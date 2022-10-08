ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Yahoo!

55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13

Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
NFL
laptopmag.com

Walmart Rollbacks and More sale — best early holiday deals

Walmart's Rollbacks and More sale offers holiday deals from Oct. 11-13. Retailers are dropping holiday deals early this year with fall savings on electronics. Now is a great time to snag steep discounts on laptops, tablets, monitors, gaming and more. Whether you want to avoid the holiday rush or just refresh your gadgets for the fall, Walmart's Rollbacks and More sale deals will ease the strain on your wallet.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2: Save £70 on the Apple Watch series 7 in the Prime Early Access Sale

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is underway, and if you’ve been waiting to pick up an Apple Watch on the cheap, now’s your chance. Amazon has just dropped a deal on the Apple Watch series 7.There are thousands of discounts on tech, TVs and home appliances , with more being slashed across the two-day shopping event all the time, and we’ve already spotted a tasty deal on last year’s flagship Apple Watch.While the series 7 isn’t Apple’s latest smartwatch, we aren’t expecting to see any deals on the Apple Watch series 8 or Apple Watch ultra until next year at the earliest, seeing as...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The best anti-Prime Early Access Sale deals happening at Best Buy

The Verge Guide to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale isn’t the only place where you can find marked-down tech products. Best Buy is participating with deals of its own, many of which price-match what we’re seeing at Amazon’s Prime member-exclusive event. By and large, searching on Best Buy for any of the deals currently live on our main post should pull up a price match.
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!

If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

Best Buy October savings event — top early holiday deals

Best Buy's October savings event includes excellent fall discounts on top-rated electronics. The big box retailer offers tons of Prime Early Access Sale alternative deals on laptops, tablets, PC accesories, gaming and more. One top Best Buy deal offers the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 for just $649...
RETAIL
knowtechie.com

Best Buy is running a huge 2-day flash sale alongside Prime Day

If you haven’t noticed, Amazon is running another Prime Day sales event from October 11-12. Not to feel left out, Best Buy is running a 48-hour flash sale of its own, at the same exact time. And the best part? You don’t need a subscription like Amazon Prime to...
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 are on sale at massive discounts in multiple 'affordable' options

Whether or not Apple plans to make a big deal out of the announcement of its next-gen iPad and iPad Pros, said announcement is definitely right around the corner. With multiple holiday and pre-holiday sales events organized by various major US retailers also on the horizon, it's certainly not surprising to see the current-gen 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros heavily marked down shortly after the latest non-Pro 10.2-inch model.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

The Razer Kraken Ultimate is down to just $56.99 on Amazon

Amazon is hosting its Prime Early Access sale on October 11 and 12, and Razer has joined in with a major deal for its Kraken Ultimate gaming headset. Normally $129.99, the Razer Kraken Ultimate gaming headset is down to just $56.99 today and tomorrow. That’s an incredible 56 percent discount.
ELECTRONICS
rockpapershotgun.com

Unlock a Ryzen 7000 upgrade with Prime Early Access Sale deals on DDR5 RAM

I was underwhelmed by Prime Day’s lack of compelling desktop RAM deals, and Amazon’s follow-up – the Prime Early Access Sale – is also pretty quiet for good memory discounts. However, there are some intriguing offers on DDR5 RAM, which is perfect timing: AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs have just launched, and unlike their Intel 13th Gen/Raptor Lake rivals, won’t be compatible with older DDR4 at all.
COMPUTERS
knowtechie.com

Save $80 on this 8TB Western Digital home cloud storage device

We all likely store some sort of data or files in one of the various cloud services, but what if we had our own cloud to access? Well, you can with the Western Digital My Cloud personal storage device. And better yet, the 8TB version of the My Cloud is...
ELECTRONICS
quikreader.com

Best Prime Day Laptop Deals: Early Discounts Are Live Now

Big ticket items like gaming and productivity laptops are always worthwhile products to check out during big sales events like next week's second Amazon Prime Day of the year. The Prime Early Access sale runs October 11-12, and we expect to see plenty of great deals on gaming laptops, MacBooks, and productivity machines across all price ranges. Ahead of Prime Day, we've put together a list of the best early deals on laptops.
ELECTRONICS

