How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
How to plant grass seed and get a greener yard
Want to know how to plant grass seed? Here, we take you through what to do step-by-step to get a greener yard.
Follow some simple rules and you can generate new plants by taking cuttings... absolutely free, says Monty Don
Now we're in October it's the perfect time to take semi-ripe cuttings from a wide range of plants, from fuchsias and pelargoniums to box, yew, rosemary and lavender. These are taken from the current season's wood that's started to harden off a little – while the tip is soft and bendy, the base of the cutting will have started to become more rigid.
How to Grow and Care for Money Plants—Plus Martha's Tips for Propagating Them
Pilea peperomioides is the gift that keeps on giving. Also known as the Chinese Money Plant, this sought-after charmer is an unfussy variety that continuously produces offspring. Because it's so easy to grow, Martha loves to give pots of the plant as gifts to friends, and especially children. According to...
CHARLES REYNOLDS: Choose the right plants for screen rooms
Casual gardeners might think almost any shade-tolerant plant would thrive in a screen enclosure. But plants suitable for life under screens require characteristics that disqualify many species. The most obvious requisite is appropriate size: I’ve seen several pool enclosure roofs punctured by adonidia palms that just kept growing. Clearly they...
8 spooky houseplants to get you in the Halloween spirit
Make a 'super-natural' centerpiece with some freaky foliage
Depending on how you plant the bulbs, spring favorites can be perennials or annuals
The advantage of annual tulips is the spectacular vibrant show. The disadvantage is the time and cost of replanting.
How and when to harvest pumpkins for Halloween
Experts reveal everything you need to know about harvesting pumpkins in time for the spooky season
Create Your Own Greenhouse At Home
Young man tending to herbs and vegetable plants in a beautiful greenhouse(shutterstock/Snorre Roberg) If you love gardening, figuring out how to create your own greenhouse at home can take your hobby or hobby farm to the next level. Greenhouses make for healthier plants because they provide a controlled environment protected from many animals and insects. The plants in your greenhouse will also be safe from many types of weather, and you can control soil types for individual plants, letting you plant all sorts of species throughout the year.
Fall Blueberry Bush Planting Guide
If you love blueberries, you might like to grow your own. The question then becomes — when is the best time to plant blueberry bushes? Can you plant blueberries in the fall, or is another time of year better? Read on to learn when to plant blueberries.
If you go to the West, remember to visit famous fruit gardens to pick and enjoy delicious fruits on the spot
There is nothing better than picking from the tree and eating at the root of the fresh and sweet fruits in the West of the river. Up to now, the West has been known as the “kingdom” of fruits. Usually in the second half of the year, starting from June onwards, the West enters the season with luxuriant fruit gardens. Going to the forest, going to the sea a lot, now try to make a trip to the West to experience the “fruit tour” to eat right in the garden!
Conservation Corner: Rounding out autumn with an aster-nomical floral display
Asters do not have the largest flowers. In fact, most flower heads of our native members in this group rarely exceed one inch in diameter, but whatever they may lack in the span of their petals is often compensated by an astounding ratio of blooms per plant and their importance to late-season pollinators is virtually unrivaled. Asters have a similar floral design to their bigger cousins the sunflowers, and upon closer inspection, you will find that the center “disk” portion is actually made up of tens or hundreds of much smaller individual blooming structures and what appear to be petals are an entirely different form called a ray flower.
