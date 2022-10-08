Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Baking company opening storefront in Greenwich
The baking company Coffee And is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Greenwich. Owners Ashley McCuin and Gordon McQuerrey grew up in nearby Cambridge and are looking forward to this new opportunity.
One person injured in plane crash on Great Sacandaga Lake, north of Albany
Northampton, N.Y. — Authorities are investigating after a small plane crash landed at Great Sacandaga Lake on Sunday. Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino confirmed emergency response crews responded to a downed small aircraft near the Northampton Beach Public Campground shortly before noon on Sunday. One person suffered minor injuries...
WNYT
Lane closures to affect part of New Karner Road
Expect intermittent road closures in Albany on Wednesday. Albany County Public Works says there will be short-term lane closures along New Karner Road between Western Avenue and Watervliet Shaker Road. These closures will go in effect Wednesday and Thursday to bring asphalt along the road.
Students left by bus found lost in the woods
THURMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Two students visiting the Adirondacks recently were rescued by New York State Forest Rangers after getting lost during a day retreat from an area university. A ranger was called into the Adirondacks on the night of Saturday, Oct. 1, to respond to a report of two students lost in the woods near Dippikill Pond, miles west of Lake George and Warrensburg.
Waterford Rescue Squad mourns loss of Past Captain
The Waterford Rescue Squad is mourning the loss of Past Captain and Lifetime Member Dennis Schoonmaker, who spent decades serving the rescue squad, Waterford Fire Department, and the community as a whole.
newyorkupstate.com
Albany’s highest-paying jobs all pay at least $130,000 a year
Albany, N.Y. — The highest-paying jobs in the Albany metro area all have annual median salaries of at least $130,000 a year, according to federal data. The list is dominated by positions in health care. It’s the same in other Upstate New York cities, including Buffalo, Syracuse and Rochester. Hospitals are major employers in all four markets.
Columbia Memorial Health CEO retiring, COO to succeed
Jay Cahalan, president and CEO of the Albany Med Health System's Columbia Memorial Health in Hudson is retiring.
Schenectady fugitive featured on Investigation Discovery
A man who ran from the law in Schenectady will be the focus of an Investigation Discovery program that will air Wednesday night. The fugitive case will be featured on "In Pursuit with John Walsh."
spectrumlocalnews.com
16th annual Chowderfest held in Troy
A perfect autumn day suited the 16th annual Chowderfest in downtown Troy. Nineteen restaurants participated in the annual event, which attracted hundreds of people. As part of the event, a variety of chowders was served, including shrimp scampi, Buffalo chicken, seafood and traditional New England clam chowder. "The weather has...
WNYT
New information released on deadly crash
We’re still learning more about a deadly crash in Albany we first told you about last week. It happened last Thursday night, just after 10 p.m., near the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Albany Shaker Road. Police are not yet releasing the identity of the victim, but they say...
WNYT
Albany shelter reopens after vicious sword attack
ALBANY – An Albany shelter that shut down after there was a vicious sword attack there, is now back open. Randell Mason has been charged with attempted murder for that attack. The Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless has implemented new security measures. They have two additional security staff who...
WNYT
Opening statements start Wednesday in Albany attempted murder trial
Opening statements will begin Wednesday in the case against Eugene Royal. The 30-year-old man from Albany is accused of shooting a man in the face this past February on Albany Street. The victim was able to walk himself to a nearby hospital and has since recovered from his injuries. Royal...
Troy ChowderFest winners announced
ChowderFest returned to downtown Troy on Sunday, October 9. The first, second, and third place winners have been announced on the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District Facebook page.
WNYT
Choice Physical Therapy adds new Rensselaer County location
Choice Physical Therapy group has opened its third location on Main Avenue in Wynantskill. This location revitalizes a former bank branch – contributing to the continued growth in the county and revitalizing a key corridor. Choice Physical Therapy delivers comprehensive rehab experiences, by providing patient-centered therapy. Their Blend Choice...
WNYT
Albany man pleads not guilty in homicide investigation
An Albany man pleaded not guilty to murder on Tuesday. Brian Moses, 20, is accused of fatally shooting William Sanders, 18, on Hamilton Street in Albany, September 30. Moses is in the Albany County Jail.
Saratoga deputies searching for vulnerable adult
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a man reported missing.
