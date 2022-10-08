ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer, NY

WNYT

Lane closures to affect part of New Karner Road

Expect intermittent road closures in Albany on Wednesday. Albany County Public Works says there will be short-term lane closures along New Karner Road between Western Avenue and Watervliet Shaker Road. These closures will go in effect Wednesday and Thursday to bring asphalt along the road.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Students left by bus found lost in the woods

THURMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Two students visiting the Adirondacks recently were rescued by New York State Forest Rangers after getting lost during a day retreat from an area university. A ranger was called into the Adirondacks on the night of Saturday, Oct. 1, to respond to a report of two students lost in the woods near Dippikill Pond, miles west of Lake George and Warrensburg.
WARRENSBURG, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Albany’s highest-paying jobs all pay at least $130,000 a year

Albany, N.Y. — The highest-paying jobs in the Albany metro area all have annual median salaries of at least $130,000 a year, according to federal data. The list is dominated by positions in health care. It’s the same in other Upstate New York cities, including Buffalo, Syracuse and Rochester. Hospitals are major employers in all four markets.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

16th annual Chowderfest held in Troy

A perfect autumn day suited the 16th annual Chowderfest in downtown Troy. Nineteen restaurants participated in the annual event, which attracted hundreds of people. As part of the event, a variety of chowders was served, including shrimp scampi, Buffalo chicken, seafood and traditional New England clam chowder. "The weather has...
TROY, NY
WNYT

New information released on deadly crash

We’re still learning more about a deadly crash in Albany we first told you about last week. It happened last Thursday night, just after 10 p.m., near the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Albany Shaker Road. Police are not yet releasing the identity of the victim, but they say...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany shelter reopens after vicious sword attack

ALBANY – An Albany shelter that shut down after there was a vicious sword attack there, is now back open. Randell Mason has been charged with attempted murder for that attack. The Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless has implemented new security measures. They have two additional security staff who...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Opening statements start Wednesday in Albany attempted murder trial

Opening statements will begin Wednesday in the case against Eugene Royal. The 30-year-old man from Albany is accused of shooting a man in the face this past February on Albany Street. The victim was able to walk himself to a nearby hospital and has since recovered from his injuries. Royal...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy ChowderFest winners announced

ChowderFest returned to downtown Troy on Sunday, October 9. The first, second, and third place winners have been announced on the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District Facebook page.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Choice Physical Therapy adds new Rensselaer County location

Choice Physical Therapy group has opened its third location on Main Avenue in Wynantskill. This location revitalizes a former bank branch – contributing to the continued growth in the county and revitalizing a key corridor. Choice Physical Therapy delivers comprehensive rehab experiences, by providing patient-centered therapy. Their Blend Choice...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY

