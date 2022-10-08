Read full article on original website
Related
Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'
CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
Woman tells CNN she witnessed a rape during her migration journey
CNN’s Rosa Flores speaks to migrants after their arrival in El Paso, Texas, where there’s been an uptick in border crossings.
15 rare, historical photos of Native American life that you've probably never seen
Photographer Edward S. Curtis spent 30 years documenting over 80 Native American tribes in the early 1900s.
Opinion: Black Americans are Native to North America, Acknowledge It!
Black Americans have a lineage to chattel slavery (or subject to enslavement or re-enslavement) in the United States of America. Black Americans were released from bondage by the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 and the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865. A collective of African tribes (70+%), European settlers (20+%), and Indigenous (i.e., Native American and Austronesian) tribes evolved into Black Americans. Individuals listed on censuses in the United States of America from countries in Africa, the Caribbean, South/Central America, and Oceania are not Black Americans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The mysterious history of druids, ancient 'mediators between humans and the gods'
Druids were revered in ancient Britain. Much about them is a mystery, but we know this: They did not build Stonehenge.
3,300-year-old cave 'frozen in time' from reign of Ramesses II uncovered in Israel
Construction workers in Israel unexpectedly broke into a 3,300-year-old cave that looks like an "Indiana Jones film set."
Most Black people want reparations. They don't believe America will give them any
Black Americans are hungry for change but about 45% said major reforms are not likely to happen within the U.S., according to a recent survey.
Slavery traders tried to cheat Africans with impure Cornish copper, says study
Exclusive: German scientist analyses quality of manilla bracelets, the currency used by early enslavers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciencealert.com
Discovering Even Friendly Aliens Could Have Some Real Risks For Humanity
Science fiction is the realm where people traditionally wrestle with the idea of contact with an ETI (Extraterrestrial Intelligence). But now, those discussions are migrating from science fiction into more serious realms. Academics are going back and forth, one paper at a time, concerning the response and geopolitical fallout from...
US expanding Native American massacre site, Sec. of Interior says
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado.
IAN IS COMING AND SO IS ETERNITY
Matthew 24: 38-39 “For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.”
dayton247now.com
Pastor fears US will 'lose its soul' as study finds Christians could become minority group
WASHINGTON (TND) — Right now, the majority of Americans are Christians but that may change in the coming decades. A new Pew Research study, predicts that Christians could become a minority within the next 50 years. The new Pew report says the number of U.S. Christians could dip to...
Opinion: Racism in America was Designed for Black Americans Only!
During the Jim Crow era (1870s-1950s), there were exemption badges, pins, and documentation. Exemptions allowed visitors of all races to use public facilities and patronize businesses. Race-based laws were designed to restrict Black Americans, no one else.
Why did the Great Ottoman Empire not Colonize America? (Opinion)
The Ottoman Empire was one of the mightiest and longest-lasting empires in history. It ruled over the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and North Africa for more than 600 years until it was declared a republic in the 1900s. It had one of the best armies with the best military power. The colonialism of most parts of the powerful regions made them even stronger. As America was discovered, it was like discovering a new world, full of riches and power. The Ottomans, however, never got that far and never pursued the goal of colonizing America.
Survivor of China's forced labour camps launches legal bid to stop British shops selling clothes made from cotton harvested by Uighur slaves
A survivor of China’s forced labour camps is bringing a legal case to stop clothes made from cotton harvested by Uighur slaves being sold on British high streets. Lawyers claim that brands including Gap UK, Moss Bros, Levi Strauss and Sports Direct may be inadvertently stocking the garments. The companies deny this.
WVNews
North Korea says US carrier's return aggravates tensions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea warned Saturday the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula is causing a “considerably huge negative splash” in regional security, as it defended its recent missile tests as a “righteous reaction” to intimidating military drills between its rivals.
Michael Flynn is recruiting an ‘Army of God’ in growing Christian nationalist movement
BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — By the time the red, white and blue-colored microphone had been switched off, the crowd of 3,000 had listened to hours of invective and grievance. “We’re under warfare,” one speaker told them. Another said she would “take a bullet for my nation,” while a third insisted, “They hate you because they hate Jesus.” Attendees were told now is the time to “put on the whole armor of God.” Then retired three-star Army general Michael Flynn, the tour’s biggest draw, invited people to be baptized.
Washington Examiner
Given their history of slavery and conquest, we should end Indigenous Peoples Day
Thanks to a left-wing, “woke” political intervention, the second Monday in October has been designated by some as Indigenous Peoples Day. It used to be solely known as Columbus Day, named for the Italian explorer who notified the civilized world of the Western Hemisphere. But because left-wingers hate everything about Western civilization — and people of European descent — the Left has successfully rebranded the holiday.
CNBC
Why 'quiet quitting' was well underway in China before the rest of the world caught on
You may have heard about "quiet quitting" this summer. The term, which means doing what's required at work and no more, went viral on the TikTok app after a New York software engineer posted a video on the trend. Yet the rejection of hustle culture started in China long before...
Comments / 0