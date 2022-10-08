Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Centralia Earns Non-League Shutout Over Tenino on Retro Night
The Centralia and Tenino girls soccer teams threw it back to decades past Saturday at Tiger Stadium, but it was the Tigers who pulled out the old-school, low-scoring win, 1-0, in non-league play. “I think it was a good game for us overall,” Centralia coach Noel Vasquez said. “We moved...
Chronicle
Bearcats Sweep Wolves in Chehalis
After a fairly back-and-forth first singles match, the W.F. West boys tennis team otherwise dominated Black Hills at home in Chehalis Friday afternoon, 6-0, in a sweep. First singles: Aaron Boggess def. Josh Do 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 Second singles: Justin Chung def. Colton Mellum 6-0, 6-0 Third singles: Will Cummings...
Chronicle
Seven Vikings Find End Zone in Saturday Blowout
From the opening kickoff, there was little that Evergreen Lutheran was going to be able to do to slow down Mossyrock, and the Vikings rolled their way to another 8-man victory, 82-26 on Saturday at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma. Mossyrock came out of the coin toss planning to...
Chronicle
Beavers Steamroll Grizzlies
The Tenino football team had little trouble returning to its winning ways, running through Hoquiam in a 50-14 win in 1A Evergreen play Friday. “The boys understood the assignment,” head coach Cary Nagel said. “We have a league that's very competitive and they worked hard at practice. They put their best foot forward.”
Chronicle
Titans Maul Fishermen in Pe Ell
PWV — Kolton Fluke 65-yard run, PAT good. PWV — Blake Howard 60-yard punt return, PAT good. PWV — K. Fluke 21-yard pass to D. Fluke, PAT failed. Rushing: ILW — Caron 10/30; PWV — Blake Howard 6/86, Kolton Fluke 2/83, Cody Strozyk 5/69. Passing:...
Chronicle
Trailblazers Felled by Highline in Straight-Sets
In another defeat, the Centralia College volleyball team was swept by Highline at home Friday night, 25-11, 25-23, 25-10. Outside hitter Kylee Buchanan led the offense with five kills, and Tierra Washington was just behind her with four kills. Catelyn Hunsaker had 13 assists, and Kate Demery added 12 digs.
DeBoer's Subtle Message After the ASU Loss in the Desert
The Husky coach felt compelled to say something extra.
KOMO News
Photos: Mariners fans during the historic comeback win!
SEATTLE, Wash. — Mariners fans showing support for their team during the historic comeback win in the wild-card series against the Blue Jays!. After the Mariners' 10-9 Victory in Toronto, Seattle will be on to Houston to take on the Astros in the ALDS!. #SeaUsRise #GoMs.
Chronicle
Mountaineers Can’t Keep Up With Ravens on Coast
Rushing: RAI — Jake Meldrum 6/77/TD, Jared Sprouffske 8/28. Receiving: RAI — Hunter Howell 11/220/2TD, John Kenney 1/14/TD. Though Rainier kept up with No. 3 Raymond-South Bend on its second straight trip to the coast, the Mountaineers ultimately couldn’t keep up for four quarters in a 56-26 loss in South Bend Friday night.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Social media reacts to Mariners’ unthinkable wild card comeback win
Social media reacts to Mariners’ unthinkable wild card comeback win. Are you kidding? There's no way that actually happened, right? Here's what Mariners fans had to say about Seattle's epic comeback win over the Blue Jays.
Yakima Herald Republic
Snoqualmie teacher’s tweet after Cal Raleigh’s HR gets baseball world’s attention
Cascade View (Snoqualmie) Elementary School teacher Tim Rooney didn’t think many people would notice when he tweeted a video Friday of his fifth-grade class watching the Mariners’ 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of their AL Wild Card Series. He expected a few...
'Shoe Rally' born at T-Mobile Park's Mariners Wild Card watch party
SEATTLE — The Mariners may have been playing in Toronto Saturday, but fans still brought the energy to T-Mobile Park, in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood. Streaming into seats for a hometown watch party, they brought high hopes for a Mariners win, and received one, but only after a nail-biting start to the game.
Chronicle
Rare Catch: Angler Lands Shortbill Spearfish off Washington Coast
A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
KOMO News
Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival
While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
Chronicle
Chehalis School District to Hold Annual CTE Kickoff at W.F. West on Oct. 12
The Chehalis School District will host a career and technical education (CTE) kick-off event with speakers and breakout sessions on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the district announced this week. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. in W.F. West High School’s commons, with a half hour dedicated for refreshments and networking, according...
travellemming.com
17 Best Cities in Washington State in 2022 (A Local’s Picks)
I’m a Seattle local who travels all throughout the state and in this guide, I share the best cities in Washington. Several are small to mid-sized, and each caters to a variety of visitors and potential residents. Many destinations made my list of the best places to visit in...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of David Blanchard
Former Centralian David G. Blanchard of Oceanside, New York died on Sept. 29, 2022, at 79 years of age. He was a person of unlimited goodwill who never said a negative word about anyone. He always had time to stop and say, “How have you been?”. He was a...
KUOW
Where is the 'best' place to live in Western Washington?: Today So Far
Kirkland is the best. Wait, Sammamish is the best. Maybe it's Bellevue?. Almost Live! is back! (sort of) Langley on Whidbey Island is building a solution to its lack of worker housing. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 7, 2022. Kirkland ranks high on...
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Joan Zimmerman: 1934-2022
Joan Lee Davis Zimmerman was born to Harold and Eva (Burt) Davis on Dec. 21, 1934. The family moved to Winlock when Joan was 5 and Joan lived there for the rest of her life. She married Merle Zimmerman, the “love of her life,” on July 3, 1954. They raised their family and made their life in Winlock.
