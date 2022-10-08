Read full article on original website
bigcountryhomepage.com
The Cooper Cougars are going to learn and move on from Rider game
Head coach Aaron Roan’s Cooper Cougars are coming of a rough night up in Wichita Falls against the Rider Raiders. After the Cougars tied the game at 7, Rider scored the next 42 points and rolled to a 51 to 21 victory. It was a bad day against a...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Cooper is happy to be back at home this week
The Cooper Cougars lost to Wichita Falls Rider up north on Friday night 51-21 to open District 2-5A Division II play. The Cougars continue district play this week, and they are back at home. Normally, being at home isn’t a story, but this is the first time Cooper’s been at...
texomashomepage.com
Longhorns headed to Wichita Falls for first-time sale
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Wichita Falls announced that The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America is coming to Wichita Falls for a free three-day event. According to the city, hundreds of the best Longhorn cattle will be in Wichita Falls. This three-day event starts on...
newschannel6now.com
Parents speak out after Hirschi-Graham football game
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “These kids are talented. They get picked on because they are the underdogs. I want to support my kids, I don’t want them showing up on location and scared to walk in because of the color of their skin.”. That was one of...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD provides update on new high schools
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two new high schools in Wichita Falls are still on track to open in fall of 2024, even though there have been a few hiccups along the way. Wichita Falls ISD held a board meeting on Tuesday and received the latest updates on the schools.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Wylie overcomes slow start to win district opener
The Wylie Bulldogs got district play started with a 38-14 victory over Plainview on Friday night. The night didn’t start out all that well for Clay Martin’s team. They trailed two times in the first half and struggled to get things going. They overcame the slow start, and...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Wylie’s defense shines in district opening victory
The Wylie Bulldogs are 1-0 in District 2-5A Division II play on Friday night. Clay Martin’s team gave up 14 points in the first quarter and a half, but the defense stood up and pitched a shutout from that point forward. The guys on that side of the ball...
KXII.com
Motorcyclist thrown from bike near Denison Dam
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A Calera man was flown to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle near the Denison Dam. It happened around 8:30 Friday night. Texas DPS says 63-year-old Dan Eldridge was headed south on State Hwy 91 in Denison. The driver struck the guardrail, then drove to the opposite...
bigcountryhomepage.com
BCH Sports Dr Pepper Play of the Week: Week 7
Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week, Cisco vs. Olney. Hunter Long carries the ball 15 yards. Not one, but two stiff arms to get in to the end zone. Diving onto the pylon. Long is climbing his way up Cisco’s history stat books in his final season with the Loboes. Cisco wins this one 34 to 15.
Are These the Fastest Fast-Food Drive-Thru Lanes in Wichita Falls?
This should stir up some pretty good debate. I don’t know about you, but a poor drive-thru experience can make or break a fast-food restaurant for me. Like so many others, I use the drive-thru way more often than not when I hit up a fast-food joint. For me,...
Texas Woman Arrested for the 34th Time After Stealing Bacon
A Texas woman who isn't good at shoplifting has been arrested for the 34th time after stealing multiple packages of bacon from a Wichita Falls area United Supermarkets. According to Texoma's Homepage, Natasha LaGail Latchett, has been charged with theft under $2,500 with multiple convictions. While she's been arrested 34 times, she's only been convicted 10 times.
ketr.org
Sulphur Springs ISD closed Tuesday so members of community can attend funeral
The Sulphur Springs Independent School District has cancelled classes today so that members of the community can attend the funeral of a young man who died in an all-terrain vehicle accident last week. 26-year-old Carson Hicks died last Thursday following an ATV accident on his family’s land in Pickton. Hicks was an alumnus of Sulphur Springs High School and Texas A&M University-Commerce, which he attended on a rodeo scholarship. Hicks went on to manage the family business, J3 Cattle Company. Today’s memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs. It will also be live-streamed on the church’s website.
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
texomashomepage.com
Crime of the week: Johnson’s Furniture burglary
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down someone who broke into Johnson’s Furniture. Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022, at around midnight, an unknown male wearing a black hoodie, faded jeans, and white shoes gained entry into the back office. That’s where he took a green bank bag, and also a faded blue colt revolver.
That’s not sap all over your car
If you grew up thinking you knew what it was that would always end up covering your car, think again.
newschannel6now.com
Two Wichita Falls ISD elementary schools to be shut down
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two unnamed elementary schools in the Wichita Falls ISD will be shut down next year in an effort to consolidate campuses. The news from the WFISD follows the loss of 800 students in the district and a deficit in the millions. Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee...
Bacon theft lands Texas woman with 34 arrests back behind bars
A woman with 10 previous convictions for theft faces a state jail felony charge after police said she left a Wichita Falls grocery store with multiple packs of bacon valued at over $100 without paying.
dmagazine.com
The Great Central Expressway Speed Trap
A few months back, D Magazine received an email from a businessman who’d been pulled over on Central Expressway by a Fairview cop. Our tipster got a ticket for not properly displaying a temporary license plate. It was in the rear plate holder; the cop said it should have been in the rear window (not true). That traffic stop led the businessman and the magazine to file multiple open records requests with four agencies in the pursuit of truth, justice, and the American Way. Here are the results of a months-long investigation:
KTEN.com
Denison's Main Street to add unique steakhouse and lounge
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Denison's Main Street is opening a new fine dining restaurant along with a social lounge; adding another major attraction to the growing city. The restaurant is called 34 Chophouse, and it gets its name from the 34th president, Dwight Eisenhower, who was born less than a mile away in Denison.
easttexasradio.com
Winfield Woman Faces Multiple Charges
Titus County arrested 35-year-old Cesilia Puente Ramirez of Winfield for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with Evidence, Theft of a Firearm, two warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance, several marijuana violations, and Class C warrants. Her bonds total $74,000, and she remains in the Titus County Jail.
