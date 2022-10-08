Read full article on original website
Related
WIFR
Loves Park man arrested after witnesses say car crash incited gunshots
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 44-year-old Loves Park man was arrested Saturday after a two-car crash involving a reported stolen vehicle. Timothy Gentry faces one count of criminal trespass to a vehicle and another charge for an outstanding warrant. Rockford police dispatched just before 3 a.m. Saturday to the intersection...
Driver in crash that killed 9-year-old arrested, Janesville police say
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police have arrested a 39-year-old Janesville woman after a crash that killed a 9-year-old boy in the city late last month. In a news release Monday, the Janesville Police Department said they arrested the woman on a felony charge of operating without a license causing death. The woman has been cooperating with the investigation, police said.
Man found dead after hours-long stand off with Rock County SWAT team
HARMONY, Wis. — A man was found dead Monday following an hours-long standoff with a SWAT team, Rock County Sheriff’s officials said. Deputies went to a home in the 5100 block of North Buckskin Drive Monday just before 11 a.m. to perform a welfare check. A man at the house came outside the home to let a dog out but went back inside after the deputies tried to talk to him. He was last seen at a window at 11:14 a.m.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Flees And Attempted To Strike A Officer In Loves Park
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
33-year-old Wisconsin man arrested for 7th OWI after driving ‘erratically’ on Hwy 60
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was arrested for his 7th OWI after authorities reportedly saw him weaving all over Hwy 60. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about a recent OWI incident that happened on October 10 around 5 p.m. Authorities saw a vehicle driving on Hwy 60 at a ‘high rate of speed’.
Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of […]
Police: Rockford man arrested after multiple shootings in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Sunday after multiple shootings in Freeport, police said. Freeport Police officers responded to the 200 block of E. Pleasant Street around 8:15 p.m. Sunday for multiple shots fired, according to the department. They learned from an uninjured 18-year-old man that a Black male wearing a black […]
WIFR
One arrested in Freeport after possible gang-related shooting
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is in custody at Stephenson County jail in connection with a suspected gang-related incident Sunday. Marcquette Verner, 30, of Rockford faces multiple felony firearm charges. He was developed as a suspect after a string of shootings involving a dark-colored SUV. Police responded just...
WIFR
Tuesday morning shooting in Rockford marks fourth in two days
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting Tuesday morning sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened in the 2900 block of Halsted Road, on the city’s west side, and Rockford Police reported the incident just after 1 a.m. This is the fourth shooting in Rockford since...
rockfordscanner.com
BREAKING NEWS: SHOOTING VICTIM(s) AND MAJOR TRAFFIC ACCIDENT (SHOOTING VICTIM AT ACCIDENT SCENE)
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
nbc15.com
Driver cited in Lafayette Co. rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies responded early Sunday morning to a rollover crash in Gratiot Township, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the report, the driver, a 20-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on STH 11 around 2 a.m. when she saw a racoon in the road. She swerved off the road in her truck and then overcorrected after passing the racoon. Her car rolled into a ditch where it stopped on the passenger side.
Madison police arrest man who allegedly drove 52 mph in school zone
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Monday morning after they said he was driving over 50 mph in a school zone. Police said the incident occurred near the intersection of South Segoe and Mineral Point roads, which is only a few blocks away from Van Hise Elementary School and Hamilton Middle School. Officers allegedly saw the 23-year-old...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Possible Structure Fire On The East Side
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
WIFR
Man shot in the face in Rockford; three others hurt in separate shootings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating a series of shootings throughout the city Sunday night, one of which left a man seriously injured. Police say around 6:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Street, one man was shot in the face; miraculously, the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Taser, ammunition taken from squad car; Janesville police investigating
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are searching for a person or people who they say stole a Taser, tactical vest and ammunition from a squad car in Janesville sometime between Friday and Tuesday morning. In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the Janesville Police Department said the items were taken from...
WIFR
One man shot in the face during Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are investigating a series of three shootings that occurred throughout the city Sunday night. The first of the shootings happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Street. Police say that one man was shot in the face, but miraculously, the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. The health status of the victim will be updated as soon as more information is released.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Honking & screaming’: Woman hits unoccupied vehicle in Wisconsin Life Church parking lot, possible OWI charges
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, officers responded to a woman honking her horn and screaming out her window while driving in a Life Church parking lot in Germantown. According to the Germantown Police Department, the incident began around 7:30 a.m. on October 5, when at some point during the woman’s alleged tirade, officers say that she hit an unoccupied vehicle and left.
22 plow truck keys stolen from Rockford business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford area business owner was left looking for answers after they were targeted by a thief last Wednesday. No money was taken, but the keys to 22 plow trucks were. Steven Eisman, owner of S&J Inc. Seal Coating & Snow Plowing, said that they he does not understand why he […]
Comments / 1