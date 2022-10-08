ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, MO

On Homecoming Night, Seneca gets the Big Win over East Newton

By Chaz Wright
 4 days ago

Seneca was taking on East Newton for homecoming night.

First possession, first play, Gavyn Hoover hands it off to Jackson Marrs, as the ball comes loose but Ethan Altic recovers it and will go all the way down the sideline for the score, Seneca lead 7-0.

Early second quarter, Gavyn hands it to Marrs and he cashes in for 6 points, Indians lead 14-0.

Later in the second, Hoover takes the snap and is looking to pass as he finds Conner Ackerson for 6, Seneca extends their lead 28-0.

Seneca runs away with this one, winning 56-7.

