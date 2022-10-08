Read full article on original website
IUP JUST OUTSIDE OF DIVISION II TOP TEN; “HAWK TALK” TO FOCUS ON COAL BOWL
After a thrilling 22-21 Coal Bowl win on Saturday over Cal U, the IUP football team finds themselves sitting on the front porch of the Division II Top 10, according to the latest poll. IUP is listed in the “First five out” list along with the Colorado School of Mines,...
STRONG FOURTH QUARTER LIFTS IUP OVER CAL U IN COAL BOWL
Trailing 21-10 at the end of three, IUP scored 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come back and upend the California (Pa.) Vulcans, 22-21, in the 2022 Coal Bowl. Jack Benedict has the recap of the thrilling game from U92.5 FM. The win also came on the birthday...
Trojans lose heartbreaker to Altoona, 27-23
CHAMBERSBURG — Chambersburg did not trail Altoona in their Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night … until there was just 21 seconds left. That’s when the Mountain Lions scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard carry by Alexander Yost, which resulted in a 27-23 win for the Mountain Lions at Trojan Stadium on Homecoming.
What to Make of Pitt After Unimpressive Blowout Win
The Pitt Panthers have played the first half of their schedule with mixed results, which makes figuring them out difficult.
High school football game stopped after gunshots, multiple people reportedly shot
The high school football game between Toledo Central Catholic and Whitmer (Ohio) came to an awful ending Friday night. With 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter with Central Catholic leading Whitmer 46-16, gunshots rang out. It appears that around 7 gunshots can be heard on the broadcast below. The...
Butler County business owner, father remembered by loved ones after being found in Allegheny River Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends are remembering the life of Tod DiMinno, a well-known business owner in Butler County. His partner of 13 years, Krista Burton, described DiMinno as a special person who cared deeply about others. DiMinno, of Harmony, was 54 years old. After he was pulled from...
Fatal Cambria County Fall
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. It’s truly a scary and heartbreaking situation. Howard’s home is...
Bedford Fall Foliage Festival wraps up final day
The 58th Annual Bedford Fall Foliage Festival wrapped up Sunday as the two weekend event came to a close.
FIRE RAZES GARAGE IN HOMER CITY BOROUGH
A garage was razed in a fire early Sunday morning in Homer City Borough. The fire was reported by Indiana County 911 around 10:05 a.m. at a home along Harrison Street and fire crews from Homer City, Coral-Graceton, Indiana, Black Lick, and Brush Valley responded, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and the County Hazmat team.
License plate replacement event for Clearfield, Johnstown
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two free license plate replacement events will be taking place in October. A plate is considered damaged when letters and numbers can not be recognizable from 50 feet away. Also if a plate has peeling, blistering, discoloration or a loss of reflectivity than it qualifies as a hard to read […]
‘I accept full responsibility’: Indiana mayor apologizes after drunk driving arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The mayor of the second-largest city in Indiana has offered a public apology after he was arrested for driving under the influence. Tom Henry, who has been mayor of Fort Wayne, Indiana, since 2008, said in a tweet: “I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function. I accept full responsibility for my actions. I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols.”
GAS PRICE AVERAGES CONTINUE TO INCREASE
As demand for gasoline spikes, the price at the pump is continuing to go up both across the nation and across the state. The national gas price average this morning, according to Triple-A is $3.90 a gallon, up a penny from yesterday, ten cents from last week and 15 cents from last month. Last year, gas prices were hovering at the $3.20 mark. Pennsylvania’s average this morning is slightly lower than the national average, at $3.86. That’s two cents higher than yesterday and nine cents higher than last week. It’s still ten cents lower than last month. Last year, the average was $3.39.
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Emergency crews recover body and car from the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh’s North Shore
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews recovered a man’s body and a car from the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh’s North Shore, police say. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said police, fire and medics were at North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue. Crews worked near the portion of the river...
Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History
Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
Man in custody from shooting in Cambria County
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the details of the shooting. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police arrested a man following a shooting that took place in Barr Township on Sunday. The shooting happened at the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane around 2:43 p.m. on Oct. 9. Robert Spears, 20, […]
Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania
Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
BRUSH VALLEY FUNDRAISER TO FEATURE THE MAGIC OF ARMAGH NATIVE EDD FAIRMAN
A Chicago-based magician is coming back to Western Pennsylvania to help out with a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. (Edd Fairman, the “Wizard of Sorts”) Armagh native Edd Fairman will be one part of the day-long Family Fall Fest in Brush Valley on...
Developing: Crash sends 3 to hospital in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people were sent to a hospital after a crash Sunday in Cambria County. Emergency crews were sent to the crash on Skyline Drive in Reade Township. Three people inside the vehicle were reportedly transported following the incident. Details remain limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ on air and […]
Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers.
