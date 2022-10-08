Read full article on original website
WMTW
Few passing showers today, back to sunshine tomorrow
How’s the weather looking for your Monday morning? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Colleen Hurley.
Every Little Bit Helps…Efficiency Maine Is Offering $100 Towards Home Winterization
Winter always seems so far away, until October. Every year, I get a bit lulled into the security of warm, summer weather. Not that I think summer will last forever, but there were certainly a few hot summer days this year that had me wishing for cold weather. Until now, where the colder temps are starting to become more prevalent. There's no escape, but it's nice to put off for a bit.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Sunday October 9, 2022 at 11pm.
Here Are the 10 Best Maine Restaurants to Eat at During the Fall
The moment you open your door in early October and smell the crispy cool air, you get that feeling, that 'fall feeling". It rushes over your skin and you inhale the freshness of a new season here in Maine. When the leaves turn and the wind blows harder you yearn...
WPFO
Enjoy the warmth Friday because much cooler temps are on tap for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- One final warm day ahead of us for Friday, highs reach the 70s this afternoon. Enjoy it, because much cooler air moves in for the weekend and into next week. We also have the risk for some showers and storms this afternoon, though nothing severe is expected. We'll...
Ready to Fill Up? These Are the Current Prices of Oil, Propane & Kerosene in Maine
When I began writing this article, it was currently the coldest morning of the 2022 fall season. As a matter of fact, at 6:30 am on Monday, October 3r, it was 33 degrees in Central Maine. And, with the weather inevitably getting colder and colder, many Mainers are now thinking...
The Biggest Pumpkin Ever Recorded in Maine is So Massive It Weighs Over 1 Ton
It's officially pumpkin spice season here in Maine, and that fun time of year where everything from a coffee to pizza is spiced just right for the season...if that's your thing. Of course, it also means it's time for the most talented farmers and growers to show off the amazing...
ENC Today
Best Ski Resort In Maine
Sugarloaf is a mountain resort in Maine that offers world-class skiing and snowboarding. The resort is located in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, and is the largest ski area in the state. Sugarloaf has a summit elevation of 4,237 feet (1,293 meters) and a base elevation of 1,458 feet (445 meters). The resort has 156 trails, spread over 993 acres (4.01 square kilometers) of skiable terrain. The trails are segregated into five separate areas – the Tote Road Area, the Narrow Gauge Area, the Sugarloaf Park Area, the Spillway East Area, and the Spillway West Area. There are also three terrain parks – the South Ridge Terrain Park, the Main Street Terrain Park, and the Superpipe.
40 Things Leaf Peepers Say That Drive Mainers Batty
Here they come...the leaf peepers! They are arriving from all over the world by planes, trains, automobiles, and giant cruise ships!. It's amazing how little people from away know about Maine. Many people don't know that we are even a state!. Many have little clue when it comes to lobsters,...
Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure
When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
WMTW
Fall activities and events return to Maine
DAYTON, Maine — Fall activities have returned to Maine this October, including festivals, fairs and other events providing fun for the whole family. One such festival is the Pumpkin Valley Farm Fall Festival in Dayton, which offers a corn maze shaped like the LL Bean Bootmobile along with other activities such as pumpkin picking and hayrides. The farm's owner says there's no better time to enjoy the beauty of maine than the fall.
WMTW
Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
WCVB
Fall foliage brings huge turnout, heavy traffic to northern New Hampshire
LINCOLN, N.H. — People from around the world visited New Hampshire to see peak fall foliage during the long weekend. Officials said the mix of hikers and leaf peepers brought a huge turnout and heavy traffic as foliage up north peaks in some areas. Trailhead steward Alex Nedzel said...
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
Here’s When You Can Legally Put Studded Snow Tires on Your Vehicle in Maine
It's a day I'll never forget. The day of my driver's test to get my license. My Dad was driving with me about 20 minutes before my road test at the Oxford County Court House in South Paris. Just a quick trip around the neighborhood to go over some last-minute pointers. He used to be a driving instructor, so he knew what he was doing.
3 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine and you absolutely love seafood, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Maine that you should definitely visit if you have never tried their amazing food.
The Coldest October Day on Record for Each New England State
Fall seems to be the go-to season for many New Englanders, despite the fact it seems to start on a new date every year. After three months of heat and humidity, people are ready to put away the sunscreen, turn off the air conditioning, and say, “Red Sox? Who are they?”
foxbangor.com
Maine’s drought conditions have improved
STATEWIDE– Drought conditions across the state have improved. Maine’s Drought Task Force met yesterday to discuss conditions around the state. Data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 8% of the state is abnormally dry. About 3% of the state is experiencing moderate drought across 6 out of...
Travel + Leisure Lists This City as Maine’s Best Kept Secret but I’m Not Sure I Agree
Maine is a massive state. Sure, more than 70% of it is covered in straight trees but we have so many quaint towns and cities sprinkled across our western mountain regions and rocky eastern shores. I grew up here in Maine and have only visited a small portion of it...
