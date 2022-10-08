ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Cambria, PA

wdadradio.com

STRONG FOURTH QUARTER LIFTS IUP OVER CAL U IN COAL BOWL

Trailing 21-10 at the end of three, IUP scored 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come back and upend the California (Pa.) Vulcans, 22-21, in the 2022 Coal Bowl. Jack Benedict has the recap of the thrilling game from U92.5 FM. The win also came on the birthday...
INDIANA, PA
thesportspage.blog

Trojans lose heartbreaker to Altoona, 27-23

CHAMBERSBURG — Chambersburg did not trail Altoona in their Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night … until there was just 21 seconds left. That’s when the Mountain Lions scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard carry by Alexander Yost, which resulted in a 27-23 win for the Mountain Lions at Trojan Stadium on Homecoming.
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

Fatal Cambria County Fall

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. It’s truly a scary and heartbreaking situation. Howard’s home is...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wdadradio.com

FIRE RAZES GARAGE IN HOMER CITY BOROUGH

A garage was razed in a fire early Sunday morning in Homer City Borough. The fire was reported by Indiana County 911 around 10:05 a.m. at a home along Harrison Street and fire crews from Homer City, Coral-Graceton, Indiana, Black Lick, and Brush Valley responded, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and the County Hazmat team.
HOMER CITY, PA
WTAJ

License plate replacement event for Clearfield, Johnstown

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two free license plate replacement events will be taking place in October. A plate is considered damaged when letters and numbers can not be recognizable from 50 feet away. Also if a plate has peeling, blistering, discoloration or a loss of reflectivity than it qualifies as a hard to read […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘I accept full responsibility’: Indiana mayor apologizes after drunk driving arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The mayor of the second-largest city in Indiana has offered a public apology after he was arrested for driving under the influence. Tom Henry, who has been mayor of Fort Wayne, Indiana, since 2008, said in a tweet: “I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function. I accept full responsibility for my actions. I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
wdadradio.com

GAS PRICE AVERAGES CONTINUE TO INCREASE

As demand for gasoline spikes, the price at the pump is continuing to go up both across the nation and across the state. The national gas price average this morning, according to Triple-A is $3.90 a gallon, up a penny from yesterday, ten cents from last week and 15 cents from last month. Last year, gas prices were hovering at the $3.20 mark. Pennsylvania’s average this morning is slightly lower than the national average, at $3.86. That’s two cents higher than yesterday and nine cents higher than last week. It’s still ten cents lower than last month. Last year, the average was $3.39.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
naeye.net

Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History

Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Man in custody from shooting in Cambria County

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the details of the shooting. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police arrested a man following a shooting that took place in Barr Township on Sunday. The shooting happened at the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane around 2:43 p.m. on Oct. 9. Robert Spears, 20, […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania

Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Developing: Crash sends 3 to hospital in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people were sent to a hospital after a crash Sunday in Cambria County. Emergency crews were sent to the crash on Skyline Drive in Reade Township. Three people inside the vehicle were reportedly transported following the incident. Details remain limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ on air and […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

