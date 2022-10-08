ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

WATCH: Construction Set to Begin Monday On City of Melbourne’s Margaritaville Multiplex On U.S. 1

WATCH: Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey details the city’s planned Margaritaville complex that will include a hotel, marina, two restaurants, and an outdoor event venue along the Indian River Lagoon in Melbourne in the former Shooters, Coral Bay, and Intracoastal Marina location on U.S. 1. Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall is with Mayor Alfrey on location, introducing what is to become the “Premier Destination” resort on the Space Coast.
MELBOURNE, FL
Brevard Schools Foundation Receives Grant from Florida Power & Light Company to EmPOWER STEM Educators

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Power & Light Company recently awarded more than $13,100 to Brevard Schools Foundation as part of its statewide EmPOWERing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Educators Program. The program’s goal is to increase teacher knowledge of effective math and science instructional practices that align...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Fran Cosmo, Former Lead Singer of BOSTON, to Perform in Concert at 36th Annual Space Coast State Fair Nov. 19

BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Do you love all the great songs from the band BOSTON? A little bit of Boston is coming to the Space Coast this fall. Fran Cosmo, former lead singer of the famous classic rock band BOSTON and his band, will bring all those great BOSTON hits to the Space Coast State Fair on Saturday, November 18, at 8 p.m. Fair gates open from 1 p.m. until midnight.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian

A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
MIMS, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places that also provide and amazing atmosphere.
FLORIDA STATE
State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County

A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL

Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
ORLANDO, FL
Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces FEMA Approval to Include Brevard, Orange, and Osceola Counties in Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request on Monday to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond

When it comes to reasons why living in Central Florida is so great, there’s hardly a shortage. We live where others vacation! To help locals take advantage of these benefits, we have gathered a list of venues offering Florida resident... The post Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL

