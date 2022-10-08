Read full article on original website
spacecoastdaily.com
Weather Conditions 90% Favorable for SpaceX Rocket Launch Wednesday From Cape Canaveral
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday, October 12, carrying the Hotbird 13F television broadcasting satellite for Eutelsat. The two-hour launch opens at 11:25 p.m. The latest weather report by the 45th Weather Squadron shows weather conditions will be 90-percent favorable on...
click orlando
Kennedy Space Center offers limited-time ticket deal for Brevard County residents
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will soon offer Brevard County residents discounted tickets during its 2022 Salute to Brevard event. Beginning Oct. 17, residents who show proof of residency can purchase one-day admission for a reduced rate of $19 plus tax for adults, and $14 plus tax for children ages 3 to 11.
New redevelopment plans for Flea World site in Seminole County take shape
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A Dallas-based developer is pitching a new vision for the 110-acre site that was once home to Seminole County’s iconic Flea World marketplace. Lantower...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Construction Set to Begin Monday On City of Melbourne’s Margaritaville Multiplex On U.S. 1
WATCH: Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey details the city’s planned Margaritaville complex that will include a hotel, marina, two restaurants, and an outdoor event venue along the Indian River Lagoon in Melbourne in the former Shooters, Coral Bay, and Intracoastal Marina location on U.S. 1. Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall is with Mayor Alfrey on location, introducing what is to become the “Premier Destination” resort on the Space Coast.
spacecoastdaily.com
HOT OFF THE PRESS! October 10, 2022 Space Coast Daily News – Brevard County’s Best Newspaper
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Space Coast Daily, Brevard’s leading local news and information source, is proud to present its newest member of the SCD family of outstanding multimedia products. Featuring some of the best and long-standing journalists and multimedia producers in our community, Space Coast Daily has established...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Schools Foundation Receives Grant from Florida Power & Light Company to EmPOWER STEM Educators
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Power & Light Company recently awarded more than $13,100 to Brevard Schools Foundation as part of its statewide EmPOWERing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Educators Program. The program’s goal is to increase teacher knowledge of effective math and science instructional practices that align...
‘That’s not good’: Homeowners feel burned by solar power promises
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando homeowner feels burned by a solar energy company that charged $55,000 for a system that didn’t deliver promised savings on his power bill. Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich interviewed Brett Jaffee about his solar panels at his home near downtown Orlando. Jaffee thought the...
spacecoastdaily.com
Fran Cosmo, Former Lead Singer of BOSTON, to Perform in Concert at 36th Annual Space Coast State Fair Nov. 19
BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Do you love all the great songs from the band BOSTON? A little bit of Boston is coming to the Space Coast this fall. Fran Cosmo, former lead singer of the famous classic rock band BOSTON and his band, will bring all those great BOSTON hits to the Space Coast State Fair on Saturday, November 18, at 8 p.m. Fair gates open from 1 p.m. until midnight.
mynews13.com
Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian
A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
fox35orlando.com
Ian flooding causes sewage to pour into Indian River Lagoon
Water overflow in Brevard County is causing millions of gallons of sewage to leak in to the Indian River Lagoon. Environmentalists are frustrated, saying the county has not been proactive in improving infrastructure such as converting septic tanks into sewer systems.
Neighbors near Rouse Road say they lost everything in Hurricane Ian floods
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dumpsters full of belongings line the roads of an Orange County neighborhood near the University of Central Florida. Many of the homes off Rouse Road, which is not in an official flood zone, were flooded following Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Julia now a tropical storm after making landfall in Central America
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Julia weakened into a tropical storm on Sunday after making landfall in Central America. As of 11 p.m. on Sunday, Tropical Storm Julia had sustained winds of 40 mph, is moving west at 15 mph and will soon move off the Pacific coast of Nicaragua.
theapopkavoice.com
State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County
A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
spacecoastdaily.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces FEMA Approval to Include Brevard, Orange, and Osceola Counties in Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request on Monday to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all...
Future of notorious Orange County intersection up for discussion again
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are set to hold another meeting to talk about the Gatlin, Holden and Orange intersection, one of the worst in the county. The intersection has a failing grade due to backups and accidents that have happened there for years. Metroplan has approved improvements, and...
spacecoastdaily.com
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Chance of Showers, High Around 85 for Brevard On Monday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service calls for a 40 percent chance of showers on Monday, with partly sunny skies, and a high around 85. Northeast winds will be 5 to 10 mph. ■ Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low...
spacecoastdaily.com
Boys & Girls Clubs’ ‘Faces of the Future’ Breakfast is Back Live and In Person, Set For Oct. 19 in Cocoa
Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida’s Brevard County Branches’ most meaningful annual event, the Faces of the Future breakfast, takes place at 8 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Space Coast Convention Center. This event is FREE to attendees and includes 200 key community and business leaders from around Brevard County.
