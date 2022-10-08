ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

WCJB

Columbia County Rec. Department reorganizing after lay-offs

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County’s recreation department is getting an over hall after several employees were laid off. Three employees, two part-time and one full time employee, were let go on Oct. 5. County staff say that recreation department employees had been working at other county departments since Aug. 10.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix

Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School students have to make up some of the classroom time lost due to Hurricane Ian. The school district is announcing students now have classes on January 3rd and February 20th. Those were scheduled as flex days for students to have off. Officials...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Plane crashes in Nassau County leaving 1 with minor injuries

YULEE, Fla. – A person suffered minor injuries after a plane crashed in Nassau County Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, the incident happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Cessna Drive. The 51-year-old pilot from Fernandina Beach was flying a fixed-wing single-engine airplane when he attempted to land but suffered a hard landing because of an atmosphere change.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two people shot in Lake City; police investigating

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday evening. LCPD officers were dispatched to Southeast Dade Street after reports of gunshots. The two male victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle before police arrived. Both victims were treated for their...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Dashan Lewis murder trial goes to jury for deliberation

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - A jury is now deliberating a murder trial in Columbia County. 48-year-old Dashan Lewis is accused of killing steven McGee in 2019. The trial went to the jury Friday. Lewis is charged with premeditated first degree murder and tampering with evidence. Two other suspects were...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City shooting injures two

Two males were shot in Lake City on Saturday night in a gunfire incident that spanned three blocks along SE Avalon Avenue. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers were dispatched at 6:23 p.m. to SE Dade Street to the report of gunshots. While en route to the scene, officers were advised by LCPD communications officers that two persons shot were being transported by private vehicle to the hospital. Some officers diverted to the hospital to meet the victims while other officers continued to the shooting scene.
LAKE CITY, FL
wuft.org

Pride festivals returning to north central Florida

After a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, both the Ocala and Gainesville Pride festivals are coming back. Ocala’s Pride celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, in Ocala’s Downtown Historic Square. The event begins at 10 a.m., and it includes drag performances, local bands and artists, food trucks, face painting and other vendors. All planned entertainment is family-friendly.
OCALA, FL

