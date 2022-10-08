ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Chronicle

Centralia Earns Non-League Shutout Over Tenino on Retro Night

The Centralia and Tenino girls soccer teams threw it back to decades past Saturday at Tiger Stadium, but it was the Tigers who pulled out the old-school, low-scoring win, 1-0, in non-league play. “I think it was a good game for us overall,” Centralia coach Noel Vasquez said. “We moved...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Bearcats Sweep Wolves in Chehalis

After a fairly back-and-forth first singles match, the W.F. West boys tennis team otherwise dominated Black Hills at home in Chehalis Friday afternoon, 6-0, in a sweep. First singles: Aaron Boggess def. Josh Do 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 Second singles: Justin Chung def. Colton Mellum 6-0, 6-0 Third singles: Will Cummings...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Seven Vikings Find End Zone in Saturday Blowout

From the opening kickoff, there was little that Evergreen Lutheran was going to be able to do to slow down Mossyrock, and the Vikings rolled their way to another 8-man victory, 82-26 on Saturday at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma. Mossyrock came out of the coin toss planning to...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Beavers Steamroll Grizzlies

The Tenino football team had little trouble returning to its winning ways, running through Hoquiam in a 50-14 win in 1A Evergreen play Friday. “The boys understood the assignment,” head coach Cary Nagel said. “We have a league that's very competitive and they worked hard at practice. They put their best foot forward.”
TENINO, WA
Chronicle

Titans Maul Fishermen in Pe Ell

PWV — Kolton Fluke 65-yard run, PAT good. PWV — Blake Howard 60-yard punt return, PAT good. PWV — K. Fluke 21-yard pass to D. Fluke, PAT failed. Rushing: ILW — Caron 10/30; PWV — Blake Howard 6/86, Kolton Fluke 2/83, Cody Strozyk 5/69. Passing:...
PE ELL, WA
Chronicle

Trailblazers Felled by Highline in Straight-Sets

In another defeat, the Centralia College volleyball team was swept by Highline at home Friday night, 25-11, 25-23, 25-10. Outside hitter Kylee Buchanan led the offense with five kills, and Tierra Washington was just behind her with four kills. Catelyn Hunsaker had 13 assists, and Kate Demery added 12 digs.
CENTRALIA, WA
KOMO News

Photos: Mariners fans during the historic comeback win!

SEATTLE, Wash. — Mariners fans showing support for their team during the historic comeback win in the wild-card series against the Blue Jays!. After the Mariners' 10-9 Victory in Toronto, Seattle will be on to Houston to take on the Astros in the ALDS!. #SeaUsRise #GoMs.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Mountaineers Can’t Keep Up With Ravens on Coast

Rushing: RAI — Jake Meldrum 6/77/TD, Jared Sprouffske 8/28. Receiving: RAI — Hunter Howell 11/220/2TD, John Kenney 1/14/TD. Though Rainier kept up with No. 3 Raymond-South Bend on its second straight trip to the coast, the Mountaineers ultimately couldn’t keep up for four quarters in a 56-26 loss in South Bend Friday night.
RAINIER, WA
KING 5

'Shoe Rally' born at T-Mobile Park's Mariners Wild Card watch party

SEATTLE — The Mariners may have been playing in Toronto Saturday, but fans still brought the energy to T-Mobile Park, in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood. Streaming into seats for a hometown watch party, they brought high hopes for a Mariners win, and received one, but only after a nail-biting start to the game.
SEATTLE, WA
NewsBreak
Golf
Chronicle

Rare Catch: Angler Lands Shortbill Spearfish off Washington Coast

A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival

While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis School District to Hold Annual CTE Kickoff at W.F. West on Oct. 12

The Chehalis School District will host a career and technical education (CTE) kick-off event with speakers and breakout sessions on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the district announced this week. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. in W.F. West High School’s commons, with a half hour dedicated for refreshments and networking, according...
CHEHALIS, WA
travellemming.com

17 Best Cities in Washington State in 2022 (A Local’s Picks)

I’m a Seattle local who travels all throughout the state and in this guide, I share the best cities in Washington. Several are small to mid-sized, and each caters to a variety of visitors and potential residents. Many destinations made my list of the best places to visit in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of David Blanchard

Former Centralian David G. Blanchard of Oceanside, New York died on Sept. 29, 2022, at 79 years of age. He was a person of unlimited goodwill who never said a negative word about anyone. He always had time to stop and say, “How have you been?”. He was a...
CENTRALIA, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Joan Zimmerman: 1934-2022

Joan Lee Davis Zimmerman was born to Harold and Eva (Burt) Davis on Dec. 21, 1934. The family moved to Winlock when Joan was 5 and Joan lived there for the rest of her life. She married Merle Zimmerman, the “love of her life,” on July 3, 1954. They raised their family and made their life in Winlock.
WINLOCK, WA

