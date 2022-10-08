ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

I-95 FM

Every Little Bit Helps…Efficiency Maine Is Offering $100 Towards Home Winterization

Winter always seems so far away, until October. Every year, I get a bit lulled into the security of warm, summer weather. Not that I think summer will last forever, but there were certainly a few hot summer days this year that had me wishing for cold weather. Until now, where the colder temps are starting to become more prevalent. There's no escape, but it's nice to put off for a bit.
Maine State
ENC Today

Best Ski Resort In Maine

Sugarloaf is a mountain resort in Maine that offers world-class skiing and snowboarding. The resort is located in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, and is the largest ski area in the state. Sugarloaf has a summit elevation of 4,237 feet (1,293 meters) and a base elevation of 1,458 feet (445 meters). The resort has 156 trails, spread over 993 acres (4.01 square kilometers) of skiable terrain. The trails are segregated into five separate areas – the Tote Road Area, the Narrow Gauge Area, the Sugarloaf Park Area, the Spillway East Area, and the Spillway West Area. There are also three terrain parks – the South Ridge Terrain Park, the Main Street Terrain Park, and the Superpipe.
#Meteorologist
I-95 FM

40 Things Leaf Peepers Say That Drive Mainers Batty

Here they come...the leaf peepers! They are arriving from all over the world by planes, trains, automobiles, and giant cruise ships!. It's amazing how little people from away know about Maine. Many people don't know that we are even a state!. Many have little clue when it comes to lobsters,...
95.9 WCYY

Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure

When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
MACHIASPORT, ME
WMTW

Fall activities and events return to Maine

DAYTON, Maine — Fall activities have returned to Maine this October, including festivals, fairs and other events providing fun for the whole family. One such festival is the Pumpkin Valley Farm Fall Festival in Dayton, which offers a corn maze shaped like the LL Bean Bootmobile along with other activities such as pumpkin picking and hayrides. The farm's owner says there's no better time to enjoy the beauty of maine than the fall.
DAYTON, ME
WMTW

Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6

AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
AUBURN, ME
B98.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine and you absolutely love seafood, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Maine that you should definitely visit if you have never tried their amazing food.
Q97.9

The Coldest October Day on Record for Each New England State

Fall seems to be the go-to season for many New Englanders, despite the fact it seems to start on a new date every year. After three months of heat and humidity, people are ready to put away the sunscreen, turn off the air conditioning, and say, “Red Sox? Who are they?”
foxbangor.com

Maine’s drought conditions have improved

STATEWIDE– Drought conditions across the state have improved. Maine’s Drought Task Force met yesterday to discuss conditions around the state. Data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 8% of the state is abnormally dry. About 3% of the state is experiencing moderate drought across 6 out of...
MAINE STATE

