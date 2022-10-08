ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

KFYR-TV

Dakota Marker Week: NDSU vs. SDSU

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The number one and number two ranked teams in F.C.S. have never played in the Fargodome. Based on the Stats Perform poll, it’s happening this weekend. The Bison are the top-ranked team in both of the major ratings. The Jackrabbits are 3rd in the coaches poll. NDSU beat Indiana State on Saturday, but it was a come-from-behind five-point victory.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo candidate for state representative doesn't want "North Dakota to become like Minnesota"

(Fargo, ND) -- After moving from Moorhead more than 4 years ago, a Fargo man now wants to serve in the North Dakota State Legislature. "When I moved over here I didn't want North Dakota to become like Minnesota. A freebie here from the government, a freebie there from the government, a regulation here, a regulation there, and we have good government for the most part in North Dakota. Certainly it can be improved, but it's much better than over in Minnesota in my opinion," said Brad Leeser.
kvrr.com

Fargo-Moorhead celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The White Earth Veterans and Honor Guard, City of Moorhead, Minnesota State University Moorhead and the American Legion shared the importance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. “I was asked when I was in the Air Force ‘What are you serving for? They took land, they...
High School Football PRO

Oakes, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

valleynewslive.com

Crews respond to rollover crash in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Moorhead, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 14th St. S. and Belsly Blvd. Crews cleared the scene by 2:40 p.m. Still no word on what caused the crash, if there were...
newsdakota.com

Fargo Woman Injured By Stray Bullet Monday Night

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is in serious condition at a Fargo hospital after she was wounded by a stray bullet during a shootout. Fargo police responded to a report of a disturbance and sounds of gunfire outside the Mezzo Apartments in the 2700 block of 47th Street South shortly before 10 last night.
valleynewslive.com

Kids go missing in Moorhead, found safely

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two children went missing overnight after walking away from their grandmother’s house in South Moorhead. Police say the kids left the house in the 500 block of 30th Avenue south around midnight. Officers spread out across the neighborhood and firefighters were called out...
newsdakota.com

District 24 Democratic Candidate Drops Out Of The Race

VALLEY CITY, N.D. – Kaitlyn Huss, a candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives, who was charged with simple assault on Friday, October 7th has dropped out of the race. On Saturday, October 8th, Huss issued this statement, “I want to thank everyone who has stood with...
newsdakota.com

Malach USA Valley City Expanding Their Operations

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Malach USA will add a Powder Coating operation to their plant in Valley City. Jennifer Feist, Director of Economic Development for Valley City and Barnes County made the announcement during a city commission meeting. Powder coating is a type of coating that is applied...
kvrr.com

Update: Fire destroys main lodge at Maplelag resort

CALLAWAY, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – Several fire departments battled a blaze that destroyed the main lodge at Maplelag Resort, northeast of Detroit Lakes. The well-known resort near Callaway is on Little Sugar Bush Lake. Firefighters were called to the resort at around 8:00 a.m. as large plumes of smoke could...
fargoinc.com

Cosmetology, Skin Esthetics & Massage Therapy Trade School: Mario & Elaine Olivieri, Josef’s School of Hair, Skin & Body

Josef’s School of Hair, Skin and Body is not your ordinary hair school. Josef’s is bright, timeless and unique in that it utilizes the latest in cosmetology, massage and esthetics. Students not only learn the most modern techniques, but they learn to recognize their strengths, develop relationships and grow their creativity and authenticity.
740thefan.com

Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota

CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
kvrr.com

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Holds Its 2022 Bazaar

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — St. Joseph’s Catholic Church aims to raise $26,000 at its annual bazaar fundraiser. Organizers say they look forward to connecting with the community at this event. There were activities for all ages, bingo, kids games, and a vendor fair with some local goodies. In...
kvrr.com

State House Candidate Arrested for Simple Assault

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) — A candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives has been charged with simple assault. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said 33-year-old Kaitlyn Huss was arrested for assault after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Huss is...
valleynewslive.com

5 people injured in two separate crashes at 25th St. & 13th Ave. intersection

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five people were hurt this morning after two crashes at the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South. In the first crash, authorities say an SUV ran a red light before striking a pickup truck. The pickup then spun out into the intersection...

