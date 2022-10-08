ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicville, NY

No. 1 Schuylerville shuts out Mechanicville 48-0

By Brandon Williams
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPdJs_0iQvzNu400

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Friday night was Cowboy night for the Schuylerville Black Horses. Friday night they entered their game against Mechanicville as the No. 1 team in class c with an unblemished 5-0 record.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

A big reason for that is their rushing attack led by dual threat quarterback Lucas Sherman, but tonight Sam Dwyer set the tone scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter to give Schuylerville a 14-0 lead.

Before the first quarter came to a close, Lucas Sherman scored from a few yards out breaking several tackles and showing off his grit to extend their lead to 20-0. The Black Horses advanced to 6-0 on the season after defeating the Red Raiders 48-0.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Unbeaten Schuylerville prepares for toughest test yet

After a trip to states last year, the Schuylerville football team is ranked number one in the state in Class C this year. But they haven't been challenged much over the last couple weeks. That'll change when they meet unbeaten Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren on Friday night in our 1st & 10 Game of the Week.
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mechanicville, NY
Schuylerville, NY
Football
Mechanicville, NY
Education
Mechanicville, NY
Sports
Schuylerville, NY
Education
Schuylerville, NY
Sports
City
Schuylerville, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Dwyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Horse#Cowboy#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Red Raiders#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Students left by bus found lost in the woods

THURMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Two students visiting the Adirondacks recently were rescued by New York State Forest Rangers after getting lost during a day retreat from an area university. A ranger was called into the Adirondacks on the night of Saturday, Oct. 1, to respond to a report of two students lost in the woods near Dippikill Pond, miles west of Lake George and Warrensburg.
WARRENSBURG, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy