Next Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Will Reveal ‘Pretty Surprising' New Material, Rep. Zoe Lofgren Says
The House Jan. 6 Capitol riot select committee's next public hearing will reveal new material about former President Donald Trump's plans as well as how much he knew, Rep. Zoe Lofgren said. The hearing was supposed to be held last month but was delayed until Thursday at 1 p.m. ET,...
Biden to Host Fundraiser With John Fetterman in Philadelphia as Senate Race With Dr. Oz Tightens
President Joe Biden will host a fundraiser with Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman in Philadelphia, a senior administration official told CNBC. Fetterman's Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is gaining some ground in the polls less than a month from the Nov. 8 midterm elections. But Oz, a celebrity doctor who...
Biden Vows ‘Consequences' for Saudis After OPEC+ Cuts Output
President Joe Biden said Tuesday there will be "consequences” for Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moves to cut oil production and Democratic lawmakers call for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. Biden suggested he would soon take action, as aides announced that the administration is reevaluating...
Ex-Cop Michael Fanone Reveals What He Yelled As Capitol Rioters Beat Him
The former D.C. Metropolitan Police officer suffered a heart attack after he was repeatedly assaulted that day.
Death Row Inmate Endured ‘Torture' During Botched Execution Attempt, Lawyer Says
An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution.
Illinois Supreme Court Races Will Determine Control of State's Highest Court
The Illinois Supreme Court currently has a liberal majority, but with three seats up for a vote this November, the balance of that court, and the fate of countless pieces of legislation, could hang in the balance. Two seats will potentially see new justices, as the second district and third...
