Elon Musk's SpaceX Just Carried A Russian Cosmonaut W/The Long-Term Space Station Crew, Raising Understandable QuestionsDOPE Quick ReadsCape Canaveral, FL
SpaceX Spotted Over the East Coast Saturday EveningThe Maine WriterMaine State
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersWest Melbourne, FL
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Donna Rae Daniel, 87, of Titusville, Passed away Monday, Oct. 3 at Parrish Medical Center
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Donna Rae Daniel, 87, of Titusville, formally Pineville, Missouri, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at Parrish Medical Center in Titusville Florida. She was surrounded the last week of her life by all five of her children and many of her grandchildren who loved her immensely.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 10, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
fox35orlando.com
75-year-old Orange County man dies after falling off ladder trying to clean Hurricane Ian debris
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County is reporting its first Hurricane Ian-related death. Mayor Jerry Demings made the announcement on Monday that a 75-year-old man fell off a ladder while cleaning storm debris from his roof. "He later succumbed to his injuries and so to that family, our prayers certainly...
spacecoastdaily.com
Peggy Ann Kirchner, 87, Passed Away Peacefully Surrounded by Her Family in Rockledge
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Peggy Ann Kirchner, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 26, 2022, in Rockledge, Florida. Peggy was born in Dadeville, Alabama, on February 26, 1935, and the daughter of the late Jack Freeman and the late Nellie Felts Freeman. She was a...
click orlando
Kennedy Space Center offers limited-time ticket deal for Brevard County residents
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will soon offer Brevard County residents discounted tickets during its 2022 Salute to Brevard event. Beginning Oct. 17, residents who show proof of residency can purchase one-day admission for a reduced rate of $19 plus tax for adults, and $14 plus tax for children ages 3 to 11.
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Police Department Honors Longtime Volunteer Peg Rutledge With VCOP Spotlight
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The Palm Bay Police Department recognized longtime volunteer Peg Rutledge with October’s VCOP Spotlight. When you have five members of law enforcement in your family, it gets in your blood, so to speak. That’s why volunteering for the Palm Bay...
spacecoastdaily.com
Champions’ Round: Health First Golf Classic Tops Old Record, Aging Services is Beneficiary of Historic Fundraiser
The Health First Golf Classic raised a record amount at this year’s event on Monday at the Suntree Country Club: $384,000. All proceeds go to Health First’s Aging Services, which began and operates the area’s only Memory Disorders Clinic and Center for Family Caregivers, among other innovative programs.
pethelpful.com
Video of 'Longest-Resident Dog' at Orlando Shelter Losing Hope After the Hurricane Has Us in Tears
There are some dogs that take a long time to get adopted from shelters, and this can be for a variety of reasons. However, no matter the reason, all pups deserve to be adopted and spend their lives in loving and comfortable homes. One viral video is trying to help a pup get that opportunity after a long time spent in the shelter.
spacecoastdaily.com
Rockledge Woman Involved in Deadly Collision With Bicyclist in Saint Cloud
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist on Nova Road west of Gator Branch Road in Saint Cloud, Osceola County. The bicyclist was struck and killed around 6:32 A.M by a 49-year-old woman from Rockledge, who was...
spacecoastdaily.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces FEMA Approval to Include Brevard, Orange, and Osceola Counties in Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request on Monday to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all...
What’s that smell? Mount Dora residents search for source of mystery stench
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People in communities on the Lake County-Orange County line are up in arms about a foul smell they say is becoming unbearable. Some of the complaints are coming from the area near Sullivan Ranch, but no one seems to be able to say for certain where the sewage smell is coming from.
spacecoastdaily.com
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Damien Bernard Robertson ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 42-year-old Damien Bernard Robertson BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Robertson is wanted for multiple warrants including failure to appear in reference to the grand theft of...
spacecoastdaily.com
Mims Teen Critically Injured After Shooting on Cypress Avenue, Suspect Wanted
BREVARD COUNTY • MIMS, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night in Mims. According to the BCSO, deputies responded to Cypress Avenue around 9 p.m. in about a report of a shooting in the area. When deputies arrived, they...
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Eastern Florida State College Cosmetology Salon Open to the Public
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Cosmetology Salon located on Eastern Florida’s Cocoa Campus will be open to the public beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All services are performed by EFSC Cosmetology and Facial Program students and include haircuts,...
spacecoastdaily.com
Fran Cosmo, Former Lead Singer of BOSTON, to Perform in Concert at 36th Annual Space Coast State Fair Nov. 19
BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Do you love all the great songs from the band BOSTON? A little bit of Boston is coming to the Space Coast this fall. Fran Cosmo, former lead singer of the famous classic rock band BOSTON and his band, will bring all those great BOSTON hits to the Space Coast State Fair on Saturday, November 18, at 8 p.m. Fair gates open from 1 p.m. until midnight.
mynews13.com
Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian
A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
spacecoastdaily.com
Boys & Girls Clubs’ ‘Faces of the Future’ Breakfast is Back Live and In Person, Set For Oct. 19 in Cocoa
Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida’s Brevard County Branches’ most meaningful annual event, the Faces of the Future breakfast, takes place at 8 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Space Coast Convention Center. This event is FREE to attendees and includes 200 key community and business leaders from around Brevard County.
WESH
16-year-old in critical condition after Brevard County shooting
MIMS, Fla. — A shooting in Mims Monday night has left a teenager in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said that it took place at about 9 p.m. when a group of teenagers was approached by two suspects. It happened on Cypress Avenue, and according to deputies, the...
fox35orlando.com
16-year-old boy shot in 'targeted attack' in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. - Deputies said a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Mims. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, at 9 p.m., the boy was with two other teenagers when two suspects approached them and began shooting. The teen was shot as he was running away.
