Asters do not have the largest flowers. In fact, most flower heads of our native members in this group rarely exceed one inch in diameter, but whatever they may lack in the span of their petals is often compensated by an astounding ratio of blooms per plant and their importance to late-season pollinators is virtually unrivaled. Asters have a similar floral design to their bigger cousins the sunflowers, and upon closer inspection, you will find that the center “disk” portion is actually made up of tens or hundreds of much smaller individual blooming structures and what appear to be petals are an entirely different form called a ray flower.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO