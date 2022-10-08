Read full article on original website
Rusty
3d ago
We are constantly told to watch out for motorcycles, yet when they drive like fools, why should I care??...his life was in HIS hands, he earned his DARWIN award!
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
33-year-old Wisconsin man arrested for 7th OWI after driving ‘erratically’ on Hwy 60
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was arrested for his 7th OWI after authorities reportedly saw him weaving all over Hwy 60. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about a recent OWI incident that happened on October 10 around 5 p.m. Authorities saw a vehicle driving on Hwy 60 at a ‘high rate of speed’.
nbc15.com
MPD: Stolen vehicle linked to 4 damaged ones located
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle that was reported stolen on Friday near where four other ones had windows smashed has been recovered; however, the suspect remains on the loose, the Madison Police Department stated. In an updated incident report, the police department indicated the stolen vehicle was located in...
Taser, ammunition taken from squad car; Janesville police investigating
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are searching for a person or people who they say stole a Taser, tactical vest and ammunition from a squad car in Janesville sometime between Friday and Tuesday morning. In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the Janesville Police Department said the items were taken from...
nbc15.com
Overnight traffic stop leads to high-speed chase in Dodge County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight traffic stop lead to a high-speed chase on US Highway 151 near Beaver Dam, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that was speeding southbound on US Highway 151.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deputies arrest man after chase outside Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man early Tuesday after they said he led them on a chase outside Beaver Dam. Officials said a deputy tried to stop the 33-year-old driver after he was seen driving 89 mph in a 65 mph on US Highway 151. Officials said the man initially did stop but sped away...
Ammo, body armor stolen from police car in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say someone stole handgun ammunition, a Taser, body armor and more items from an unlocked police car. Police said the car, belonging to an employee with an unnamed law enforcement agency besides the Janesville Police Department, was parked in front of a residence in the area of Birdsong Lane […]
2 car crash leaves 5 hurt, 2 critically injured
Deputies with Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 40 (Luther Road) and Genesee Road on October 9 that left five people hurt, two with life threatening injuries. A preliminary investigation shows that a gray 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 16-year-old from Milledgeville, IL was […]
22 plow truck keys stolen from Rockford business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford area business owner was left looking for answers after they were targeted by a thief last Wednesday. No money was taken, but the keys to 22 plow trucks were. Steven Eisman, owner of S&J Inc. Seal Coating & Snow Plowing, said that they he does not understand why he […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
I-39/90/94 clear outside Poynette following crash
POYNETTE, Wis. — A crash caused delays on I-39/90/94 southbound outside Poynette Sunday but has since cleared. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the southbound left shoulder was blocked about a mile before County CS. The crash was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. Camera footage from the scene showed three vehicles pulled over on the shoulder. The Wisconsin...
Motorcyclist killed in Rock County crash
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) – One man has died after crashing his motorcycle into a semi-trailer in rural Rock County Friday evening. The Rock County Sheriff’s Department says a motorcyclist from Janesville, 30, tried to pass multiple cars and a semi-tractor trailer while traveling westbound in the 12700 block of U.S. Highway 59 in Lima […]
Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of […]
Driver in crash that killed 9-year-old arrested, Janesville police say
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police have arrested a 39-year-old Janesville woman after a crash that killed a 9-year-old boy in the city late last month. In a news release Monday, the Janesville Police Department said they arrested the woman on a felony charge of operating without a license causing death. The woman has been cooperating with the investigation, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident With Extrication In Rockford
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
nbc15.com
Driver cited in Lafayette Co. rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies responded early Sunday morning to a rollover crash in Gratiot Township, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the report, the driver, a 20-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on STH 11 around 2 a.m. when she saw a racoon in the road. She swerved off the road in her truck and then overcorrected after passing the racoon. Her car rolled into a ditch where it stopped on the passenger side.
Madison police arrest man who allegedly drove 52 mph in school zone
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Monday morning after they said he was driving over 50 mph in a school zone. Police said the incident occurred near the intersection of South Segoe and Mineral Point roads, which is only a few blocks away from Van Hise Elementary School and Hamilton Middle School. Officers allegedly saw the 23-year-old...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Flees And Attempted To Strike A Officer In Loves Park
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
nbc15.com
Man found stabbed in Madison parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers found a man suffering from a stab wound and a head injury after they responded to a reported fight Saturday night in a parking lot on the city’s north side. An MPD report states the officers located the 46-year-old victim after someone...
BET
Man Accused of Hitting Wisconsin Christmas Parade Spectators With His Car Promises Better Courtroom Behavior
Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing five people who were watching a Christmas parade last Nov. 21 in Waukesha, Wis., apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for his actions last week. During the first week of trial, Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly interrupted the court and once took his shirt off and ripped up documents.
Illinois 3-year-old accidentally run over and killed by family member
BEACH PARK, Ill. — A three-year-old child was accidentally run over and later died as his family member was moving a car in a Beach Park driveway Monday afternoon. An adult family member of the boy was moving cars in a driveway at the 12700 block of West Beach Park Road around 12:00 p.m. so […]
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police Identify Three People Who Died After Driving Off a Viaduct
Three people died last week in Milwaukee following a short police chase. The Milwaukee Police Department reports that an officer had attempted o pull over a vehicle after witnessing a drug transaction. The vehicle, containing 28-year-old Corey Owens, 34-year-old Johnny Brown-Witherspoon, and 44-year-old Kendrick L. Miller took off. During a...
Comments / 4