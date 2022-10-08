ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are stimulus checks a good response to rising inflation?

By Naythan Bryant
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Most Californians dealing with the impacts of inflation will soon see some relief. The first batch of the Middle Class Tax refund payments are expected to go out today. Payments are tiered by how much you make and your tax filings. Individuals earning less than $75,000 will get up to $350 without a dependent, and $700 if you have at least one dependent. Couples making less than $150,000 could receive $700 without a dependent, and $1,050 with at least one dependent. Officials are hoping the payments will help ease the burden of inflation, but the American Institute for Economic Research says the actual effects will be marginal, adding that spurring another spending spree is an unnecessary risk.

We want to know: Are stimulus checks a good response to rising inflation?

no prices stll go up.

Vivian Taylor, Facebook User

Yes, if you qualify. If you’re a senior citizen living on a fixed income and don’t file a tax return, you don’t qualify. Those electricity bills, car maintenance, food and clothing costs will just have to do without any stimulation from the state you’ve lived in for over 70 years.

Mike Bailey, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.

Valadao slams Salas for pulling out of 17 News debate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday night, 17 News planned to bring you a debate between the candidates vying for the ultra-competitive 22nd Congressional District, Republican David Valadao and Democrat Rudy Salas. 17 News won’t be able to do that. Salas agreed to the debate two months ago, but pulled out in the 11th hour this […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
