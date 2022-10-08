Read full article on original website
Kindred’s Trey Heinrich wins our DJ Colter play of the week
KINDRED, N.D. (KVRR)- Kindred at Central Cass Trey Heinrich cruising and bruising, makes a man miss rumbles to the end zone for six!. If you want your school featured make sure to vote on our twitter poll!
Dakota Marker Week: NDSU vs. SDSU
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The number one and number two ranked teams in F.C.S. have never played in the Fargodome. Based on the Stats Perform poll, it’s happening this weekend. The Bison are the top-ranked team in both of the major ratings. The Jackrabbits are 3rd in the coaches poll. NDSU beat Indiana State on Saturday, but it was a come-from-behind five-point victory.
Fargo candidate for state representative doesn't want "North Dakota to become like Minnesota"
(Fargo, ND) -- After moving from Moorhead more than 4 years ago, a Fargo man now wants to serve in the North Dakota State Legislature. "When I moved over here I didn't want North Dakota to become like Minnesota. A freebie here from the government, a freebie there from the government, a regulation here, a regulation there, and we have good government for the most part in North Dakota. Certainly it can be improved, but it's much better than over in Minnesota in my opinion," said Brad Leeser.
Fargo-Moorhead celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The White Earth Veterans and Honor Guard, City of Moorhead, Minnesota State University Moorhead and the American Legion shared the importance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. “I was asked when I was in the Air Force ‘What are you serving for? They took land, they...
Oakes, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Beloved Minnesota Resort in Lakes Country Goes up in Flames a Second Time
My heart sunk when I received the message from Mama Zee saying,. Was going to tell you that Maplelag's main lodge burned today...you could see the smoke from Lake Park, Minnesota. To give you an idea of why that's significant, MapleLag Resort is near Callaway, Minnesota and Lake Park is...
Crews respond to rollover crash in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Moorhead, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 14th St. S. and Belsly Blvd. Crews cleared the scene by 2:40 p.m. Still no word on what caused the crash, if there were...
Fargo Woman Injured By Stray Bullet Monday Night
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is in serious condition at a Fargo hospital after she was wounded by a stray bullet during a shootout. Fargo police responded to a report of a disturbance and sounds of gunfire outside the Mezzo Apartments in the 2700 block of 47th Street South shortly before 10 last night.
Update: State House candidate charged with assault withdraws from race
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) – A North Dakota District 24 House candidate charged with simple assault has withdrawn from the race. Thirty-three-year-old Kaitlyn Huss was arrested after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. “I was involved in an incident that I deeply...
Kids go missing in Moorhead, found safely
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two children went missing overnight after walking away from their grandmother’s house in South Moorhead. Police say the kids left the house in the 500 block of 30th Avenue south around midnight. Officers spread out across the neighborhood and firefighters were called out...
District 24 Democratic Candidate Drops Out Of The Race
VALLEY CITY, N.D. – Kaitlyn Huss, a candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives, who was charged with simple assault on Friday, October 7th has dropped out of the race. On Saturday, October 8th, Huss issued this statement, “I want to thank everyone who has stood with...
Justice for Taz: Students push to keep dog at Liberty Middle School
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students and teachers say Taz the Dog at Liberty Middle School in West Fargo has been removed from the campus. They say they were told by the superintendent Friday that Taz cannot be at the school-- but they say a reason wasn’t given as to why.
Retirement home for Detroit Lakes couple destroyed by Hurricane Ian
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Detroit Lakes couple made the trip down to Ft. Myers, FL, to survey the damage to their retirement home. Terry Schmidt said it was destroyed due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. “We couldn’t even talk, we just drove through the park and...
Malach USA Valley City Expanding Their Operations
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Malach USA will add a Powder Coating operation to their plant in Valley City. Jennifer Feist, Director of Economic Development for Valley City and Barnes County made the announcement during a city commission meeting. Powder coating is a type of coating that is applied...
Update: Fire destroys main lodge at Maplelag resort
CALLAWAY, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – Several fire departments battled a blaze that destroyed the main lodge at Maplelag Resort, northeast of Detroit Lakes. The well-known resort near Callaway is on Little Sugar Bush Lake. Firefighters were called to the resort at around 8:00 a.m. as large plumes of smoke could...
Cosmetology, Skin Esthetics & Massage Therapy Trade School: Mario & Elaine Olivieri, Josef’s School of Hair, Skin & Body
Josef’s School of Hair, Skin and Body is not your ordinary hair school. Josef’s is bright, timeless and unique in that it utilizes the latest in cosmetology, massage and esthetics. Students not only learn the most modern techniques, but they learn to recognize their strengths, develop relationships and grow their creativity and authenticity.
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Holds Its 2022 Bazaar
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — St. Joseph’s Catholic Church aims to raise $26,000 at its annual bazaar fundraiser. Organizers say they look forward to connecting with the community at this event. There were activities for all ages, bingo, kids games, and a vendor fair with some local goodies. In...
State House Candidate Arrested for Simple Assault
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) — A candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives has been charged with simple assault. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said 33-year-old Kaitlyn Huss was arrested for assault after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Huss is...
5 people injured in two separate crashes at 25th St. & 13th Ave. intersection
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five people were hurt this morning after two crashes at the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South. In the first crash, authorities say an SUV ran a red light before striking a pickup truck. The pickup then spun out into the intersection...
