 key community and business leaders from around Brevard County.
WATCH: Eastern Florida State College Cosmetology Salon Open to the Public
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Cosmetology Salon located on Eastern Florida’s Cocoa Campus will be open to the public beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All services are performed by EFSC Cosmetology and Facial Program students and include haircuts,...
Champions’ Round: Health First Golf Classic Tops Old Record, Aging Services is Beneficiary of Historic Fundraiser
The Health First Golf Classic raised a record amount at this year’s event on Monday at the Suntree Country Club: $384,000. All proceeds go to Health First’s Aging Services, which began and operates the area’s only Memory Disorders Clinic and Center for Family Caregivers, among other innovative programs.
Here’s when Central Florida schools will have Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORLANDO, Fla. – Students and teachers throughout Central Florida have all returned to school after Hurricane Ian barreled through the state nearly two weeks ago. Now, Central Florida districts are working to determine when students will make up the school days missed due to the hurricane. [TRENDING: Video game...
Need food benefits after Ian? D-SNAP can help
Food assistance is coming for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Residents can apply for those benefits starting this week. Central Floridians who don’t receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or SNAP benefits, but lost income after Hurricane Ian, are now eligible to receive those benefits. The money that is loaded onto...
HOT OFF THE PRESS! October 10, 2022 Space Coast Daily News – Brevard County’s Best Newspaper
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Space Coast Daily, Brevard’s leading local news and information source, is proud to present its newest member of the SCD family of outstanding multimedia products. Featuring some of the best and long-standing journalists and multimedia producers in our community, Space Coast Daily has established...
Palm Bay Police Department Honors Longtime Volunteer Peg Rutledge With VCOP Spotlight
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The Palm Bay Police Department recognized longtime volunteer Peg Rutledge with October’s VCOP Spotlight. When you have five members of law enforcement in your family, it gets in your blood, so to speak. That’s why volunteering for the Palm Bay...
Multiple 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at several South Florida schools
MIAMI - Authorities in South Florida responded to multiple calls reporting active shooters in schools Tuesday morning, but they all turned out to be fake reports. WSVN reports the first call came in around 9 a.m., with someone reporting an adult male shooter in body armor at Miami Central High School.
OBITUARY: Donna Rae Daniel, 87, of Titusville, Passed away Monday, Oct. 3 at Parrish Medical Center
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Donna Rae Daniel, 87, of Titusville, formally Pineville, Missouri, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at Parrish Medical Center in Titusville Florida. She was surrounded the last week of her life by all five of her children and many of her grandchildren who loved her immensely.
Central Florida residents work their way through Ian's aftermath
More than a week ago, Hurricane Ian swept through the state of Florida, leaving many homes flooded or without power. Some Central Florida residents were lucky and saw no damage, while other neighborhoods flooded causing them to evacuate their homes. The City of Orlando said on Facebook it saw historic amounts of flooding, with some places reaching 2 feet of water. The city, as well as surrounding areas, put out announcements on Oct. 2 for residents to restrict their water usage to help constrain the flooding.
Florida senior resident village unlivable after flooding from Ian
The floodwaters of Ian poured in the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. It has left many homes ruined and unlivable, which floors still wet and wall rotting.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces FEMA Approval to Include Brevard, Orange, and Osceola Counties in Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request on Monday to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all...
Florida mom threatens to blow up school in pick-up line, deputies say
A Florida mom was arrested and accused of threatening to beat up a school principal and blow up the school after she was given a traffic citation while waiting to pick her child up after class, authorities said.
‘That’s not good’: Homeowners feel burned by solar power promises
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando homeowner feels burned by a solar energy company that charged $55,000 for a system that didn’t deliver promised savings on his power bill. Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich interviewed Brett Jaffee about his solar panels at his home near downtown Orlando. Jaffee thought the...
Fran Cosmo, Former Lead Singer of BOSTON, to Perform in Concert at 36th Annual Space Coast State Fair Nov. 19
BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Do you love all the great songs from the band BOSTON? A little bit of Boston is coming to the Space Coast this fall. Fran Cosmo, former lead singer of the famous classic rock band BOSTON and his band, will bring all those great BOSTON hits to the Space Coast State Fair on Saturday, November 18, at 8 p.m. Fair gates open from 1 p.m. until midnight.
Weather Conditions 90% Favorable for SpaceX Rocket Launch Wednesday From Cape Canaveral
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday, October 12, carrying the Hotbird 13F television broadcasting satellite for Eutelsat. The two-hour launch opens at 11:25 p.m. The latest weather report by the 45th Weather Squadron shows weather conditions will be 90-percent favorable on...
WATCH: Construction Set to Begin Monday On City of Melbourne’s Margaritaville Multiplex On U.S. 1
WATCH: Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey details the city’s planned Margaritaville complex that will include a hotel, marina, two restaurants, and an outdoor event venue along the Indian River Lagoon in Melbourne in the former Shooters, Coral Bay, and Intracoastal Marina location on U.S. 1. Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall is with Mayor Alfrey on location, introducing what is to become the “Premier Destination” resort on the Space Coast.
Peggy Ann Kirchner, 87, Passed Away Peacefully Surrounded by Her Family in Rockledge
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Peggy Ann Kirchner, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 26, 2022, in Rockledge, Florida. Peggy was born in Dadeville, Alabama, on February 26, 1935, and the daughter of the late Jack Freeman and the late Nellie Felts Freeman. She was a...
Portion of flooded Kissimmee neighborhood may be condemned
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The bad news keeps coming for residents of a Kissimmee senior living community, which is flooded under several feet of water. Hurricane Ian left Good Samaritan Society almost uninhabitable, and now at least a portion of the property may be condemned. "The ones on this side...
