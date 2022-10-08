Two males were shot in Lake City on Saturday night in a gunfire incident that spanned three blocks along SE Avalon Avenue. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers were dispatched at 6:23 p.m. to SE Dade Street to the report of gunshots. While en route to the scene, officers were advised by LCPD communications officers that two persons shot were being transported by private vehicle to the hospital. Some officers diverted to the hospital to meet the victims while other officers continued to the shooting scene.

