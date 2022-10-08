Sheldon Park's first-ever Fall Fest aims to create unity among residents

A pair of relatively new Sheldon Park residents is working to provide year-round activities that create unity in the Harrison neighborhood.

Elizabeth Rivera and Monica Squires are organizing a Fall Fest for all ages Oct. 22 that will offer pumpkins, games and maybe even a hayride.

“What we’re looking to do is provide feelings of opportunities for the kids,” said Squires, who moved into the Allegheny County-owned housing complex earlier this year.

“We are particularly looking for things for the older kids who often feel left out. There’s not a lot going on for that age.”

The festivities will kick off at 1 p.m. and last throughout the afternoon.

The playground will be filled with the colors of fall and games that follow a Halloween theme, such as ring toss over the pumpkin stem and pin the spider on the web.

For older kids, there will be 3-on-3 hoops tournaments.

There will be face painting and maybe a movie that night. A DJ will provide music to keep the mood up, Rivera said.

“This is about the kids,” she said. “We’re not gonna have any songs with cussing, only songs that they can dance to and have fun.”

Prior to the fall-themed celebration, Rivera and Squires are busy appealing to local businesses for donations of food or small prizes to be given away.

“It would be so awesome if we could provide our families with healthy items along with some connection, education and engagement,” said Rivera, the resident activity coordinator.

The Fall Fest is a vehicle to reach families in the community, she said.

“What we really want is for families to interact. From what I hear, years ago, everything was family-oriented here. We want to bring that back,” Rivera said.

A backdrop will be set up during the event where families can get their photo taken. A teen who lives in Sheldon Park is trying to grow her passion for photography and will offer the sittings for a low cost of $2 or $3.

Squires said she hopes one of the local fire departments might bring an engine and lead a small parade through the streets.

The Fall Fest is expected to become an annual event.

“We want something to give everyone hope and have activities that families can enjoy,” Squires said.

Rivera said she noticed pretty quickly after moving in that the youngest children are eager for good mentors.

“We sit outside every day, and whoever is in the park gets a snack if they behave,” she said. “I think these kinds of things produce positivity. I love it here, and I want to help.”

Anyone interested in donating to the event can email lissyrivera10@gmail.com or monicasquires05@gmail.com.