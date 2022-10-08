ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Teen couple shot getting off RTD, boy on life support

By Joshua Short
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAE0R_0iQw1kT700

DENVER (KDVR) — The family of a young teen is hoping to get answers after he was shot Wednesday night in Denver’s Whittier neighborhood.

The family told FOX31 that 15-year-old Eddie Armijo Preciado was with his girlfriend when he was shot multiple times. The girlfriend was also shot, according to his family members. Preciado remained in critical condition as of Friday night.

Preciado’s aunt, Deb Sena, confirmed he was shot eight times, from the toe up.

What’s known about what happened that night

Sena said her nephew was out with his girlfriend at the movies beforehand and was in the area of 31st Avenue and Downing Street to meet his father, who was picking him up after their outing.

Street racing causes 2 Lamborghinis crash, catch fire in front of fire station

“They were getting off either the light rail or the bus,” Sena said. His dad waited for his son to meet him there, but he never did.

She said the teen’s father “told the police officer he was looking for his son.”

“At the time, the police officer didn’t even get it, that this was the boy who was shot and brought to Denver Health,” Sena said.

According to family members FOX31 met with outside of a Denver hospital, where Preciado is on life support, police told them it was a drive-by shooting, but his aunt is still unsure of what really happened and why.

“It was not no drive-by, he was targeted,” Sena said.

Family pleads for information

When FOX31 asked Denver Police about this shooting, they did not provide any updated information.

Meanwhile, family members remained at the hospital Friday night, begging for more information, as they hope their 15-year-old “Little Little,” as they call him, hangs on.

“If anyone knows any information about this crime, contact our family, contact the police, please contact his family,” Sena pleaded.

Denver suburb rent rising even faster than city core

For Sena and the family, this shooting is a daunting reminder of another shooting involving another nephew.

Nearly 30 years ago, 16-year-old Geronimo Maestas was killed for his Broncos jacket, just minutes from where this shooting happened. Some locals may remember that year as the “Summer of Violence.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 59

Bryant Ray
2d ago

Northeast Denver has always been a sketchy area of town in regards to violence. I hope the young man and his girlfriend make a speedy recovery.

Reply(1)
21
Laissez Passer
2d ago

This is totally sad. 30 years ago you lost someone over a jacket and now facing a similar situation. May God step in and restore him to life.

Reply(3)
12
Blah Blah Blaahhhh
2d ago

This is horrible people catch the person or people involved in this and lock them up and throw away the key! Praying for a full recovery for this young man and his girlfriend.

Reply
9
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Victim dies days after Denver shooting

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the person or people responsible for a shooting that killed a boy and injured another person Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100-block of North Downing Street. The victims...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
The Associated Press

Driver hits crowd at Colorado bar; 1 killed, 4 hospitalized

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — One person was killed and four people seriously injured after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck through a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar following an altercation early Sunday morning, authorities said. The 29-year-old driver and a 25-year-old passenger were arrested after the attack around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the city of Golden west of Denver, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before the attack, bouncers outside the Rock Rest Lodge broke up an altercation between the two suspects and some of the victims, the sheriff’s office said. The suspects got into the pickup, backed out of a parking spot in front of the bar and intentionally drove into victims including bar employees, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies found a man who was unconscious and later pronounced dead at the scene. Four people were taken to a local hospital and three people sustained minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
GOLDEN, CO
Westword

Violent Weekend Crime in Metro Denver Bleeds Over Into Monday

Multiple shootings and stabbings occurred over a wide swath of metro Denver this past weekend, with two more reports early on Monday, October 10 — more evidence of summer-like crime levels continuing into the early fall. The Denver Police Department's first report of a violent offense this weekend was...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Denver Police#Rtd#Life Support#Violent Crime#Lamborghinis#Denver Health
9NEWS

Police investigating homicide at Denver apartment

DENVER — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in his apartment in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver Saturday afternoon. Police said they were called to the apartment in the 1200-block of Logan Street around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. They said Sunday morning that they are investigating the man's death as a homicide. His name has not yet been released.
DENVER, CO
TheDailyBeast

Missing Colorado Teen ‘Injured and Unwell’ in Photo, Family Says

A teenager who vanished more than a week ago may be in danger, according to the Boulder Police Department, which over the weekend asked the public for help in locating the missing juvenile. Chloe Campbell, 14, was last seen after a Colorado high school football game on Sept. 30, according to her family. “She was described by eyewitnesses as being with two men,” her father, David, told CBS Colorado. “Older men. Too old to be in high school.” More unsettling have been the mysterious messages, purportedly from Chloe, sent to friends in the days after her disappearance. Some of the...
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9NEWS

1 injured in shooting in Lakewood shopping center parking lot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Lakewood King Soopers Saturday night, the Lakewood Police Department said. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the King Soopers shopping center at Alameda Parkway and Union Boulevard. Police said the shooting...
LAKEWOOD, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland Man Arrested

A Loveland man has been arrested a week after investigators say he punched and knocked an undercover Fort Collins police detective unconscious. The detective remained in critical condition at an area hospital late last week, according to a news release from the Critical Incident Response Team.
LOVELAND, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy