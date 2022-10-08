ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WIFR

Loves Park man arrested after witnesses say car crash incited gunshots

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 44-year-old Loves Park man was arrested Saturday after a two-car crash involving a reported stolen vehicle. Timothy Gentry faces one count of criminal trespass to a vehicle and another charge for an outstanding warrant. Rockford police dispatched just before 3 a.m. Saturday to the intersection...
LOVES PARK, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man found dead after hours-long stand off with Rock County SWAT team

HARMONY, Wis. — A man was found dead Monday following an hours-long standoff with a SWAT team, Rock County Sheriff’s officials said. Deputies went to a home in the 5100 block of North Buckskin Drive Monday just before 11 a.m. to perform a welfare check. A man at the house came outside the home to let a dog out but went back inside after the deputies tried to talk to him. He was last seen at a window at 11:14 a.m.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Flees And Attempted To Strike A Officer In Loves Park

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
LOVES PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#East Us Highway
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of […]
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

One arrested in Freeport after possible gang-related shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is in custody at Stephenson County jail in connection with a suspected gang-related incident Sunday. Marcquette Verner, 30, of Rockford faces multiple felony firearm charges. He was developed as a suspect after a string of shootings involving a dark-colored SUV. Police responded just...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Tuesday morning shooting in Rockford marks fourth in two days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting Tuesday morning sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened in the 2900 block of Halsted Road, on the city’s west side, and Rockford Police reported the incident just after 1 a.m. This is the fourth shooting in Rockford since...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Driver cited in Lafayette Co. rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies responded early Sunday morning to a rollover crash in Gratiot Township, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the report, the driver, a 20-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on STH 11 around 2 a.m. when she saw a racoon in the road. She swerved off the road in her truck and then overcorrected after passing the racoon. Her car rolled into a ditch where it stopped on the passenger side.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Possible Structure Fire On The East Side

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Man shot in the face in Rockford; three others hurt in separate shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating a series of shootings throughout the city Sunday night, one of which left a man seriously injured. Police say around 6:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Street, one man was shot in the face; miraculously, the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One man shot in the face during Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are investigating a series of three shootings that occurred throughout the city Sunday night. The first of the shootings happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Street. Police say that one man was shot in the face, but miraculously, the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. The health status of the victim will be updated as soon as more information is released.
ROCKFORD, IL
wearegreenbay.com

‘Honking & screaming’: Woman hits unoccupied vehicle in Wisconsin Life Church parking lot, possible OWI charges

GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, officers responded to a woman honking her horn and screaming out her window while driving in a Life Church parking lot in Germantown. According to the Germantown Police Department, the incident began around 7:30 a.m. on October 5, when at some point during the woman’s alleged tirade, officers say that she hit an unoccupied vehicle and left.
GERMANTOWN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy